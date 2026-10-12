He accepted the one offer he received, to NAIA Oregon Tech, when coaches there eventually told him he had to sign or they would look elsewhere.

“It was cool to hear from a coach that wants you and really gives you their spiel,” Otten said. “I didn't have any other offerings at the time, so I was like, ‘Shoot, I better sign this.’ ”

Except Otten went back as a senior at Redmond, kept improving, and growing. He suffered an early-season hand injury that threatened to end his season, but his stepmother, Sara, is a physical therapist who helped him back on the court in four weeks.

Before long, people around Otten started telling him he could play at a higher level than Oregon Tech did, and Otten listened, so much so that he took an unofficial visit to Montana State. But that went sideways when Otten said coaches there concluded the visit by telling him they would get back to him about a possible offer.

“I was like ‘Hey, dude, I just decommitted from my school to come up on this visit that you told me to come up for, and now you don't know?’ ” Otten said.

One week was left in Otten’s senior year of high school.

“Now I’m freaking out,” Otten said.

Otten said he took a visit to Seattle Pacific and liked the staffers, but couldn't stomach the idea of living in the big city. So he turned to his high school coach for help, who in turn contacted Looney for advice.

After watching videos of Otten, Looney instead offered him a spot as a preferred walk-on, which led to the preseason vertical leap test — and then something else altogether.