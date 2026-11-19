Bylaw 12.6 is the NCAA's new eligibility rule, allowing players five seasons of eligibility starting with their entrance to college or 19th birthday. It does not have a written exclusion for players such as Godfrey who graduated in the high school class of 2022, though the NCAA has made other statements saying players in that class exhausted their eligibility if they played four seasons before the new rule went into effect in June.

The NCAA's old eligibility rules allowed players a total of four seasons of eligibility within a five-year window, with the opportunity for medical and intentional redshirt seasons. Godfrey graduated high school in 2022, then played three seasons at Clemson and one at Georgia.

After Wednesday's game, UConn coach Dan Hurley said he understood why Lloyd has tried to add Godfrey, since he was put in a recruiting bind by Koa Peat's late decision to stay in the NBA Draft. But Hurley said his program has purposely opted not to pursue five-for-five players because it was told those players would not become eligible.

"We chose to follow the rules and the guidelines of the NCAA when they said that the five-for-five rule starts next year," Hurley said.

Farhang said the NCAA counsel's claims relating Godfrey to the Georgia and UA football cases are "incorrect, disingenuous and irrelevant, and their other assertions are nothing short of the rantings of a petulant child."