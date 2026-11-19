Sidelined again by the NCAA on Wednesday despite a court order paving the way for his eligibility, Arizona’s RJ Godfrey immediately fought back through his attorneys.
Just before the Wildcats tipped off against UConn without Godfrey in uniform Wednesday evening at McKale Center, Tucson-based attorney Ali Farhang filed an emergency motion for a contempt of court ruling that could affect the NCAA, which Farhang said was using “bullying threats and coercion” against Arizona while saying Godfrey is still ineligible.
And, after the Wildcats beat UConn 85-79 without Godfrey on Wednesday, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said "I don't think the story's over by any stretch."
As he did at Big 12 media days last month and during Tuesday's hearing in Pima County Superior Court, Lloyd said he thought the NCAA might simply be trying to create chaos with five-for-five eligibility issues such as Godfrey's so that Congress might be more willing to pass the Protect College Sports Act or other college sports guardrails.
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Before Wednesday's UA-UConn game, Farhang cited an email from NCAA outside counsel that said Godfrey remains ineligible because he is still involved in a five-for-five case in Georgia in which the NCAA has received a stay, and because the NCAA already won a judgment from the Pima County Superior Court over the same eligibility issue regarding two UA football players.
The NCAA was a defendant in the UA football player case but not in Godfrey’s, in which Godfrey’s attorneys sued UA for not certifying him under the exact wording of NCAA Bylaw 12.6. The NCAA was given the opportunity to become a party to the lawsuit but did not.
Farhang said Godfrey actually has formally withdrawn from the Georgia case, in which the NCAA received a stay of a preliminary injunction that initially allowed Godfrey and other plaintiffs to be eligible under NCAA Bylaw 12.6. The withdrawal allowed Godfrey to enter a five-for-five case in Texas in which a judge did not offer injunctive relief to plaintiffs who had been involved in cases elsewhere.
The NCAA's outside counsel wrote, according to Farhang, that “despite his forum-shopping attempts,” Godfrey’s request for relief has been denied in the only court proceeding (Georgia) to which the NCAA is a party.
The NCAA has not responded to repeated requests from the Star for comment about Godfrey, while UA confirmed just before Wednesday's game that the NCAA has not cleared him despite the temporary restraining order he received in Pima County Superior Court requiring UA to certify him.
“They informed us today that their position is that RJ ‘is not eligible to compete in NCAA Division I basketball and is not entitled to, or subject to, any relief from the court as against the NCAA,’ ” UA's statement said. “We are deeply disappointed with this decision and are currently assessing our next course of action. We stand firmly behind our student-athlete.”
During a hearing Tuesday at Pima County Superior Court, Godfrey received a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction from Judge Jeffrey Bergin ordering UA to certify him under the exact wording of NCAA Bylaw 12.6.
After the hearing, UA said it complied with the order to certify his eligibility under NCAA Bylaw 12.6, and that it has already sent in an application for reinstatement to the NCAA over Godfrey's other since-restituted eligibility issues: Playing in a seniors-only all-star game during the Final Four and receiving benefits from an agent.
Bylaw 12.6 is the NCAA's new eligibility rule, allowing players five seasons of eligibility starting with their entrance to college or 19th birthday. It does not have a written exclusion for players such as Godfrey who graduated in the high school class of 2022, though the NCAA has made other statements saying players in that class exhausted their eligibility if they played four seasons before the new rule went into effect in June.
The NCAA's old eligibility rules allowed players a total of four seasons of eligibility within a five-year window, with the opportunity for medical and intentional redshirt seasons. Godfrey graduated high school in 2022, then played three seasons at Clemson and one at Georgia.
After Wednesday's game, UConn coach Dan Hurley said he understood why Lloyd has tried to add Godfrey, since he was put in a recruiting bind by Koa Peat's late decision to stay in the NBA Draft. But Hurley said his program has purposely opted not to pursue five-for-five players because it was told those players would not become eligible.
"We chose to follow the rules and the guidelines of the NCAA when they said that the five-for-five rule starts next year," Hurley said.
Farhang said the NCAA counsel's claims relating Godfrey to the Georgia and UA football cases are "incorrect, disingenuous and irrelevant, and their other assertions are nothing short of the rantings of a petulant child."
The NCAA counsel also wrote, according to Farhang, that "because Godfrey has exhausted his eligibility and the Age-Based Eligibility Rule (NCAA Bylaw 12.6) does not apply to him, there is no basis for reinstatement or any other eligibility relief for the NCAA to consider. If Arizona permits Godfrey to compete, it does so at its own risk."
While including the NCAA counsel response in an email to several Tucson reporters, Farhang fired back.
“The attorney for the NCAA is essentially saying, by bullying, threats and coercion, that the University must ignore a court order or else feel their wrath,” Farhang said. “Their response is 100% directed to rule 12.6 and mentions nothing about any other issue.
“They had a chance to intervene in the case and declined. Instead of arguing the issues on the merits, they chose to cower behind late day emails from their big-firm lawyers in an email. Their communication is a slap in the face of the court. We shall be seeking a contempt order at the courts earliest convenience.”
In a text message to Tucson reporters, Farhang added that UA has been on its side, even though UA was the party ordered to certify Godfrey.
“The university has been great and supportive and being placed in an impossible position by the NCAA,” Farhang said. “We will continue to fight for RJ and his right to be eligible and compete.”
Meanwhile, Lloyd said Wednesday that Godfrey has handled the situation well outwardly, for whatever that's worth. (Godfrey has not been available for comment since September).
"He's awesome, but let's not let that cloud the issue," Lloyd said. "Just because he's a good kid and he can handle it, that doesn't mean he should have to go through this or that he deserves it.
"You know what I mean? Outwardly, he's awesome. Maybe inwardly, he's not sharing with me. Maybe he's really frustrated, and I'm frustrated for him."
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe