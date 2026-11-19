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The day before Arizona picked up arguably its biggest nonconference home win in decades, Ivan Kharchenkov swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, nothing but the truth, so help him God.

Then he sat down to testify at Pima County Superior Court about how RJ Godfrey’s ineligibility affected him.

Kharchenkov said he was playing 38 minutes a game, mostly out of position because of the hole Godfrey is leaving at power forward, and Godfrey’s attorney asked him if that was too much.

“Yes,” Kharchenkov said.

Then, even though Godfrey won a temporary restraining order on Tuesday ordering UA to certify him under the NCAA rules, the NCAA still called him ineligible …. so Kharchenkov went out and played over 39 minutes on Wednesday to lead Arizona to an 85-79 win over third-ranked UConn, the highest-rated nonconference opponent UA had hosted since Oklahoma lost at McKale Center in 1989-90.

At least on this night, when McKale was at its sellout best, when the storied Huskies were in town, and when Godfrey’s presence on the bench added a little more fire, there was still plenty of energy to go around for the Wildcats.

There certainly was for Kharchenkov, who collected 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists yet still had enough belly fire to celebrate in his ever-demonstrative way, especially after recording a late-game steal that helped seal the Wildcats’ win.

“That's just who I am,” Kharchenkov said. “I just love including the fans. I just love when it gets loud in the arena.”