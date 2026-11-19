The day before Arizona picked up arguably its biggest nonconference home win in decades, Ivan Kharchenkov swore to tell the truth, the whole truth, nothing but the truth, so help him God.
Then he sat down to testify at Pima County Superior Court about how RJ Godfrey’s ineligibility affected him.
Kharchenkov said he was playing 38 minutes a game, mostly out of position because of the hole Godfrey is leaving at power forward, and Godfrey’s attorney asked him if that was too much.
“Yes,” Kharchenkov said.
Then, even though Godfrey won a temporary restraining order on Tuesday ordering UA to certify him under the NCAA rules, the NCAA still called him ineligible …. so Kharchenkov went out and played over 39 minutes on Wednesday to lead Arizona to an 85-79 win over third-ranked UConn, the highest-rated nonconference opponent UA had hosted since Oklahoma lost at McKale Center in 1989-90.
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At least on this night, when McKale was at its sellout best, when the storied Huskies were in town, and when Godfrey’s presence on the bench added a little more fire, there was still plenty of energy to go around for the Wildcats.
There certainly was for Kharchenkov, who collected 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists yet still had enough belly fire to celebrate in his ever-demonstrative way, especially after recording a late-game steal that helped seal the Wildcats’ win.
“That's just who I am,” Kharchenkov said. “I just love including the fans. I just love when it gets loud in the arena.”
There was plenty of energy, too, for UA center Motiejus Krivas, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds while playing a significant defensive role over 37 minutes of tangling with the famously tough-nosed Huskies.
“That guy's an awesome player, man,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “I mean, that guy's just nasty. He's a mean guy. I mean, he's a mean, mean...”
There was also energy for UA guard Derek Dixon, who hit 4 of 9 3-pointers while chasing 2026 NCAA Tournament hero Braylon Mullins all over the court during his 6-for-15 3-point barrage.
And, of course, there was plenty also for guard Caleb Holt, who followed up his explosive play in UA’s win at Auburn last Friday with 19 points and six rebounds while getting to the line eight times against the Huskies – and hitting all free throws he took.
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd used five players for at least 32 minutes, and three others only sparingly, in a rotation that has shrunk dramatically in the past week.
Godfrey, meanwhile, played zero minutes.
His teammates took notice of that Wednesday, maybe more so than they have all last season.
The Wildcats had packed a Pima County Superior courtroom together for Godfrey's hearing and celebrated afterward what they thought was a legal victory that would allow Godfrey to play Wednesday.
Then they found out shortly before the game that Godfrey still couldn't suit up.
“I think it just motivated us,” Holt said. “RJ is my brother, so I just wanted to go out and let him know we had his back.”
Holt said it was “crazy” that Godfrey is the only five-for-five player in the Big 12 who has not managed to become eligible, and Lloyd has said as much.
But how much difference Godfrey’s absence made specificially on Wednesday, Lloyd said he wasn’t sure.
“I mean, our guys wanted to go fight for RJ,” Lloyd said. “I heard them talking about that. I don't think that was the reason we played so good in the first half. But our guys love RJ, and they want him out there with him.”
Of course, sentiment isn't recorded in box scores.
But there was some evidence that pointed toward desire, intensity, passion, and maybe also of anger: UA crushed UConn on the glass in the first half, 24-11 and held the Huskies to 33.8% shooting before halftime, with guys like Kharchenkov and Dixon running all over the place and Krivas altering how almost everybody behaved inside.
“I was just telling these guys, like, `Yo, you're playing against Godzilla, man,’ “ Hurley said, continuing his long-winded praise of UA's Lithuanian 7-footer. “This guy is nasty. He's technical. He's skilled. Obviously these guys have coached him well. He ruins everything for you on both ends.”
Hurley said Krivas’ interior work helped open up good looks from 3-point range, where UA shot a season-best 45.5% (10 of 22), and also played a large role defensively in helping limit UConn’s shooting to by far its worst performance of the season, just 33.3%.
The Huskies made only 39.5% of their two-point shots, with standout guard Silas Demary, the Big East’s preseason Player of the Year, making only 3 of 11 shots anytime he ventured inside the arc and attempted a two.
“That had a lot to do with Krivas,” Hurley said. “He’s a beast.”
Arizona led 47-29 at halftime and went ahead by up to 20 early in the second half before UConn began to make it a game, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to eight points midway through the second half – and just six in the final minute.
But with just under two minutes left, Kharchenkov stole a pass from Mullins, who is known for hitting a buzzer beating 35-footer in last season's Elite Eight to get UConn past Duke and into their third Final Four in four seasons.
Then UA guard JJ Mandaquit hit a pair of free throws, and Krivas roared again at the end, with a layup and dagger dunk with 15 seconds left.
The Wildcats hung on, maybe only because they had built the kind of early cushion almost nobody manages to build against UConn.
A punch in the mouth, Hurley called it.
“I failed as a coach to get them ready for the force and the physicality that Krivas plays with, that Kharchenkov plays with, that Holt plays with,” Hurley said. “They’re relentless in terms of how they attack rebounds, the pressure they put on the paint. They're as physical a team as you're going to play, and we consider ourselves to be physical.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe