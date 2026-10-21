Now he's expected to lead the Sun Devils.

“The environment is different but we’re gonna keep the same playing style,” Murauskas said. “We’re gonna be gritty on the boards, be a good defensive team, maybe play a little bit slower tempo. I think we're gonna be good for this league, and we're gonna just compete as hard as we can.”

Self-deprecating

Health scares may have prompted Kansas coach Bill Self to reevaluate his future after last season, but he returned in typical form Tuesday during the first of two Big 12 media days.

Told that many people were concerned over his health scares last season because he’s a “beloved figure” within the Big 12, Self laughed it off.

“Well, I’ve never heard anybody in Manhattan call me beloved,” Self said of Kansas State’s hometown. “But actually, I feel good. I’m excited to coach this group because I think this groiup wants to be coached.”

Later, when asked about his legacy, whether he winds up being in his final season or not, Self also humorously directed the question elsewhere.

“You know what? I don't even think that I'll think about the question,” he said. “It's a good question, but what is my legacy? Hopefully, it’s what we do this year and what we do next year. There's a lot of great coaches in this league, as you guys know. It's a coaches' league, and there's a lot of terrific talent.