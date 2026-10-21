So, at least for now, some athletes are OK to play a fifth season. Godfrey is not.

Godfrey graduated from Georgia’s North Gwinnett High School in 2022, has played four college seasons, but the Georgia “five-for-five” lawsuit he is a plaintiff in remains stalled due to a stay against a legal ruling that initially allowed a fifth season.

The “five-for-five” lawsuits all over the nation stem from the NCAA’s decision not to include athletes who graduated high school in 2022 from a new rule allowing all athletes to play five seasons starting with their high school graduations or 19th birthdays. The NCAA has argued that 2022 athletes who have played four seasons are subject to the old rules in place when their eligibility expired after last season.

Lloyd said he realizes there is a lot of independence among different courts around the country but said he wished overall for a national standard allowing all 2022 high school graduates a fifth season.

“You wish cooler heads could prevail and give these kids the opportunity that they deserve because these kids did nothing wrong,” Lloyd said. “They're missing out on a life-changing opportunity — not only experience-wise but financially — just because of the year they graduated in high school. Somebody has to explain to me how that's OK.”

Lloyd said he isn’t sure he’s more optimistic despite the legal rulings elsewhere. Mostly, he said, he’s just puzzled by what he sees as inconsistency, noting that even some international players older than Godfrey are getting cleared after “playing four years pro” overseas.