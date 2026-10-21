“If it happens, great,” Lowe said. “And if not, they're working out next to our team right now — iron-sharpens-iron type of thing. So it's been great to have their expertise, and it's also keeping them ready for whatever they choose to do next.”

Stewart was the Big 12 Player of the Year and an NFCA first-team All-American as a senior after batting .390 with 20 home runs and 76 RBIs. She’s the program’s career leader in slugging percentage (.866).

Jenkins and Adams played key roles after transferring to Arizona in 2025.

Jenkins made first-team all-conference after hitting .336 with 14 homers and 65 RBIs. Adams was a second-team selection after leading the team in wins (21) and innings pitched (159⅓) while posting a 3.60 ERA.

“All three of them have a really good head on their shoulders about it,” Lowe said. “I have not treated it any sort of way except for being incredibly honest and upfront about what it all means. That was a call I made right away to give them all the opportunity, and now it's just seeing how things play out this fall.”

Lowe said she pays a weekly visit to the UA compliance office “to see what’s going on across the country” in five-for-five cases. She expects many softball programs to add players if they get the green light.

Although the outlook for class-of-2022 student-athletes changes daily, softball and baseball have the benefit of being spring sports. There’s still time.