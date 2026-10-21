Arizona softball coach Caitlin Lowe is leaving the door open for the possible return of three players under the NCAA’s “five-for-five” structure.
The college careers of catcher Sydney Stewart, utility player Grace Jenkins and pitcher Jalen Adams were thought to be over this past spring. But depending on how the courts ultimately rule, the three could play another season for the Wildcats.
“There's potential,” Lowe told the Star this week. “(We) cannot close the door yet.”
Eligibility for student-athletes from the high school class of 2022 remains murky.
Some have been granted an additional year. Some, such as UA football players Max Harris and Ismail Mahdi, were able to play for a few weeks before a court ruled them ineligible. Others, such as UA men’s basketball player RJ Godfrey and baseball pitcher Garrett Hicks, remain in a holding pattern.
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Stewart, Jenkins and Adams fall into the latter category. They are working out with the team and “all are interested in a (bonus) year if they get it,” Lowe said.
Stewart and Jenkins — who played in the AUSL professional league this past summer before five-for-five became an official NCAA policy — are graduate assistants for the Wildcats. Adams was on an AUSL roster at one point but didn’t appear in any games.
Lowe hasn’t made any promises to the players because she doesn’t know what the outcome will be.
“If it happens, great,” Lowe said. “And if not, they're working out next to our team right now — iron-sharpens-iron type of thing. So it's been great to have their expertise, and it's also keeping them ready for whatever they choose to do next.”
Stewart was the Big 12 Player of the Year and an NFCA first-team All-American as a senior after batting .390 with 20 home runs and 76 RBIs. She’s the program’s career leader in slugging percentage (.866).
Jenkins and Adams played key roles after transferring to Arizona in 2025.
Jenkins made first-team all-conference after hitting .336 with 14 homers and 65 RBIs. Adams was a second-team selection after leading the team in wins (21) and innings pitched (159⅓) while posting a 3.60 ERA.
“All three of them have a really good head on their shoulders about it,” Lowe said. “I have not treated it any sort of way except for being incredibly honest and upfront about what it all means. That was a call I made right away to give them all the opportunity, and now it's just seeing how things play out this fall.”
Lowe said she pays a weekly visit to the UA compliance office “to see what’s going on across the country” in five-for-five cases. She expects many softball programs to add players if they get the green light.
Although the outlook for class-of-2022 student-athletes changes daily, softball and baseball have the benefit of being spring sports. There’s still time.
Lowe is hopeful that the status of Stewart, Jenkins and Adams will become clear by the end of the fall semester.
“You don't want to get too hyped,” Lowe said. “I know a lot of sports are playing the waiting game right now. So it's something that we're not relying on at all. At the same time, they'll be ready if they get it.
“We don't know the intricacies. All we know is the information that we have available today. Today they are able to be rostered, not play in games, and compete in practice. So that's what they're doing.”
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social