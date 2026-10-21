Moneyball

Another sign of the times at Big 12 Media Days: The conference arranged a panel discussion with two general managers from its schools … and an advisor for the Edward Jones financial services firm.

“You got a little bit of passive income conversation there,” the Big 12 moderator said at one point. “I can't even believe we're talking about that in college sports now, but it's real, right?”

Yes, it is. Top men’s college basketball players sometimes make more than the NBA rookie minimum now, sometimes well into the seven figures, and Texas Tech men’s basketball GM Kellen Buffington said the whole compensation issue has changed dramatically going into what is his fourth season.

“I think you have to be way more strategic because everybody has allotted dollars,” Buffington said. “I know a couple of years ago, we were way out in front with our resources, with NIL and things like that. The rest of the country's caught up, so I think you have to be a lot more strategic.

“What we do is take more of a holistic approach to roster building. You can't just identify individuals. It's like I look at it like pieces to a puzzle. You're putting a puzzle together of people, not just players that fit together, and a lot of it is character.”

The big number

3: Of the top five-rated players in the high school class of 2026, according to 247 rankings, in the Big 12: Kansas’ Tyran Stokes (1), Holt (2) and BYU’s Bruce Branch (5).

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