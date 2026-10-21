KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At precisely 6:24 a.m. on their body clocks Wednesday, a small Arizona men’s basketball contingent led by an upbeat coach Tommy Lloyd made their way down Grand Avenue, through the Power & Light District and into the T-Mobile Arena loading dock.
Different time zone, for sure, but no longer a different conference.
Entering their third season in the Big 12, the Wildcats entered their Big 12 media day appearance as league champions — and they have been picked to win it again.
“Let’s do it,” the program posted on social media about 10 minutes later.
After the Wildcats made their main stage appearance Wednesday, they progressed through various promos and interviews, allowing center Motiejus Krivas to reflect on what it was like to be picked first — and to be the conference’s preseason player of the year.
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“Expectations are high, but we set high expectations before the awards inside our team, and we just have to go out and prove it,” Krivas said. “There’s no other way. We just have to do the things we practice this whole summer, this whole fall.”
Godfrey options uncertain
While UA coach Tommy Lloyd said high expectations around the Wildcats were "a privilege," he also said the Wildcats don't know what their final look would be because of RJ Godfrey's uncertain eligibility.
With the regular season opener for both the UA men and women nearly a week away, when both teams will play in a Las Vegas event on Nov. 2, it is possible Godfrey might opt to jump out of his stalled Georgia “five-for-five” lawsuit and seek a temporary injunction in Pima County or pursue another avenue.
But Lloyd said Wednesday it was too early to tell.
“We haven't gotten that far yet,” he said. “Those are all things we've got to figure out and we’re not getting a lot of direction (from the NCAA) in every direction you go.”
Lloyd said he’s been letting Godfrey’s people decide what to do, though he was emphatic during his media stage comments earlier Wednesday that the NCAA should allow all “true” five-for-five players — those who entered college in 2022 and have played four seasons — a fifth season of eligibility across the board in 2026-27.
“Obviously, we're paying close attention, and RJ already won his case” with a preliminary injunction in Georgia, Lloyd said. “He just has a stay put on it while they're appealing it. So why do other guys get to play when they've won their case, but they're pending appeal? It's just the inconsistency.”
Then again, Lloyd indicated, there are merits to that inconsistency: At least some five-for-five players, such as those involved in California or Ohio actions, are able to play at this point.
“Listen,” Lloyd said, “our court system's awesome because there is so much independence from court to court, so you can’t get things holistically rammed down a society's throat.”
Wish granted
One of the newcomers behind what UA women's basketball coach Becky Burke says is her team's higher talent level this season, Cal transfer Aliyahna “Puff” Morris, said she chose Arizona because she wanted to be pushed by coaches who would “make me uncomfortable.”
So far, that goal has been met.
“She's been pushing me every day, and it hasn't been easy like at all,” Morris said of Burke, sitting across from her on the Big 12 media day stage. “Sometimes I don't even want to see her, or she's been giving me a hard time. But I think she's definitely made me better, and my teammates.”
Morris and the Wildcats’ other newcomers have the support of returning guard Sumayah Sugapong, who said she would do her part as a leader.
“I'm gonna continue to go out there and obviously play hard, but I'm gonna try to put the ball in the basket as much as I can, as well as finding my teammates and putting them in good positions,” Sugapong said. “Ultimately, I'm on the floor to do whatever the team needs. If it's get a stop and get a steal or hit a shot, that's what I'm out there to do.”
Big adjustment
Morris is only a second-year collegian, having started 18 of 26 games for Cal last season, but the Wildcats are bringing a different sort of experience in Raulusaityte, who said she has been playing basketball for over a decade.
Raulusaityte is a native of Lithuania who played for her country in five different FIBA tournaments, winning gold at the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship, while also spending three seasons with the Kibirkstis club in Vilnius.
Last season, Raulusaityte started 10 of 32 games she played in at USC, but averaged only 13.5 minutes and 2.2 points per game while adjusting to the college game.
“It's really different,” Raulusaityte said. “The first half of the season last year was pretty hard for me with all of the changes. I would say that college basketball is more faster, also physical. So it's been a change, but now I'm used to that and I'm ready for the season.”
Happy place
New UCF women’s basketball coach Gabe Lazo is taking over a team that won just three Big 12 games last season, but he has a suitable backyard if things get rough this season.
“Orlando is an unbelievable city,” he said. “It's not a small city. It's pretty wide. But you have Disney World. That's where dreams come true.”
Lazo said he’s already been to Disney World four times over the past six months, after having gone only once as a kid.
“My mama loves Disney World,” he said. “She'll be going to Disney World.”
Next level
When asked what he’s looking forward to in the competitive and physical Big 12 as a newcomer this season, UA freshman Caleb Holt answered with enthusiasm.
“Every Tuesday and Friday night,” he said, “it’s just getting ready to play one of the biggest games of my career.”
Um, well... the Wildcats will actually be playing on all but one Saturday during the Big 12 season, and a lot of Mondays and Wednesdays, too.
“You're not in high school anymore,” Lloyd told Holt from across the stage, grinning. “We don't play Tuesday and Friday nights anymore. For two nights every week you got to be ready to go out there and kick ass."
Fennelly’s farewell
After announcing last week he would retire after 32 seasons as Iowa State women’s basketball coach, Bill Fennelly was asked to reflect during what was his final Big 12 media day appearance.
Fennelly is 656-335 with 24 appearances over his 31 previous seasons in Ames.
“We wanted to create a program that embodied our fan base, embodied our community, the great state of Iowa,” Fennelly said. “I grew up in Iowa. My wife grew up in Iowa. It's home for us. Hopefully we've created a program that's added to the Big 12, that's added to Iowa State.”
Moneyball
Another sign of the times at Big 12 Media Days: The conference arranged a panel discussion with two general managers from its schools … and an advisor for the Edward Jones financial services firm.
“You got a little bit of passive income conversation there,” the Big 12 moderator said at one point. “I can't even believe we're talking about that in college sports now, but it's real, right?”
Yes, it is. Top men’s college basketball players sometimes make more than the NBA rookie minimum now, sometimes well into the seven figures, and Texas Tech men’s basketball GM Kellen Buffington said the whole compensation issue has changed dramatically going into what is his fourth season.
“I think you have to be way more strategic because everybody has allotted dollars,” Buffington said. “I know a couple of years ago, we were way out in front with our resources, with NIL and things like that. The rest of the country's caught up, so I think you have to be a lot more strategic.
“What we do is take more of a holistic approach to roster building. You can't just identify individuals. It's like I look at it like pieces to a puzzle. You're putting a puzzle together of people, not just players that fit together, and a lot of it is character.”
The big number
3: Of the top five-rated players in the high school class of 2026, according to 247 rankings, in the Big 12: Kansas’ Tyran Stokes (1), Holt (2) and BYU’s Bruce Branch (5).
Quotable
“I haven't answered many questions about my team today. I've answered more questions more about stuff I have no idea what happened, how it happened, or who did it. So stop asking the questions, asking the coaches these questions. We're reacting. Somebody else set 'em; now our job is to follow 'em. I think the coaches have done the best they could with that.” — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, when asked what he would like to shore up in college basketball in an era with NIL, roster challenges and five-for-five eligibility issues.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe