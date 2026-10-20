"We feel like we've been pretty straightforward in not having student athletes (return) if they have played professionally or have signed professional contracts."

Meanwhile, after Yormark’s briefing, Thornton confirmed to the Star that the Big 12 would not bring back the glass floor it introduced during the conference tournament last season.

The glass floor, which featured ever-changing graphics and advertising via embedded lights, was swapped out for a standard wood floor before the semifinals after players and coaches complained about its lack of grip.

“We do think that the grass floor concept is still a wave of the future,” Thornton said. “When you think about the technology, it has to continue to evolve. Volleyball plays on Taraflex (a synthetic surface); they don't play on wood because it continues to evolve.

“When we were growing up, all of our phones were attached to the wall. Now, we have computers in our hands, so we certainly think (there can be) an interactive floor. But it has to be it has to be sound. It has to work extremely well, and I think eventually, it'll end up being a better floor than wood. But for this year, we're going to play on the wood floor.”

In addition, Thornton also said the conference’s possible move back to 20 games from 18 is still an “ongoing conversation.” At the Big 12’s spring meeting in May, Thornton acknowledged the conference has been considering a return to 20, the number it played in 2024-25, in order to provide conference media partners more prime inventory at a time when teams are now allowed to schedule one additional game starting this season.