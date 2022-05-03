Former UA standout Sam Thomas makes Phoenix Mercury roster; season opens Friday

With just days remaining before the start of the WNBA season, the Phoenix Mercury's roster is set.

And Sam Thomas is on it.

The former Arizona Wildcats standout was part of the club's 12-player roster following a flurry of moves. The club waived guards Vivian Gray, Jennie Sims and Kiana Williams and forward Emma Canyon on Tuesday, clearing the way for Thomas to make the roster. Macee Williams and Mael Gilles were cut earlier in camp.

Thomas is one of two rookies to make the club, joining forward/center Maya Dodson.

The WNBA is allowing Phoenix to keep star Brittney Griner on the roster as she remains in Russia, where she faces drug charges; the United States government now considers Griner "wrongfully detained." Griner's roster spot doesn't count against the 12-person limit.

Mercury officials have been high on Thomas ever since she joined the club as an undrafted free agent last month. Thomas scored nine points — all on 3-pointers — in the club's home exhibition win over the Seattle Storm last week. She went 3 for 3 from the field in 27 minutes.

Thomas and the Mercury will open their season Friday against the Las Vegas Aces in a game that will be played at the Footprint Center. The game tips off at 7 p.m., and will air on NBA TV.

