NCAA Tournament notebook: Adia Barnes hopes her March experience can help UA's first-time dancers

While things may look a little different, especially being on a little stricter lockdown than the Wildcats are used to — no hanging out in their teammate’s rooms, no stopping in the hotel’s gift shop, no getting coffee in the lobby — they are still having fun.

Barnes has helped to break some of the boredom. When the team was finally allowed to eat meals together in their assigned large conference room, Barnes had a little something in mind.

“We played, I think it’s called heads up — you know, the phone where you flip it … you have to ask questions and act it out like charades,” she said.

“I’m trying to make it fun. We gave them a gift bag downstairs full of stuff and essentials for the tournament here. I’m trying to do what we can.

“We’re fine and we’re enjoying the moment. … We’re happy that no one tested positive. We’re, like, ready to go.

“I think that all that stuff is just kind of the other stuff — the noise. We’re focused on what we need to do.”

A new look

Barnes says her team has a different focus already.