Kevin Sumlin optimistic about 2020 Wildcats despite defensive losses, changes

“They made it clear to me that they wanted to play this fall and then have an opportunity to play at the next level next year. So their decision was based on … the information they had at that time, (which) was that that opportunity was not going to be available here in our league.”

Arizona lacked depth at linebacker and safety before Fields, Colin Schooler and Young transferred. Their departures only made that problem worse.

Sumlin acknowledged that young players are going to have to fill some of those gaps. Walk-ons also likely will be called upon to fill out a two-deep at linebacker if Rhoads indeed moves to a true 3-4 front.

Sumlin mentioned the defensive front and receiving corps — now sans Brenden Schooler — as areas that need to be solidified. He praised the running backs and offensive line, citing the experience gained last year as reason to feel bullish about the latter.

“That’s our situation,” said Sumlin, whose team finished 8-4 last year, ending the season on a seven-game losing streak. “But guess what? There’s a lot of other programs in this league that have new head coaches, have new staffs, have not even been on the field with their players. It’s all in how you look at it. As you guys know, I’m a glass-half-full guy.”

No fans allowed