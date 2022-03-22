Tall order: Bigger receivers should help Arizona Wildcats solve their red-zone problem

Arizona had a big red-zone problem last season. The Wildcats are trying to attack it with bigger bodies.
Arizona hasn’t just added talent to its pass-catching corps this offseason. It has added size.
Freshmen Keyan Burnett, AJ Jones and Tetairoa McMillan are all listed at 6 feet 3 inches or taller. Receiver Ma’jon Wright, who wasn’t eligible last season, is 6-2. Tight end Tanner McLachlan, who’s currently rehabbing an injury, is 6-6.
Asked what kind of advantage those players conceivably could give the Wildcats, offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said: “Oh my goodness. It can be a huge advantage. It creates matchups across the field, especially in the red zone.”
Arizona ranked last in FBS with a red-zone touchdown rate of 30.8% last season. Lack of size in the receiving corps was one of several reasons the Wildcats struggled in that area.
Among their five leading receivers last season, Boobie Curry, who since has transferred, was the tallest option at 6-2. Dorian Singer was the second tallest at 6-1. He’s now among the shortest.
The newcomers and Wright already have shown the ability to high-point the ball and win 50-50 battles along the sidelines, near the back pylons and across the end line.
“Just the confidence that those guys have, having had so much success with those fade balls throughout their career, it's really been an asset to us,” receivers coach Kevin Cummings said. “We work it every day. If the quarterback can throw it back shoulder or over the top, if you got a big guy that can adjust to it, it definitely makes things easier down here.
“The plan to score (more) in the red zone can come from the fade ball. If we can be dynamic that way, why not have some guys up here to do it?”
The receiving corps’ length and playmaking ability was on display during Monday’s practice. Multiple pass catchers, including 5-11 Anthony Simpson, made high-degree-of-difficulty grabs in tight windows against sticky coverage.
“We tried to attack the sidelines,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said, “and really tried to use the skill that we brought in.”
McMillan, the 6-4 four-star recruit, has impressed coaches and teammates with his ball skills and catch radius. Cummings said McMillan’s “ability to go up and get the ball is special. There's not many people that can do it the way he can do it.”
But Fisch and his staff have tried to stockpile as many candidates as they could. Arizona’s pass catchers also include 6-5 tight end Alex Lines, 6-3 receiver Jalen Johnson and 6-1 Jamarye Joiner, who’s currently out because of injury.
The bigger receiving corps gives the quarterbacks more margin for error. As Will Plummer said: “It’s cool to have guys that are bigger with wider frames (who) can go make bigger plays.”
It also provides a daily test for Arizona’s secondary, which also boasts plus size. The shortest player among the five projected starters is 6-0 cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
“It definitely challenges us,” 6-3 safety Christian Young said. “But us being the best secondary in the Pac 12 ... we're gonna overcome it.”
Trending toward QB1
Fisch said Monday that no starters are being named for now. But there’s a pretty clear delineation between the ones and twos, including at quarterback.
Jayden De Laura has taken almost all of the first-team reps since the Wildcats returned from spring break March 15. Fisch cited the transfer’s performance, preparation and résumé, which includes 15 starts at Washington State and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2021.
“He's running with the ones right now because that's where he deserves to be, how he's playing, how he's prepared and what he's done in the past,” Fisch said. “He's picked up our system well.
“He's also ... competing with guys that are coming off of injuries. So it gave him an opportunity to jump in there pretty quick.”
Fisch said the QB group as a whole had its best practice to date Monday. De Laura, Noah Fifita, Jordan McCloud and Plummer all threw touchdown passes.
De Laura seemed more comfortable with his reads, throwing the ball with confidence and conviction.
“Remember now, he is in Practice 5 of a new system, which is completely different than the system that he played in previously,” Fisch said. “He hasn't skipped a beat. He's made a lot of throws. He's very willing to throw the ball downfield. He has some good juice on the ball across the middle. He moves well with his feet. We’re excited where he's at.”
Extra points
• Fisch on freshman Jonah Savaiinaea, who’s been working with the first team at right guard: “I like his size. I like his feet. I like his mental toughness, physical toughness. The best players are mentally and physically tough. He's both. I love his presence, the way he handles himself. I know Coach Carroll is thrilled to death to have him in the room. ... He's put himself in position to run with the ones.”
• Three running backs were out because of injuries Monday: Drake Anderson, Jalen John and Stevie Rocker Jr. Michael Wiley and Jonah Coleman took most of the tailback reps.
• Linebacker Malik Reed and defensive lineman JB Brown were among other players who did not participate.
With Reed out, several players got looks at middle linebacker. Jerry Roberts worked with the first team at that spot early on in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 as he continues his recovery from a broken leg suffered late last season.
• Brown’s absence gave newcomer Tiaoalii Savea an opportunity to run with the ones at defensive tackle alongside Paris Shand.
• Another newcomer, Jeremy Mercier, split time between middle linebacker and “Cat” defensive end.
• Safety Jaxen Turner, who’s been extremely aggressive and physical throughout spring camp, sported a red no-contact jersey but took his full allotment of reps.
• Freshman tackle Jacob Reece still hadn't been cleared to practice as of Monday.
• The Wildcats return to the field Wednesday afternoon.
