Tall order: Bigger receivers should help Arizona Wildcats solve their red-zone problem

“Just the confidence that those guys have, having had so much success with those fade balls throughout their career, it's really been an asset to us,” receivers coach Kevin Cummings said. “We work it every day. If the quarterback can throw it back shoulder or over the top, if you got a big guy that can adjust to it, it definitely makes things easier down here.

“The plan to score (more) in the red zone can come from the fade ball. If we can be dynamic that way, why not have some guys up here to do it?”

The receiving corps’ length and playmaking ability was on display during Monday’s practice. Multiple pass catchers, including 5-11 Anthony Simpson, made high-degree-of-difficulty grabs in tight windows against sticky coverage.

“We tried to attack the sidelines,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said, “and really tried to use the skill that we brought in.”

McMillan, the 6-4 four-star recruit, has impressed coaches and teammates with his ball skills and catch radius. Cummings said McMillan’s “ability to go up and get the ball is special. There's not many people that can do it the way he can do it.”