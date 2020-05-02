Nick Gonzales, a former Cienega High School star, could become the highest MLB draft pick in Tucson history

Around that time, Gonzales had a new coach. Mike backed off, putting him in the hands of former Pima College and UA star George Arias, a former major-leaguer.

Arias coached Gonzales at Tucson Champs Baseball Academy from the time he was 12 until his final season at Cienega. The coach began by changing Gonzales’ position, moving him away from catcher. Gonzales would play second base, shortstop and center field.

Gonzales was too talented offensively, Arias believed, to play behind the plate.

“‘How many five-tool catchers,” Mike Gonzales said, “do you see in Major League Baseball?”

‘I’m gonna prove them wrong’

When Mike coached his oldest son, Daniel, in Little League, Nick Gonzales was off in the neighboring batting cage hacking away baseballs off a tee, one bucket after the other.

“Nick was probably 6 or 7 years old and he’s hitting off the tee during games,” Mike said. “We’re playing our game and Nick is in the cage. He’d hit a whole bucket, pick them up and do it again during games.