Greg Hansen: As once-solid program hits rock bottom, Arizona leaders have no choice but to fire Kevin Sumlin

If the UA fires Kevin Sumlin any time before Jan. 15, it owes him a $7.5 million walk-off payday. If it waits until Jan. 16, 2021 the payoff is reduced to $5 million, payable over two years.

Think about that for a second. Based on Sumlin’s current $3.5 million salary, he is paid $1,198 per hour. Of course, that is based on a 40-hour work week and an eight-hour day. That means in the 3½ hours it took Arizona State to deliver the most crushing, embarrassing and historic Territorial Cup loss to the Wildcats, 70-7, Sumlin earned $4,194.

Give or take a few cents.

The only thing that makes sense now is for Arizona president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke to work out the language with the school’s attorneys and part ways with Sumlin immediately, if not sooner, and not delay until Jan. 16.

It would save $2.5 million, which would be the only victory in Arizona’s 2020 football season.

And how can you move forward and hire a replacement while waiting until Jan. 16, saving $2.5 million? Let the attorneys handle it. You could hire San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan or Oregon assistant coach Joe Salave’a — or whoever — as soon as possible and begin work salvaging the badly-damaged brand of Arizona football.