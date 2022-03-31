Greg Hansen: Wildcats' national championship victory was one for the ages

Editor’s note: The following story first appeared in the April 1, 1997 edition of the Arizona Daily Star.

INDIANAPOLIS — The game never really ends now. It is in your heart forever, unceasing, a moment in time never to be forgotten.

You will summon to mind the glow of a three-week crusade in which Arizona’s unprecedented run against the royal family of college basketball — Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky — became one of the most remarkable testaments to heart and poise in the history of the game.

If you live in Tucson you will never have to say, “Damn, that should have been us.” Now you will know what it is to be No. 1, and now you know that the winning exceeds the wanting.

“It was such a war,” said Miles Simon, who, in the mad month of March, became the best amateur basketball player in the world. “It is the hardest thing I have ever done.”