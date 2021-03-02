Greg Hansen: Wildcats' self-sanctioning puts them in small club: the 'out crowd'

USC returned $206,000 it had been paid to play in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. “Nothing is more important than the integrity of the institution and its people,” said USC senior vice president Todd R. Dickey.

Arizona received the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations last fall, but has not made any of that content available to the public. But judging from the four conference basketball schools to serve a postseason ban the last 60 years, it’s probably not nickel-and-dime stuff.

In a broader historical perspective, Arizona’s decision to withdraw from the Pac-12 Tournament and eliminate itself from consideration for the NCAA Tournament, puts it in an even more damning category.

Since 1957, only 10 Pac-12 schools have served postseason bans in football. The consequences of all 10 were serious enough to make you wonder if any coach can survive such a penalty.

When the league’s ranking football power, Washington, was placed on a two-year postseason ban in 1994 — UW boosters were alleged to have paid a quarterback $30,000 for a summer job — iconic coach Don James resigned, even though he wasn’t linked to the payments. The Huskies never regained their West Coast dominance.