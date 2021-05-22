Hansen's Hundred, No. 100: Willie Peete a trailblazer as UA player, coach

When Peete arrived on campus in the summer of '56, he joined linemen Ed Brown, Marty Hurd and fullback Don Beasley as the only Black football players on campus. It wasn’t easy, but Peete persevered.

"When we’d play at UTEP or Texas Tech, Willie and the other Black players would not get in our bus to the hotel," remembers Don Bowerman, an Arizona fullback who later became the head football coach at Pueblo High School. "They’d get in a car and be driven to the home of a Black family in El Paso and Lubbock. We wouldn’t see them again until we went to the stadium a day later. It was terrible. But I was always impressed how Willie handled it. He was very intelligent. He made the best of a bad situation."

Peete endured four of the worst seasons in UA football history, 12-25-2, an unstable period in which he played for three head coaches. But he stuck it out; Peete earned his master's degree at Arizona in 1963 and returned to Mesa, becoming an assistant coach and teacher.

When Arizona began an overdue search to integrate its football coaching staff, in 1970, it received the best possible endorsement from George Smith, a Tucson native who had become superintendent of the Mesa School District.

"I don’t care what color Willie is," Smith told the Star. "You’ll have to go a long way to find a better man."