Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Delaney Schnell joins select group of local Olympians

Matt Grevers ready for Olympic Trials

Six-time Olympic swimming medalist Matt Grevers has lived and trained with Tucson’s Click Ford Dealers Aquatics program for more than 10 years. At 36, he will be at the U.S. Olympic Trials this week in Omaha, swimming in the 100 backstroke, at which he has the nation’s No. 3 time. The top two finishers make the Olympic team. Grevers will swim Monday and Tuesday. One of Grevers’ top training partners in Tucson, Leah Smith , who was an All-American at Virginia, will swim in five events in Omaha, coached by the UA’s Augie Busch . Smith is ranked No. 2 in the 800 freestyle and 400 freestyle. …

Eagles cut Khalil Tate again

Khalil Tate’s football future doesn’t look promising. He was released by the Philadelphia Eagles before the club’s mandatory training camp last week. Tate, who was going to be given a tryout as a receiver, was eliminated from the 90-man roster at a time there was no urgency to make a roster shuffle. Which means he wasn't close to making the Eagles roster. Arizona’s quarterback from 2017-19 is a terrific athlete, with all the measurables and size-speed components necessary to play in the NFL. But as was the case in his last two seasons at Arizona, what he seems to lack is the fire and adaptability to be much more than a one-dimensional prospect.