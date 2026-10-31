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In Arizona's six exhibition games, freshman Caleb Holt scored 88 points, grabbed 45 rebounds, dished 17 assists and swiped 19 steals. He also shot 35% from the 3-point range, which is solid.

Holt is clearly among the biggest and strongest UA guards of the last 40 years and also among the most explosive athletically. What a find by Tommy Lloyd.