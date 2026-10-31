In Arizona's six exhibition games, freshman Caleb Holt scored 88 points, grabbed 45 rebounds, dished 17 assists and swiped 19 steals. He also shot 35% from the 3-point range, which is solid.
Holt is clearly among the biggest and strongest UA guards of the last 40 years and also among the most explosive athletically. What a find by Tommy Lloyd.
Former UA point guard Matt Muehlebach, an ESPN analyst, compared Holt to NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell recently. It fits. If Holt plays in the regular season as he did in the exhibitions, he will contend to be the nation's Freshman of the Year.