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Lute Olson coached at Arizona until he was 73, which is almost unheard of in modern college basketball. Few coaches make it to 70, if that.

Before Olson, UCLA's legendary John Wooden retired at 64, just before the school's mandatory retirement age of 65, the same policy that forced Arizona coach Fred Enke to retire in 1961.

Now a coach can stay on the job without an age barrier, but few make it to 70.

There have been 54 Division I coaching changes since last season, which is about one for every seven schools. That's crazy.

Few elite coaches remain in the game until they match or surpass Olson's retirement age. Houston's Kelvin Sampson is 71, as is Michigan State's Tom Izzo. Tennessee's Rick Barnes is 72. All are still big winners. Others? One who won't remain on the sidelines until he is 70 is ex-Oregon coach Dana Altman, who retired in September at age 68.

This year's coaching shuffle could be as prolific as last year. The so-called Hot Seat includes those such as Colorado's Tad Boyle, who is 63, Pitt's Jeff Caple, Memphis' Penny Hardaway, Georgetown's Ed Cooley, who is just 57, Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsbury and Washington's Danny Sprinkle, who has gone 11-29 in the Big Ten the last two seasons.

The turnover is a blur.