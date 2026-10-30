Prefer us on Google Learn More

At Arizona, Sean Miller's record of acquiring transfers wasn't his strength. Yes, he got winning point guard Mark Lyons from Xavier and T.J. McConnell from Duquesne, but otherwise his list of transfers was so-so, if that. Ryan Anderson of Boston College was also a strong addition to Miller's UA roster, but Kentucky's Jemarl Baker, Duke's Chase Jeter, Alabama's Justin Coleman, Georgetown's James Akinjo, Nevada's Jordan Brown and Cornell's Stone Gettings were not game-changers.

Perhaps Miller's luck has changed. His acquisition of four transfers at Texas this season is ranked No. 2 nationally, trailing just Tennessee.

Miller signed TCU's David Punch, ranked the nation's No. 7 transfer by the Athletic, Colorado's Isaiah Johnson, ranked No. 12, Auburn's Elyjah Freeman, No. 66, and Saint Mary's standout Mikey Lewis, ranked No. 75.