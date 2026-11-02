Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Arizona-UCLA basketball rivalry began in 1923, but it wasn't until 1986 that it became the West Coast equivalent of Duke-North Carolina.

The Bruins won over 20 games against Arizona in the first 60 years of their not-so-notable competition, and then it took flight, high, higher and highest: the most irresistible basketball rivalry in Pac-8/10/12 history.

That's part of why it was so crushing when UCLA left the Pac-12 to become a Big 10 member. How could the Bruins so callously forego the yearly home-and-home drama against Arizona?

That separation occurred at the time Bruins coach Mick Cronin, the Martian-like, hot-headed coach, became the No. 1 villain at McKale Center. It appeared 40 years of can't-miss entertainment would be junked.

The good news: It's back. The Bruins and Wildcats arranged for a three-year series of neutral-court games. That's not ideal. There's nothing better than the UCLA-Arizona game at Pauley Pavilion or McKale Center, but at least there's a thread connected to the Good Old Days. (How long it endures is uncertain).

The Bruins and Wildcats meet Monday in Las Vegas, an early November showdown that features two coaches who couldn't be more different: Cronin is the temperamental, sideline stalking, defense-first Bruins' coach, one of the few in college hoops who still wears an (ugh) tie on the sideline. By comparison, Tommy Lloyd is the composed, smiling, sit-back-and-relax, run-and-gun Wildcat coach who'd have to rent a tie to wear one.

The two coaches will get almost as much TV time as their Top 25 teams.