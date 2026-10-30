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Three men with strong ties to Tucson and UA basketball have found new homes for the 2026-27 season.

Arizona's 1994 Final Four point guard Damon Stoudamire is in his first year as an assistant coach at LSU. Stoudamire has spent eight seasons as a Division I head coach, but his combined record at Pacific and Georgia Tech was 113-132. He has also been an assistant at Memphis, Rice and Arizona.

Justin Gainey, who was part of Sean Miller's UA staff from 2018-20, is the new head coach at North Carolina State, his alma mater. Since leaving Arizona, Gainey has been an assistant at Marquette and Tennessee.