Sure, taking selfies can be fun, but naturies is where the real money is at.

Teenage shutterbugs from around the state are invited to submit their finest nature photographs for a chance at up to $5,000 in prize money, courtesy of Arizona Highways magazine, The Nature Conservancy and Cox Communications.

The 10th annual “Adventures in Nature” photo contest is open to students and amateur photographers ages 13-18.

Participants have until the end of the day on April 12 to submit two high-resolution photos highlighting Arizona’s natural beauty, wildlife or people in nature. Entries will be judged anonymously based on photographic quality, creativity and effectiveness in conveying the subject matter, with the winners to be announced on May 11.

The top 10 finalists will share more than $10,000 in prize money, with $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second, $1,500 for third and $250 each for seven honorable mentions.

Winning photographs could also be featured in Arizona Highways and promotional materials for future contests.

Go to https://www.arizonahighways.com/photography/photo-contest to read the official rules and enter the online contest.

The contest was created in 2013 as a way to highlight the work of amateur student photographers and connect young people to Arizona’s natural beauty.

