We all know Santa is REALLY busy this year, but he still finds time to see all the children before the big delivery day.
Check out all the places we found Santa that will add some magic and cheer to your little ones' holidays.
Miracle on Congress Street
Every weekend before Christmas, kids can visit with Santa and enjoy ice cream from Hub Ice Cream. Adults can purchase festive drinks from the bar.
When: Weekends Dec. 3 through Dec. 19. Friday-Saturday, 4:30-6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.
Cost: Everything is free except the cocktails. Donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are encouraged.
Santa at Little Anthony's Diner
He's making a list and checking it twice at Anthony's Diner all month long. Get a free photo with Santa when you bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to Tucson Community Food Bank.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
When: Friday to Sunday, Dec. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Pics with Santa in Main Gate Square
Join in the holiday fun and go caroling with family and friends to see Santa at Main Gate Square. The elves built Santa a protective snow globe for safe pictures. Social distancing and masks are recommended, but the pictures with Santa are free. During this event you can also experience balloon creations from Santa's helpers and some snow flurries.
Parking is available in the Tyndall Garage. Geronimo Plaza is located at 800 E. University Blvd.
Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.
When: Sundays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
ZooLights 2021: Holiday Magic
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with falling snow, visits with Santa, scheduled entertainment and sweet treats.
When: Daily, Dec. 3-30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $7-$11, Zoo members get $3 off admission
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Tree lighting and holiday market in Sierra Vista
Join Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista for their annual tree lighting event. This two-day event will include a tree lighting, visits with Santa, a parade, music, a holiday market and kids activities.
When: Friday, Dec. 3, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Santa Marana Farm Fair
Grab kids to visit Santa at the ranch and stop by food trucks, 40 vendors, petting zoo and their Christmas store.
Where: Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road
When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting
Start the holiday season with a 25-foot Christmas tree lighting with musical synchronized dancing lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy holiday performances, a holiday kiddie train, a bounce zone, an inflatable zone, a foam snow dance party, over 40 local food trucks, crafting stations and a holiday market.
When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase
Polar Express Story with Santa
Visit this event for a story time with Santa, plus enjoy special treats and photo opportunities.
When: Friday, Dec. 10 and 17, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.
Cost: $17, two adults are included with children's admission
Family fun at the Historic Train Depot
Join the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum for photos with Santa and holiday music.
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free. Canned food donations to the Community Food Bank are accepted.
Photos with Santa at the Tucson Mall
Get your holiday shopping and photos with Santa all in one spot at the Tucson Mall.
Themed Days
Visit with Santa: Daily, Now – Dec. 24
Pet Nights: Mondays, Now – Dec. 20
Sensory-friendly visit with Santa: Sundays, Dec. 5–12, 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.
Visit the website for more information.
Themed Photo Nights with Santa at Park Place Mall
More Santa fun is happening at the Park Place Mall, now until Dec. 24. Beat the long lines and reserve a time to meet the big guy here, you can also save some money if you buy your photos in advance.
Where: Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.
Hours/Themes:
Visit Santa: Now – Dec. 24
Pet Nights: Now - Dec. 20
Cost: Visit Santa is free, but the price of photos varies
Visit the event website for more information.
Santa at Harlow Gardens
Bring your kids, pets and camera to take a picture with Santa. Your children also get to make their own Christmas ornament to take home with them.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free, no registration required