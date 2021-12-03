Santa
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star

We all know Santa is REALLY busy this year, but he still finds time to see all the children before the big delivery day.

Check out all the places we found Santa that will add some magic and cheer to your little ones' holidays.

Every year since 2016, Santa has set up shop on Congress Street. Families can stop by the holiday pop-up shop for crafts, sweet treats and more. Plus, there are holiday-inspired cocktails available for purchase for the grown-ups.

Miracle on Congress Street

Every weekend before Christmas, kids can visit with Santa and enjoy ice cream from Hub Ice Cream. Adults can purchase festive drinks from the bar.

When: Weekends Dec. 3 through Dec. 19. Friday-Saturday, 4:30-6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St.

Cost: Everything is free except the cocktails. Donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are encouraged.

Visit the event page for more information.

Get a free photo with Santa at Little Anthony's when you bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to Tucson Community Food Bank.

Santa at Little Anthony's Diner

He's making a list and checking it twice at Anthony's Diner all month long. Get a free photo with Santa when you bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to Tucson Community Food Bank.

Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.

When: Friday to Sunday, Dec. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Join the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum for photos with Santa and holiday music.

Free Pics with Santa in Main Gate Square

Join in the holiday fun and go caroling with family and friends to see Santa at Main Gate Square. The elves built Santa a protective snow globe for safe pictures. Social distancing and masks are recommended, but the pictures with Santa are free. During this event you can also experience balloon creations from Santa's helpers and some snow flurries.

Parking is available in the Tyndall Garage. Geronimo Plaza is located at 800 E. University Blvd.

Where: Main Gate Square, 814 E. University Blvd.

When: Sundays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 1-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Sip hot cocoa as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with falling snow, visits with Santa, scheduled entertainment and sweet treats at the Reid Park Zoo.

ZooLights 2021: Holiday Magic

Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with falling snow, visits with Santa, scheduled entertainment and sweet treats.

When: Daily, Dec. 3-30, 6-8 p.m. 

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost:  $7-$11, Zoo members get $3 off admission

Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.

Tree lighting and holiday market in Sierra Vista

Join Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista for their annual tree lighting event. This two-day event will include a tree lighting, visits with Santa, a parade, music, a holiday market and kids activities.

When: Friday, Dec. 3, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Santa Marana Farm Fair

Grab kids to visit Santa at the ranch and stop by food trucks, 40 vendors, petting zoo and their Christmas store.

Where: Santa Marana Xmas Tree Ranch, 13645 W. Sagebrush Road

When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Holiday Festival & Christmas Tree Lighting

Start the holiday season with a 25-foot Christmas tree lighting with musical synchronized dancing lights, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy holiday performances, a holiday kiddie train, a bounce zone, an inflatable zone, a foam snow dance party, over 40 local food trucks, crafting stations and a holiday market.

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Polar Express Story with Santa

Visit this event for a story time with Santa, plus enjoy special treats and photo opportunities. 

When: Friday, Dec. 10 and 17, 5-6:30 p.m.

Where: Our Play Place, 3951 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: $17, two adults are included with children's admission

Visit the event page for more information.

Family fun at the Historic Train Depot

Join the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum for photos with Santa and holiday music.

When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free. Canned food donations to the Community Food Bank are accepted.

Visit the event page for more information. 

Photos with Santa at the Tucson Mall

Get your holiday shopping and photos with Santa all in one spot at the Tucson Mall.

Themed Days

Visit with Santa: Daily, Now – Dec. 24

Pet Nights: Mondays, Now – Dec. 20

Sensory-friendly visit with Santa: Sundays, Dec. 5–12, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

When: Reserve your visit with Santa

Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.

Visit the website for more information. 

Themed Photo Nights with Santa at Park Place Mall

More Santa fun is happening at the Park Place Mall, now until Dec. 24.

More Santa fun is happening at the Park Place Mall, now until Dec. 24. Beat the long lines and reserve a time to meet the big guy here, you can also save some money if you buy your photos in advance.

Where: Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway Blvd.

Hours/Themes:

Visit Santa: Now – Dec. 24

Pet Nights: Now - Dec. 20

When: Reserve your visit with Santa here

Cost: Visit Santa is free, but the price of photos varies

Visit the event website for more information. 

Santa at Harlow Gardens

Bring your kids, pets and camera to take a picture with Santa. Your children also get to make their own Christmas ornament to take home with them.

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free, no registration required

Visit the event page for more information. 

#ThisIsTucson is member-supported. Your contribution helps our team bring you stories that keep you connected to the community. Become a member today.