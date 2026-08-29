At This is Tucson, we’re all about sharing our favorite parts of the city! Each week we get to share with you what we love most about Tucson, and what better way to do that than to let you in on our current favorite restaurants, local shops, and activities? While there’s so much to love about Tucson, here are some things I’ve found myself more than a little obsessed with recently.

Summer in Tucson can seem endless, and as someone who loves to get outside and enjoy nature, I’m constantly looking for new ways to explore the outdoors while avoiding the extreme Arizona heat. So, looking to get out of the city, and stifling weather, I recently took a quick day-trip to Madera Canyon with a friend, for some bird-watching.

Late summer is one of the best times for viewing hummingbirds in Madera Canyon as they pass through on their southern migration. Some of the species found in Southern Arizona include Broad-billed, Anna's, Black-chinned, Rufous, Broad-tailed, and Magnificent hummingbirds, and they were out in full force. We sat on a shaded bench by the Santa Rita Lodge and watched dozens, maybe even hundreds of hummingbirds at their feeders.

The best part is that at an elevation of around 5,000 ft, the area was close to 15 degrees cooler than Tucson. While it was heating up to a toasty 107 in the city, it was in the low 90s in the canyon. I really cannot think of a better way to spend a peaceful summer morning.

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We’ve all been guilty of being influenced by social media, and I am no exception. A couple weeks ago I came across a TikTok video about Okashi, a local Asian bakery and small batch ice cream shop at 732 N. Stone Ave., and I just couldn’t get it out of my head. On the menu at the Japanese Kissaten- inspired cafe, you’ll find sun-brewed Japanese teas, delicious pastries, kakigori (Japanese-style shaved ice) and more.

When I stopped by, I was able to snag a Canelé, a butter mochi and a spiced coffee cake, and honestly have not been able to stop thinking about them for the past week. I also tried their wakoucha tea which was incredible. Light, refreshing, with just a hint of sweetness. They are currently closed until after Sept. 10, but trust me, I will absolutely be going back as soon as they re-open.

One of the best things about summer in Tucson is being able to eat outside on patios, and my favorite place to go for a quick bite has to be Time Market at 444 E. University Blvd. Since it's the perfect weather for dinners on the patio, I’ve been going multiple times a month to get their margarita pizza. When I say I am obsessed with their margarita pizza, I truly mean it. The sauce, the crust, everything about it is just perfection. If you’re looking for a chill hang-out spot with great food, I could not recommend Time Market more.