It’s that time of year again… and no I’m not talking about influx of pumpkin spice-flavored treats.

I’m talking about Sonoran Restaurant Week!

From Sept. 4 through Sept. 13, more than 120 local restaurants will be creating menus of discounted prix fixe meals that range from $15 to $55, encouraging the community to get out, support local restaurants and enjoy a delicious meal.

During this 10-day culinary experience produced by Tucson Foodie, each of the participating restaurants will make a signature dish for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner. Depending on the restaurant and menu, the meals can cost $15, $25, $35, $45 and $55 per person.

For example, if you’re feeling like getting a budget-friendly brunch, you can head to Real Good Brunch for their $15 meal, which includes a chori-papa burrito and their hint of mint classic lemonade.

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If you’re looking to treat yourself to a fancy dinner, BATA will be offering a $55 four-course meal that features tartlet and malawach with labne, roasted summer vegetables and mole, roasted pork or mushroom with chili soubise and a fermented cherry bomb sorbet.

From Sonoran dogs to beef short ribs, there is something for any craving you may have.

You can also have an even more exclusive culinary experience thanks to their special dinners that will be offered on select nights at select locations. The lineup includes Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine (Sept. 4), Penca (Sept. 5), The Canyon Club and Bashful Bandit BBQ (Sept. 6), Sunshine Wine (Sept. 8), BOCA (Sept. 9), Bacio Italiano (Sept. 10), Cielos (Sept. 11), Nana’s Kitchen (Sept. 12) and Wild Garlic Grill (Sept. 13).

Grab your friends or take yourself on a solo date and go out and try something new! Who knows, you may find your new favorite meal thanks to this fun, food-filled week.

For a full list of participating restaurants, their menu and information on the special dinners, you can visit the Sonoran Restaurant Week website.