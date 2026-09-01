Around four years ago, my life changed.

I had been writing breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star since I graduated from the University of Arizona in 2021, patiently waiting for an opportunity to move up the ranks and pursue my real passion, feature writing.

More specifically, I wanted to be a part of #ThisIsTucson.

Everything about #ThisIsTucson was cool: they got to put on fun events and talk to fascinating people in the community, showing readers all the amazing work people do to make Tucson what it is. Plus, Gloria Knott and Elvia Verdugo would walk into the newsroom smiling, wearing super cute outfits and gummy worm earrings. They were the cool girls you wanted to sit at lunch with.

Soon, a position for a food writer opened up and I messaged Gloria instantly, letting her know I was interested in moving into that role. I had never written about food before, but I assured her that I would put 110% into everything I did, doing everything I could in order to become a great food writer.

Thankfully, Gloria and Elvia decided to take a chance on me.

Now, after countless markets, food stories, interviews, lunches at Coop and lots of laughs, I am so incredibly happy to be the new editor for #ThisIsTucson.

(Don’t worry, I’ll still be writing food stories! I can’t give up eating all the delicious food this town has to offer!)

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#ThisIsTucson is why I fell in love with Tucson. After moving up to Tucson from Nogales in 2017, I found myself comfortable in my little bubble. My friends and I stuck to our usual spots on University Boulevard or downtown Tucson, never straying or trying something new.

Once I switched over to #ThisIsTucson, I dove headfirst into the community. I was trying new places, going to parts of town I was unfamiliar with and sharing laughs and smiles with the chefs I was interviewing for stories.

I saw firsthand how amazing and supportive this community can be. The feeling of pure joy would consume me when readers would approach us at events and share how much they enjoyed our work and what we do.

I got to see how hard local restaurant owners work, putting everything they have into making sure each and every customer has an amazing experience as soon as they step into their space.

I had the honor of sharing the stories of so many wonderful people and even making friends with some of them. There isn’t a better feeling in the world than getting a DM from someone I wrote a story about saying my article brought a line to their business.

It’s the community and all the talented, creative individuals that make Tucson the unique place that it is, and it makes me so happy that I get to continue to shine a light on the stories of those individuals.

I’m so excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to get started! Now, it’s time to celebrate with an iced latte from Chappopin Café and cabeza tacos from Taqueria Juanitos!