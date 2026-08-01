It’s been hot. Like, "checking the weather every afternoon hoping for storm clouds" hot.

With Tucson in the middle of another stretch of triple-digit temperatures, I set out on a mission to find monsoon-themed products around town. I'd like to think that filling my afternoon with creosote candles, desert rain soaps and storm-inspired gifts was my way of helping manifest some much-needed rain.

Whether it worked or not, local shops certainly delivered.

Di Luna Candles

If you're hoping to bring the scent of monsoon season into your home, Di Luna Candles is a great place to start.

The shop carries its Tucson candle, inspired by the scent of Sonoran desert rain ($26.50), a Mystic Rain reed diffuser ($24.50) and even a Monsoon Mama T-shirt designed by local artist Jos Par ($28.50).

Blue Willow

Just down the street, Blue Willow had several small gifts inspired by rainy days in the desert.

I found a "Here for the Monsoons" sticker by Turtle's Soup ($4), a monsoon-themed Blue Willow sticker ($4) and a Desert Rain soap from Gigglestars Soap Co. ($11).

Pop Cycle

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Pop Cycle had by far one of the biggest selections of monsoon-inspired products I came across, with local artists and makers celebrating the season in all kinds of ways.

There were Sonoran Monsoon and Desert Creosote candles by Arya Tara ($34), a storm-patterned T-shirt by Pop Cycle Lab ($26.95), hand-painted lightning bolt earrings by Tracy Brown ($20), cloud-and-rain trinket dishes and hand-stitched rain ornaments by Mehgan on the Moon, plus monsoon trinket dishes by Tough Kitty Designs ($26).

If you're hoping to bring the smell of the desert after a storm home, there are plenty of options, too. Wildroot Horticulture offered a creosote salve ($12) and a Rain in the Desert hydrosol mist ($14). I also spotted Desert Rain soap by Flowing Waters Soap Co. ($15.95), creosote deodorant, salve and beard oil from Wolf Den ($15-$18), and Desert Rain body oil ($29.95) and soap ($12.95) from Larrea Skincare.

Warm Shape

Warm Shape leaned into the scents of the season with several products by Sonoran Rosie, including a Desert Rain botanical spray ($38), a Monsoon Creosote diffuser scent ($38) and dried creosote shower bundles ($24).

Why I Love Where I Live

This local gift shop also had plenty of monsoon-inspired finds, including a Storm Cloud weather predictor ($31), Desert Embers' Monsoon candle ($28), Jos Par's Monsoon Mama and "Creosote: Smell the Monsoon" stickers ($4 each), plus Desert Rain soaps and salves from Gigglestars Soap Co.

Other monsoon-inspired finds

My search also turned up a few unexpected products around town, including a Rose of Jericho, also known as a resurrection plant, at Ninth House ($6.99), rain-scented incense at Hippie Gypsy ($1), a brass suncatcher at Aquamarine Daydream ($15) and greeting cards featuring monsoon scenes at Antigone.

Whether you're looking to recreate the smell of fresh creosote after a storm or simply want a reminder of Tucson's favorite season, local shops have found plenty of creative ways to celebrate the monsoon long after the clouds clear.