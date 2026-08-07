When was the last time you took yourself on a date?

One of the best things about a solo date is that you don’t have to spend 30 minutes asking, “What do you want to do?” followed by, “I don’t know, what do you want to do?” You get to choose the activity, the food and exactly how long you want to stay without consulting anyone else.

As much as I love planning outings for couples, you don’t need a partner, a friend or a special occasion to explore Tucson. Consider this your sign to make plans with yourself. Here are five solo dates I recommend trying in Tucson.

Get lost inside Midtown Mercantile Merchants

If your ideal afternoon involves digging through vintage clothing, old records, antique furniture and wonderfully random objects, take yourself to Midtown Mercantile Merchants.

Each vendor at the massive, two-story antique mall has its own space and style, so turning a corner can take you from colorful vintage kitchenware to Western decor, old photographs or clothing from another decade. It almost feels like exploring a museum, except you can actually buy the things that catch your eye.

I recently visited with my boyfriend, but we quickly split up and wandered on our own, occasionally crossing paths to show each other something strange or exciting. It was something we did alone, but together, and I realized it would make an equally fun solo date.

Take your time, create a wish list or challenge yourself to find one treasure within a certain budget. Nobody can rush you past the booth you’ve already spent 20 minutes digging through.

Take a peaceful stroll through Tucson Botanical Gardens

Although Tucson Botanical Gardens sits in the middle of a busy part of town, stepping through its gates feels like entering a little oasis. The traffic and noise fade behind the trees, leaving you with quiet pathways, colorful flowers and peaceful corners to explore.

I’ve visited the gardens several times and even worked there for a while. Whenever I had the chance, I would take little walks among the cacti and flowers. Even a short stroll felt like an escape from the rest of the day.

Bring a book or journal, take photos or simply walk without an agenda and enjoy your own company. If you visit during the summer, go early to avoid the worst of the heat. The gardens are also offering $5 admission every Friday through Sept. 25.

Pack yourself a picnic on University Boulevard

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When I was attending the University of Arizona, one of my favorite ways to spend an afternoon alone was to pick up a tea from The Scented Leaf and a poke bowl from Jimmy’s Pita & Poke before finding a nice spot nearby to eat.

There was something comforting about turning an ordinary meal into a little picnic. I could order exactly what I wanted, choose a shady spot and spend some time people-watching or simply enjoying my own company.

Recreate the date with your favorite University Boulevard takeout, then walk toward campus and find a peaceful place to eat. Bring a book, listen to a podcast or do absolutely nothing besides enjoy your food. My usual order was Jimmy’s, but there are plenty of restaurants along University Boulevard if poke isn’t your thing.

Learn something new at a local workshop

A solo date doesn’t necessarily mean spending the entire outing alone. A workshop gives you something to focus on and a chance to meet people without the pressure of making conversation from scratch.

Di Luna Candles hosts hands-on workshops at its Campbell Avenue shop, Gather & Glow Club organizes beginner-friendly craft nights around Tucson and Tipsy Picassos hosts guided painting events.

Choose a project that interests you, show up on your own and leave with something you made. Even if you don’t meet your new best friend, at least you’ll have a candle, painting or slightly bedazzled object to remember the date by.

Check each group’s social media or event calendar for upcoming workshops.

See the movie nobody else wants to watch at The Loft Cinema

Going to the movies is one of the easiest ways to ease into solo dates. You don’t have to make conversation, and once the lights go down, nobody knows or cares that you arrived alone.

The Loft Cinema makes the experience feel more special than a typical trip to the movies, with a lineup that includes independent films, cult classics and special screenings.

Pick the movie and showtime you actually want, order your favorite snacks and enjoy not having to compromise. No coordinating schedules, debating over seats or explaining why you want to see the strangely specific movie nobody else has heard of.