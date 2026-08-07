For those who love everything crafty and creative, you won't want to miss these artsy, expressive events happening throughout the month of August. From open mics to junk journaling and paint nights, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Open Mic Second Saturdays at Celestia Collective

You can sing, practice some stand-up, dance, puppeteer and read poetry at this fun open mic event.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, August 8

Where: Celestia Collective, 1122 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

End of Summer Picnic

JnkJrnlPoetry is throwing an end of summer picnic at Hotel McCoy. (Don’t worry, it’s indoors!!) Expect to receive a picnic-themed scrap pack for your junk journal and a chance to access the community sticker book where you can create your own sticker sheet.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, August 9

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Rd.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Rainbow Tree Paint Night

Receive step by step guidance in order to paint your very own rainbow tree. You’ll also get the chance to indulge in yummy treats from 1989 Bakehouse.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 13

Where: 1989 Bakehouse, 745 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Camp Craft

Pack up your current or new project and head to Club Congress, where you and your “cabin mates” will craft the night away. They will be supplying extra materials and there will be a “special surprise waiting around the campfire.”

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When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, August 13

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15, this is a 16+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

Women Who Make

Artsy Babes Club and Gather & Glow Club are teaming up to put on the ultimate craft day dedicated to empowering women. Each ticket will include a curated scrap pack, all the materials needed to make a cute ribbon pin, agua frescas, an elote bar and a photo booth. All proceeds will be donated to a local women’s shelter.

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, August 15

Where: Tucson Small Business Center, 600 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Scrappy Sundaze

Unplug and connect with crafty Tucsonans at this junk journal event. Every ticket includes a themed scrap pack, crafting supplies and coloring pages. There will also be free journals available for those who haven't scrapbooked before!

When: 12-3 p.m. Sunday, August 16

Where: La Esquina, 630 E. 9th St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Write N Tell Poetry Open Mic Night

Enjoy some poetry or share your own work under the lights at the Tiger’s Taproom patio.

When: 7 p.m. Monday, August 17

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.