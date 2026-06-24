If you're still looking for something fun to do this weekend, don't worry, we've got you! From a speed-friending event with line drawing portraits, to the June Summer Night Market, and pride events, you can check out any of these nearly 40 events happening in Tucson June 25-28.
New This Week:
Picnic Palz X Face Me Portraits: Portraits & Pals
A speed-friending event with a game of faces and lessons in line drawing portraits!
When: 6:30-10:30 Thursday, June 25
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $25
Visit their event page for more information.
Last Saturdays at Catalyst Studio
Drop in each month for hands-on art activations, community performances, refreshments, and an open house vibe where you can explore the space and meet the Catalyst creatives.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Celebrate 32 years with us!
Celebrate 32 years of winning, dining, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences. We're marking this milestone with exciting promotions, special events, and plenty of reasons to celebrate. Join the anniversary fun!
Crafty Hour at Valencia Library
Unwind and get creative at Adult Crafty Hour at the library! Whether you draw, paint, scrapbook, bead, journal, or create something totally unique, any craft is welcome!
When: 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 26
Where: Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Bubble Bash
Spend a summer evening at the Museum Bubble Bash. They're filling the courtyard with bubbles and fun activities for the whole family.
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 26
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Night Market
Shop from all kinds of local vendors and artists under the stars at the MSA Annex, every fourth Friday of the month through September.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 26
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit their event page for more information.
The Downtown Experience Summer Events Series: Fire and Ice
This family friendly event is included in regular museum admission or free with a membership. Enjoy Docent led lantern tours, blacksmithing demonstrations from Xerocraft, and drinks at at the Brandylion.
When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 26
Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: Museum admission
Visit their event page for more information.
Comedy Kiki
Start your weekend with a laugh at The Comedy Kiki! This late-night variety show celebrates queer voices in comedy, serving up a fabulous mix of improv, stand-up, sketch, and alt-comedy. It’s queer, it’s iconic, it’s a riot!
When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 26
Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street
Cost: $9
Visit their event page for more information.
Pride Party on the East Side
Monkey Bar is bringing the rainbow to Tucson’s East Side with a night of Karaoke, great drinks, and good vibes.
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 26
Where: The Monkey Bar, 1120 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their event page for more information.
Kitty's Rave @ 919 Toole
When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 26
Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: Tickets starting at $20
Visit their event page for more information.
Daylight Disko Ball
Start your Saturday partying early with this daytime dance party featuring Italo, Funk, and more. Or, be home early to get your beauty sleep.
When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the event page for more information.
Yoga at the Museum
Spend your Saturday evening relaxing with a peaceful hour of all-level yoga in the quiet beauty of the miniature galleries! Stay after class to explore the museum at your leisure!
When: 4:14-5:15 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.
Cost: $5 to $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Movie Night with Cats
Head over to Hunter’s Kitten Lounge where you’ll get to snuggle up to some cute cats and enjoy a movie.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway
Cost: $25
Visit their event page for more information.
Laugh With Pride
Join players from Unscrewed Theater and special guests from Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community for an improvised evening of fun celebrating Pride Month.
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway
Cost: $10
Visit their event page for more information.
Summer Sleaze
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club
Cost: Tickets starting at $10
Visit their event page for more information.
"Off Campus" Night at the Rialto
When: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: Tickets starting at $20
Visit their event page for more information.
Roots & Spirit: A Community Gardening Event
Enjoy a morning at McCormick Community Garden nourishing both your garden and soul. Whether you're a seasoned green thumb or simply curious about gardening, these gatherings welcome individuals and families of every age. Discover ways to care for a garden with mini-classes and hands-on demonstrations.
When: 8-9 a.m. Sunday, June 28
Where: McCormick Community Garden, 2950 N. Columbus Blvd.
Cost: Free
Visit their event page for more information.
Arts & Crafts Swap
Bring your craft and art supplies you no longer use, and grab new materials.
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28
Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.
Cost: Free
Visit their event page for more information.
Here and Queer: A Pride Romance Sálon
Get together with other book lovers, and talk queerness through the lens of romance novels. Bring your thoughts and your book recommendations.
When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 28
Where: Why Choose: A Romance Bookstore, 402 E. 4th St.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their event page for more information.
Pride Uncancelled Showcase
Celebrate Pride Month with an unforgettable night of community, spectacular entertainment, and local vendors.
When: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28
Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.
Cost: $24
Visit their event page for more information.
Summer-long events:
$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo
Every Tuesday throughout June and July, admission to Reid Park Zoo will be $3 for everyone!
When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $3
Visit their event page for more information.
$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens
Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.
When: Fridays through September 26
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
Cost: $5
Visit their event page for more information.
Cool Summer Nights
Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays June 6 through August 29
Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road
Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.
Visit the event page for more information.
Night Ops at the Pima Air & Space Museum
The Pima Air & Space Museum is staying open late four times this summer! Watch as the sun sets over the planes and enjoy themed activities.
When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 6 and 20
Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road
Cost: $15 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under
Visit the event page for more information.
Chillin at the Chul
Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.
When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: $5
Visit the event page for more information.
Summer Safari Nights
Enjoy the cooler evening temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.
When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14
Visit the event page for more information.
12 Weeks of Foodie Summer
Every week, Tucson Foodie is picking a foodie theme and you’re tasked to go to a locally owned restaurant that fits in the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit them online and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun prizes!
When: Running until August 9
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free to enter, visit their website to sign up and get started.
Visit their event page for more information.
Reoccurring Events:
Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm
Summer is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!
When: Various dates in June
Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)
Cost: $15 for tours and tastings
Visit the event page for more information.
Walking tours with the Presidio Museum
Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.
When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.
Where: Locations vary based on tour.
Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events
Visit the event page for more information.
Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex
Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!
When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento
Cost: $10
Visit the event page for more information.
Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson
Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.
When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Pay what you wish
Visit the event page for more information.
Dirty T Run Club
This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.
When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine
Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street
Cost: Free to attend
Visit their Instagram page for more information.
West Side community rides
Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.
When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.
Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Paint & Sip Party
Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.
When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday
Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110
Cost: $35
Visit the event page for more information.
Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes
Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!
When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June
Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater
Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays
Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.
Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner
Visit the event page for more information.
Foothills Community Markets
Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping
Visit the event page for more information.
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.
When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food
Visit the event page for more information.
Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More
Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.
When: Various dates throughout June
Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.
Cost: Typically $0 to $15
Visit their event page for more information.
Workshops and Events at Di Luna
Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a Pride Night Markets to a listening party for Olivia Rodrigo's new album, there's something for everyone to enjoy
When: Various dates in June
Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Prices vary
Visit the event page for more information.