If you're still looking for something fun to do this weekend, don't worry, we've got you! From a speed-friending event with line drawing portraits, to the June Summer Night Market, and pride events, you can check out any of these nearly 40 events happening in Tucson June 25-28.

New This Week:

Picnic Palz X Face Me Portraits: Portraits & Pals

A speed-friending event with a game of faces and lessons in line drawing portraits!

When: 6:30-10:30 Thursday, June 25

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $25

Visit their event page for more information.

Last Saturdays at Catalyst Studio

Drop in each month for hands-on art activations, community performances, refreshments, and an open house vibe where you can explore the space and meet the Catalyst creatives.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

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Crafty Hour at Valencia Library

Unwind and get creative at Adult Crafty Hour at the library! Whether you draw, paint, scrapbook, bead, journal, or create something totally unique, any craft is welcome!

When: 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Bubble Bash

Spend a summer evening at the Museum Bubble Bash. They're filling the courtyard with bubbles and fun activities for the whole family.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. 6th Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from all kinds of local vendors and artists under the stars at the MSA Annex, every fourth Friday of the month through September.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit their event page for more information.

The Downtown Experience Summer Events Series: Fire and Ice

This family friendly event is included in regular museum admission or free with a membership. Enjoy Docent led lantern tours, blacksmithing demonstrations from Xerocraft, and drinks at at the Brandylion.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Museum admission

Visit their event page for more information.

Comedy Kiki

Start your weekend with a laugh at The Comedy Kiki! This late-night variety show celebrates queer voices in comedy, serving up a fabulous mix of improv, stand-up, sketch, and alt-comedy. It’s queer, it’s iconic, it’s a riot!

When: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. 9th Street

Cost: $9

Visit their event page for more information.

Pride Party on the East Side

Monkey Bar is bringing the rainbow to Tucson’s East Side with a night of Karaoke, great drinks, and good vibes.

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: The Monkey Bar, 1120 S. Wilmot Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their event page for more information.

Kitty's Rave @ 919 Toole

When: 9 p.m. Friday, June 26

Where: 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

Visit their event page for more information.

Daylight Disko Ball

Start your Saturday partying early with this daytime dance party featuring Italo, Funk, and more. Or, be home early to get your beauty sleep.

When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: The Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga at the Museum

Spend your Saturday evening relaxing with a peaceful hour of all-level yoga in the quiet beauty of the miniature galleries! Stay after class to explore the museum at your leisure!

When: 4:14-5:15 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: $5 to $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie Night with Cats

Head over to Hunter’s Kitten Lounge where you’ll get to snuggle up to some cute cats and enjoy a movie.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: Hunter’s Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway

Cost: $25

Visit their event page for more information.

Laugh With Pride

Join players from Unscrewed Theater and special guests from Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community for an improvised evening of fun celebrating Pride Month.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: $10

Visit their event page for more information.

Summer Sleaze

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club

Cost: Tickets starting at $10

Visit their event page for more information.

"Off Campus" Night at the Rialto

When: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

Visit their event page for more information.

Roots & Spirit: A Community Gardening Event

Enjoy a morning at McCormick Community Garden nourishing both your garden and soul. Whether you're a seasoned green thumb or simply curious about gardening, these gatherings welcome individuals and families of every age. Discover ways to care for a garden with mini-classes and hands-on demonstrations.

When: 8-9 a.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: McCormick Community Garden, 2950 N. Columbus Blvd.

Cost: Free

Visit their event page for more information.

Arts & Crafts Swap

Bring your craft and art supplies you no longer use, and grab new materials.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: The Coalition Space, 311 E. 7th St.

Cost: Free

Visit their event page for more information.

Here and Queer: A Pride Romance Sálon

Get together with other book lovers, and talk queerness through the lens of romance novels. Bring your thoughts and your book recommendations.

When: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: Why Choose: A Romance Bookstore, 402 E. 4th St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their event page for more information.

Pride Uncancelled Showcase

Celebrate Pride Month with an unforgettable night of community, spectacular entertainment, and local vendors.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28

Where: The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave.

Cost: $24

Visit their event page for more information.

Summer-long events:

$3 Ticket Tuesdays at Reid Park Zoo

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Every Tuesday throughout June and July, admission to Reid Park Zoo will be $3 for everyone!

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in June and July

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $3

Visit their event page for more information.

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through September 25.

When: Fridays through September 26

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays June 6 through August 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Night Ops at the Pima Air & Space Museum

The Pima Air & Space Museum is staying open late four times this summer! Watch as the sun sets over the planes and enjoy themed activities.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 6 and 20

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $15 for ages 13 and up, free for ages 12 and under

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Safari Nights

Enjoy the cooler evening temperatures at Reid Park Zoo's after-hours Summer Safari Nights. Each event will have different themed activities including keeper chats, animal encounters, face painting, games and live music.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 8

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $12 for adults, $8.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

12 Weeks of Foodie Summer

Every week, Tucson Foodie is picking a foodie theme and you’re tasked to go to a locally owned restaurant that fits in the theme. You then snap a picture of your receipt, submit them online and you’ll be entered for the chance to win some fun prizes!

When: Running until August 9

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free to enter, visit their website to sign up and get started.

Visit their event page for more information.

Reoccurring Events:

Events at Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm

Summer is the perfect time to experience the Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm! The owners are celebrating with tours, themed workshops, and exciting events! Check out their seasonal teas at Lavender Manor!

When: Various dates in June

Where: Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm, 1221 N. Rancho Robles Road, Oracle. (Some workshops are available in Tucson at The Lavender Manor, 347 E. Fourth Street.)

Cost: $15 for tours and tastings

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday in May, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6-8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in June

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

Enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire alongside a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and most Fridays

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road.

Cost: $49 without dinner, $89 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout June

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a Pride Night Markets to a listening party for Olivia Rodrigo's new album, there's something for everyone to enjoy

When: Various dates in June

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.