When I think of boutique shopping, I don't usually think of bargain hunting.

So when I stopped by El Be Goods Boutique for this week's $25 Challenge, I wasn't sure how many things I'd actually find within budget.

Turns out, there were plenty of options.

Located in the Mercado District, the boutique is filled with thoughtfully curated gifts, home goods, accessories and locally made products, and I was pleasantly surprised by how many items cost $25 or less. Whether you're shopping for a birthday gift, a housewarming present or just want to treat yourself, here are some of my favorite finds.

Bag charms and claw clips

Bag charms are everywhere right now, and El Be Goods had some of the cutest ones I've seen.

For $18, I found Saint Geraldine bag charms shaped like a monstera leaf, a coffee cup, a matcha drink and even an "RX Relax" pill.

The same brand also makes the designs in claw clips for $20, including the coffee, matcha and chill pill designs.

Baggu bags

One display I kept coming back to was the Baggu reusable bags.

The baby bags start at $14, standard bags are $16 and larger totes cost $20. What I loved most was the variety. There really is something for everyone, whether you're into colorful polka dots, stripes, florals, animals or more simple patterns. I found everything from cherries and penguins to dolphins, turtles and tartan prints, making it easy to find one that fits every personality.

Locally made pins and bracelets

If you're looking for a small gift, the locally made pins are worth browsing.

Prices range from $4 to $6, and the selection had a little bit of everything. I spotted LGBTQ+ pins with sayings like "Gay AF," "WLW" and "Fruity," alongside Tucson-themed designs like "Tucson is for Lovers" and "Tucson is Too Hot for ICE."

The boutique also carries locally made bandana bracelets for $15.

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For the plant lover

The gardening section had several budget-friendly finds, too.

Tiny terracotta grow kits start at $13, while sunflower and strawberry grow kits cost $10. Seed bombs and garden seed pops are just $7, making them some of the most affordable items I spotted.

Home and kitchen finds

I also spent more time than I expected browsing the home section.

There were ceramic mugs for $8, ceramic egg trays for $12 and scalloped plates for $15 that looked much more expensive than their price tags.

The boutique also carries locally made Fresa Creative candles for $16 in scents like Donut Barn and lilac floral.

One bonus find

One product that caught my attention for more than just its price was Bitchstix lip balm ($10). The company supports survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault, making it a small purchase that gives back.

The verdict

I'll admit, I expected to spend most of my visit window shopping.

Instead, I kept finding things that fit the challenge.

What surprised me most was that the affordable finds didn't feel like an afterthought. From locally made gifts and trendy accessories to home décor and gardening kits, there were plenty of thoughtful items for $25 or less.

If you've been curious about El Be Goods but assumed it was out of your budget, this might be the perfect excuse to stop in.

El Be Goods Boutique is located at 160 S. Avenida del Convento, Suite 192, in the Mercado District. The boutique is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit their website.