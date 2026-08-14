Somehow, I have the fewest photos with the people I’m closest to. It usually doesn’t occur to me until a birthday rolls around and I’m digging through my camera roll, trying to find something other than an old selfie or a blurry group photo.

If that sounds familiar, consider this your sign to plan a photo date with someone you love.

For this week’s date night, grab your favorite person, get a little dressed up and explore some of Tucson’s prettiest places while taking new photos together. From colorful murals and historic buildings to mountain views and desert sunsets, there are plenty of picture-perfect spots around town. Even if none of the photos make it onto Instagram, you’ll still leave with something worth keeping.

You don’t need a professional photographer or a fancy camera to make it happen, either. Bring your phone and take turns playing photographer. Who knows? You might even pick up a new hobby together.

For colorful Tucson charm, explore Barrio Viejo

With brightly painted adobe homes, historic architecture and plenty of desert plants, Barrio Viejo offers some of the most distinctly Tucson scenery in the city. Take a walk through the neighborhood together and look for colorful walls, interesting doors and little details that catch your eye.

One thing to keep in mind is that Barrio Viejo is a residential neighborhood. Remember to respect the people who live there and never enter private property for a photo.

For colorful murals and a playful atmosphere, wander down Fourth Avenue

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If you want photos that feel a little more lively, head to Fourth Avenue. Between the colorful murals, eclectic storefronts and the streetcar passing through, there are plenty of opportunities for both posed photos and more candid shots. Take your time browsing the shops, grab a drink or snack and stop whenever a colorful corner catches your attention.

For an urban backdrop, explore downtown Tucson

Downtown Tucson offers a different setting around nearly every corner, from colorful murals and historic buildings to glowing theater marquees and public art. Walk around Congress Street, stop outside recognizable landmarks like Hotel Congress and the Rialto Theatre, or venture down a side street to see what catches your eye.

Try arriving shortly before sunset so you can take advantage of the golden-hour light, then stick around as downtown’s neon signs begin to glow. Once you’ve taken enough photos, turn the rest of the outing into a full date with dinner, drinks or dessert nearby.

For a dreamy desert backdrop, chase the sunset

Nothing says Tucson quite like saguaros silhouetted against a colorful sunset. Head to Gates Pass or one of the two districts of Saguaro National Park before golden hour and find a spot along an established trail or at a designated viewpoint.

Give yourself plenty of time to arrive and explore before the sun goes down. Once the photos are taken, you can put the phone away for a few minutes and enjoy the sunset together.