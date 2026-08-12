There's no shortage of entertainment in Tucson, but if you're looking for some inspiration for weekend plans, look no further! From vintage markets to craft nights, and Cat Video Fest at the Loft, we've compiled our list of more than 30 exciting events happening this weekend, August 13-16.

Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

Calling all Bird lovers, Tucson’s favorite birding festival is back! This yearly festival features four days of expert-led field trips to premier birding destinations in southeast Arizona, workshops by birding experts and more. Proceeds from this event will go to support Tucson Bird Alliance.

When: Various times, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: All activities will be based out of the DoubleTree Inn at Reid Park, 445 South Alvernon Way

Cost: Various prices, check online for details.

Visit their event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, August 13-15; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 16

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat Video Fest 2026

Head over to The Loft Cinema and help them support local kitties in need by watching cute, crazy and funny cat videos on the big screen.

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 13 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 16

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $10 for general admission ticket

Visit the event page for more information.

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Rainbow Tree Paint Night

Receive step by step guidance in order to paint your very own rainbow tree. You’ll also get the chance to indulge in yummy treats from 1989 Bakehouse.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13

Where: 1989 Bakehouse, 745 N. 4th Ave.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Camp Craft

Pack up your current or new project and head to Club Congress where you and your “cabin mates” will craft the night away. They will be supplying extra materials and there will be a “special surprise waiting around the campfire.”

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15, this is a 16+ event

Visit the event page for more information.

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Don’t miss this year’s Southeast Arizona Birding Festival

The festival features four days of expert-led field trips to premier birding destinations in Southeast Arizona, workshops by birding experts, a Nature Expo and vendor fair, social hours, and a dinner program.

Special events this year include an evening of music with Bonner Black, and Family Birding Day at Reid Park.

Battle Royale Finals

Get ready for a battle of the bands at the Battle Royale Finals.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14

Where: The Rock, 136 N Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Last Blast Indie Party

This dance party is taking you back to 2007 where they will play all the indie hits, including songs from artists like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Strokes.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 for advance tickets and $18 on the day of the event

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa. Expect various vintage vendors, food and music!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

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It’s time to celebrate Tucson’s birthday!

On August 20th, we’re opening up the Historic Presidio courtyard to celebrate Tucson’s 251’st birthday. Expect to see exciting live performances and enjoy delicious fry bread. However you say it — S-cuk Șon, Tucsón, Tucson — it’s the same hometown. Come celebrate it with us.

Bakasana and Beer Yoga

Start your morning with an hour of this all-levels flow yoga class, and grab a pint after class.

When: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W Grant Road

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Tiny Tales for Tots

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures invites preschool-aged children to come by for their storytime, where costumed characters will tell stories inspired by their miniature collection.

When: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr.

Cost: You will have to pay museum admission for entrance, which price varies based on your age.

Visit the event page for more information.

Women Who Make

Artsy Babes Club and Gather & Glow Club are teaming up to put on the ultimate craft day dedicated to empowering women. Each ticket will include a curated scrap pack, all the materials needed to make a cute ribbon pin, agua frescas, an elote bar and a photo booth. All proceeds will be donated to a local women’s shelter.

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: Tucson Small Business Center, 600 S. Meyer Ave.

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Bingo With Cats- Hunter's Kitten Lounge

Snuggle with rescue kitties and play some friendly bingo at Hunter’s Kitten Lounge!

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: Hunter's Kitten Lounge, 5319 E. Speedway.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Poppin' Off Summer Night Markets

Stop by Poppin' Off's summer night market for chill night vibes, mocktails and snacks, and one-of-a-kind finds from local creators.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: Poppin' Off Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Scrappy Sundaze

Unplug and connect with crafty Tucsonans at this junk journal event. Every ticket includes a themed scrap pack, crafting supplies and coloring pages. There will also be free journals available for those who haven't scrapbooked before!

When: 12 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: La Esquina, 630 E. 9th St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Alice in Wonderland Market

This whimsical market will feature fun activities like a tea cup decorating station, create your own lip gloss, an elixir making station, local vendors and cute Wonderland-inspired photo opportunities. Costumes are encouraged!

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When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Rd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and certain activities.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer-long events:

$5 Fridays at the Tucson Botanical Gardens

Enjoy $5 admission to the Tucson Botanical Gardens every Friday through Sept. 25.

When: Fridays through Sept. 25

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $5

Visit their event page for more information.

Cool Summer Nights

Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $29.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids ages 3-12.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through Aug. 28

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Night Crawler

The Sabino Canyon Crawler's night tour returns on Saturdays, now through Oct. 25!

When: 7:30- to 9 p.m. on Saturdays

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for children

Visit their event page for more information.

Recurring Events:

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. There's a long list of tours on the calendar, including the Turquoise Trail, Armory Park, Barrio Viejo, Death After Dark and Public Art & Murals.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $30 and up. Pre-registration may be required for these events

Visit the event page for more information.

Sunset Yoga at MSA Annex

Sunset Yoga will be held every Tuesday, guided by instructor, Joanna!

When: Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Dirty T Run Club

This run club meets on Thursdays for a 4-mile run at a slower pace. During the route, you’ll get to run past iconic murals and the rattlesnake bridge. Plus, they stop by a bar for after-run drinks.

When: Thursdays at 6 p.m., rain or shine.

Where: Meeting place is at the corner of 6th Ave. and 7th Street

Cost: Free to attend

Visit their Instagram page for more information.

West Side community rides

Join the West Side community on the third Thursday of every month for a fun group ride from Transit Cycles to Dragoon Brewing. The brewery will also be serving $1 pints and Muncheez food truck will be cooking up food.

When: 5:30 p.m. meet up at Transit Cycles and the ride starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento Bldg. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Paint & Sip Party

Unwind, listen to great music, and learn real painting techniques from professional artists.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday

Where: Catalyst Creative Collective, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

Catalina Nights

Experience Catalina State Park after dark with a one-mile, guided hike on the Nature Trail!

When: First and Third Fridays of the month

Where: Catalina State Park, 11570 N Oracle Road.

Cost: Park entry fee ($10-20)

Visit their event page for more information.

Snakes After Dark — Snakes & Lattes

Snakes & Lattes is bringing the late-night energy, immersive music, hosted games, prizes, craft cocktails!

When: 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Snakes & Lattes, 988 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Events at Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More

Stop by Poppin' Off for their many creative workshops, trivia nights, and other exciting events! You'll find something for all ages and interests.

When: Various dates throughout August

Where: Poppin' Off Pop Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Typically $0 to $15

Visit their event page for more information.

Workshops and Events at Di Luna

Di Luna is hosting fun creative workshops and exciting events all month long! From a creative writing workshop to a book bedazzling event, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Various dates in August

Where: Di Luna Candles, 2700 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Prices vary

Visit the event page for more information.