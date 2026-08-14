What's better than spending your weekend grabbing a friend, maybe a coffee, and exploring a couple of markets? You'll find vintage, whimsy, and local goods at these Tucson markets Aug. 14-16.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug.13-15; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa. Expect various vintage vendors, food and music!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Poppin' Off Summer Night Markets

Stop by Poppin' Off's summer night market for chill night vibes, mocktails and snacks, and one-of-a-kind finds from local creators.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: Poppin' Off Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

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Alice in Wonderland Market

This whimsical market will feature fun activities like a teacup-decorating station, a create-your-own-lip-gloss activity, an elixir-making station, local vendors and cute Wonderland-inspired photo opportunities. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and certain activities.

Visit the event page for more information.

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.