Gather a Vintage Market

JoAnne Strawmyre checks the price on an object while shopping at  Gather a Vintage Market.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

What's better than spending your weekend grabbing a friend, maybe a coffee, and exploring a couple of markets? You'll find vintage, whimsy, and local goods at these Tucson markets Aug. 14-16.

Vicky Hsu, left, and Mary Stuewe talk with each other while waiting for their friends to finish shopping at Gather a Vintage Market.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug.13-15; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.

You can find all kinds of vintage clothing at the Desert Haze Market, from tees to pants to dresses.

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Haze Market

Shop all kinds of vintage clothing when this market pops up at La Rosa. Expect various vintage vendors, food and music!

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: La Rosa, 800 N. Country Club Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

Poppin' Off Summer Night Markets

Stop by Poppin' Off's summer night market for chill night vibes, mocktails and snacks, and one-of-a-kind finds from local creators.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15

Where: Poppin' Off Culture Gifts & More, 4570 E. Broadway.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information. 

Signs guide guests through the paths at Valley of the Moon, which celebrated its centennial in 2023.

Alice in Wonderland Market

This whimsical market will feature fun activities like a teacup-decorating station, a create-your-own-lip-gloss activity, an elixir-making station, local vendors and cute Wonderland-inspired photo opportunities. Costumes are encouraged!

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and certain activities.

Visit the event page for more information. 

Foothills Community Markets

Visit this market to shop from vendors who have items like yard art, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Foothills Mall, 7325 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping.

Visit the event page for more information.

James Hall helps a customer with their purchase at the Ceramics by James booth during the St. Philip's Plaza Market on Nov. 28, 2025.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend; bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

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