The Primavera Foundation is hosting its 24th annual Primavera Cooks Dining Series, where participants can indulge in a delicious dinner or shadow the chefs themselves to help end homelessness.

For the past two decades, the Primavera Foundation, a local nonprofit dedicated to creating pathways out of poverty, has used this culinary experience in order to support its mission, using the funds to help with its emergency services such as shelters, drop-in centers, outreach and more.

From August through October, community members can either dine or be an apprentice for a special five-course dinner at a local restaurant. Participating restaurants include Feast (Aug. 12), Agustin Kitchen (Aug. 25), NEX Tucson (Sept. 13) and The Carriage House with Chef Janos (Oct. 30).

For $375, you’ll be an apprentice chef for the dinner of your choice, working alongside the chef by helping them plan, prep and plate the gourmet dinner.

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Those participating in the apprentice program will meet in advance and typically spend three days working with the chef to perfect the special dinner. Each apprentice is also responsible for bringing at least five guests to the dinner.

If you’re just looking to indulge in the gourmet dinner, you are encouraged to purchase the diner ticket for $195, scoring you a place at the table for the multi-course meal.

If you’re interested in supporting the cause in another way, the Primavera Foundation will also be selling raffle tickets for prizes like a special Loft Cinema screening for 50 people, a wine tasting at Feast and an electric bike.

For more information on the dining series or if you’re looking to purchase tickets, you can visit the Primavera Cooks Dining Series website here.