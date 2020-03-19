The popular Thursday evening Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market lives!
Kind of.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is trying out a drive-through version of the market today so you can still get fresh produce on the go.
Food bank staff will be running the no-touch market at Mercado San Agustin where you can pick from a short list of pre-bagged fruits and veggies, get your goods and pay all without leaving the car.
The market is from 3-5 p.m.
Customers can head to Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento and park in one of the parking spots along Avenida del Convento on the east-side of the property where food bank staff will assist you.
Cash, debit, credit, SNAP benefits/food stamps will all be accepted. The double-up food bucks match for SNAP/food stamps will also still be available at this market.
Go here for more information.
The farmers' market is just one program the community food bank offers. If you're good on food but looking for ways to help, the food bank needs lots of healthy volunteers ages 16 and older to help break down large pallets of food and pack it into smaller boxes for distribution to meet the surge in demand for emergency food boxes. You can email volunteer@communityfoodbank.org to learn more and sign up.