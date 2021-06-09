In the last couple of months, Tucson has welcomed a new raspado shop, a quaint coffee shop in the historic Pima County Courthouse, a marijuana-friendly restaurant and a handful of spots to get wood-fired pizza.
Below are 11 spots that opened in recent months 🍔🍕
The Barnyard Crafthouse & Eatery
Located on Tucson's far east side with a large outdoor dining space, The Barnyard is serving American fare such as burgers and sandwiches, plus pizza, salads, and entrees such as filet mignon and glazed halibut.
Deliciocho
Deliciocho is Tucson's newest raspado and antojito (street snacks) shop, located on South Nogales Highway near East Valencia Road. Mother-son duo Carina and Emilio Soto opened Deliciocho (which gets its name from one of Emilio Soto's favorite childhood shows "El Chavo Del Ocho") in spring 2021.
Beyond the raspados, the shop sells birria tacos and desserts with its churros made from scratch.
Five-To-Oh! Coffee
Five-To-Oh! Coffee is located in a small space in the recently renovated historic Pima County Courthouse — right beneath the iconic dome of the building.
"We love Tucson and we love coffee," the shop says on its website. "We aim to bring these two things together in a way to express our admiration for the '520' into a product we get to handcraft every time just for you."
The menu includes coffee (of course), plus daily snack options.
Flora's Market Run
After a highly anticipated wait, the restaurant at Flora's Market Run is finally open for brunch and dinner, with a menu that includes huevos rancheros, shrimp tartine, wood-fired pizza, housemade pasta, lamb and steak.
The space, which was previously home to Rincon Market, also houses a full market in addition to the restaurant.
Fullylove's
One of Fourth Avenue's newest eateries is Fullylove's, a marijuana-friendly restaurant that also shares space with puff-and-paint spot Arte Bella, which is similar to the "bring your own booze" paint concepts.
The restaurant comes from Chef Anthony Fullylove, who previously worked at Prep & Pastry and Commoner & Co., with a menu that includes burgers and munchies, plus vegetarian options.
Gallery of Food Bodega
Although it technically opened quietly last fall, the new Gallery of Food Bodega is set to host its grand opening on Sunday, June 20. The store offers locally-sourced meat, produce and other goods.
The bodega began with Kristine Jensen, who started offering grab-and-go meals and groceries online during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually leading her to create a bodega space of her own.
Maria Bonita Mexican Kitchen
Maria Bonita Mexican Kitchen actually opened 20 years ago near North Oracle Road and West Rudasill Road. Coupled with construction in the area and the 2009 recession, the restaurant closed in 2011.
Now 10 years later, the restaurant is back with a menu that includes Mexican favorites such as enchiladas and tacos, plus mariscos and steak (which was added to the menu for the customers who miss Cody's Beef 'n Beans, which used to occupy Maria's current spot).
The restaurant is in its soft opening currently but is hosting its grand opening on Sunday, June 20.
Pop's Hot Chicken
Known for its spicy chicken sandwiches, Pop's Hot Chicken has gone from a food truck to a space in local food court American Eat Co. to its first standalone location.
Bonus: Owner Peter "Pops" Yucupicio also owns raspado shop Hielitos Fine Ice which also has a location in American Eat Co. But soon, Hielitos will have a second location in Park Place Mall.
Sakari Sushi
Sakari Sushi opened in midtown's Campbell Plaza recently, with a menu of — you guessed it — sushi.
The restaurant's website says they "pick ingredients carefully and use only the freshest and natural ones to prepare every dish."
Taqueria La Esquina
Emerging from what started as a food truck more than a decade ago, Taqueria La Esquina now has its own brick and mortar. Owned by the same family behind El Merendero and Restaurante Y Mariscos Sonora, the taqueria is influenced by flavors found in Tucson and Los Angeles.
The taqueria's menu features one section dedicated to traditional tacos and another dedicated to elevated tacos such as surf and turf and bacon-wrapped shrimp. Co-owner and general manager Alejandro Bohon says the ingredients are sourced locally, such as tortillas from Alejandro's Tortilla Factory and meat from local carnicerias.
The family also hopes to offer cocktails and is currently building a bar, which Bohon expects to be finished in the next few weeks.
Zio Peppe
Zio Peppe serves up pizza and pasta inspired by Southern Arizona flavors. On the menu: elote arancini, a nopales and cholla bud pizza, and green chile pappardelle.
The restaurant is owned by Mat Cable, who also owns Fresco Pizzeria and Pasteria, and Devon Sanner, who has worked with Chef Janos Wilder of the now-closed Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails for more than a decade.
On the horizon
- The Delta, hailing from the owners behind The Parish, is still in the works for the space that used to be home to Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails.
- Transplant Pizza, the brainchild of the brothers behind Serial Grillers, will serve Detroit-style pizza next to their midtown taproom Craft, A Modern Drinkery. An open date hasn't been set yet.
- Taiwanese tea shop Ding Tea, which features milk teas, fresh teas and fruit juices, is expected to open on East Speedway, west of North Country Club Road, this summer.
With reporting by Arizona Daily Star reporters Cathalena E. Burch and Gabriela Rico