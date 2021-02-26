Longtime friends join forces to open new Italian-American eatery in Tucson

“We’ve got some really unique flavors we want to try to include some history as well as where we are now” in Tucson culinary evolution, Cable said. “Pizzerias for the most part are kind of all the same. We are trying to make something different and unique. Our aim is to try and make a multitude of those dishes that are really fun and appealing and make you want to go there.”

Sanner said that in addition to tapping into the Native American and Mexican food cultures that have long defined Tucson, Zio Peppe will incorporate the flavors brought by later immigrants including Chinese and Italian.

“All those feed into this concept of Tucson terroir, the layering of the flavors of the region, what’s brought here and what’s found here,” he said.

Zio Peppe will take over the space at 6502 E. Tanque Verde Road that was most recently home to Fire N’ Smoke, CowPony owner Jay Healy’s inventive barbecue and pizza restaurant. The pandemic prompted the restaurant’s closing last summer after three years.