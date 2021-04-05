Serial Grillers pair launching Detroit-style pizzeria in Tucson

That's when the brothers decided to add Transplant, a pizzeria inspired by the Detroit-stye of deep-dish pizza the Millers had fallen in love with after trying it in San Francisco and the Phoenix area.

Detroit-style pizza is square, with a focaccia-bread-like crust. It's topped with cheese and meats and veggies, then finished off with sauce either before it's baked or added after it comes from the oven.

Until Pizza Hut rolled out its version of Detroit-style pizza a few months ago, it's a safe bet not many people in Tucson had experienced it, Miller said.

"I think it’s actually my favorite pizza style I’ve ever had," he said, adding that he's enamored by the pillowy essence of the square crust and the way the cheese melts into the edges when it bakes, creating a crispy crunch.

Miller said he is not attempting to recreate the Detroit pizza you would get at the legendary Buddy's Pizza — the predecessor of the Pizza Hall of Famer Buddy's Rendezvous Pizza. Instead, he is taking inspiration from Buddy's to create what he calls pizza "born in Tucson, inspired by Detroit."