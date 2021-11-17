For some people, the point of Thanksgiving is to gather in the kitchen around the hearth. It’s the only time of year all your appliances are on and warming the house at once: ovens, toasters, microwaves, and every burner on our stoves. All hands are on deck.
For others, this enormous endeavor can prove overwhelming, detracting from the true point of the holiday: gathering with family or friends. On any given year, many people fall in-between as we are all variously bogged down in holiday ephemera. This is a list for any and everyone who has ever wanted (or, let’s be honest, needed) a helping hand.
Andre’s 5 Star Catering and Events
Price and servings: Individual plates cost $20 | Family meal for four costs $80 | Family meal for 10-15 costs $220 | Whole smoked turkey costs $65 | Pans of sides range from $20-40
Order by: Friday, Nov. 19
How to contact: 520-447-1115, dseafoodandbbq@gmail.com
Bellissimo Restaurante Italiano
Price and servings: $28 prix fixe per person. Available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day
How to contact: 520-838-6626
Blue Willow
Price and servings: Varies
Order by: Monday, Nov. 22 | Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24 by 4 p.m.
Full menu: See their full Thanksgiving brunch menu here
How to contact: 520-327-7577 or order online
Charro Steak and Del Rey
Price and servings: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids under 10
Reservations fill up quickly, and are available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Full menu: See menus here
How to contact: 520-485-1922
Charrovida
Price and servings: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $24.95 per person. Takeout is available Nov. 23-28
Full menu: See their entirely plant-based menu here
How to contact: 520-779-1922
Chef Chic
Price and servings: Ranges from $350 for the full feast and cooked turkey or $175 for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with an uncooked turkey. Each package serves 4-6 people generously.
You can also add $25 per additional person for additional guests for the full feast and $20 per person for the traditional Thanksgiving dinner
Full menu: See the full menu here
Contact information: Call 520-214-0562 for pre-orders
Cup Cafe
Price and servings: A three-course prix fixe for $45 per adult or $20 per child 10 or under OR just the entree plates with abundant sides. Available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day
Reservations fill up quickly, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The regular menu and plated specials are available from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
Full menu: See the menus here
How to contact: 520-798-1618
Dedicated. A gluten free bakery and coffee shop.
Price and servings: Varies
Order by: Monday, Nov. 22
Full menu: See the full menu of gluten-free baked goods here
How to contact: 520-209-2872
Feast Restaurant
Price and servings: $39/person for “the whole nine yards”
Order by: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17
How to contact: 520-326-9363
Festa International Buffet
Price and servings: Prix fixe for $55 per person. Available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day
How to contact: 520-324-9360
Flora's Market Run
Price and servings: Turkey dinners for 4 or 8 will run you between $75-140. You can also order turkeys and sides a la carte by the pound.
Order by: Nov. 21
How to contact: 520-771-9141
The Hidden Grill
Price and servings: $13/side, serves 4-6
Order by: Monday, Nov. 22 | Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24
Full menu: See their menu of gluten free sides here
How to contact: 520-308-4172
Hilton El Conquistador
Price and servings: Prix fixe, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $41 per person for dinner. $65 per adult and $25 for children 6-12 for brunch buffet
Reservations can be made for dinner, which is from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. Brunch reservations are available on the half-hour from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Full menu: See full menu here
How to contact: 520-544-1124
The Horseshoe Grill
Price and servings: 13-16 pound turkey costs $59.99 | 16-20 pound turkey costs $74.99 | 3 pounds of brisket costs $59.99 | 7 pounds of brisket costs $74.99. Half-pan sides are approximately 10 portions
Order by: Sunday, Nov. 21
Full menu: See the full menu and order online here
How to contact: 520-838-0404
Ken’s Hardwood BBQ
Price: $63.95 for a whole smoked turkey
See this Facebook post for more info
How to contact: Call 520-745-4647 to place your order
Maynards
Price and servings: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $65 per person, $80 with wine pairings | Children 10 and under eat for $25
Reservations fill up quickly and are between noon and 7:30 p.m.
Full menu: See the full four-course menu here, featuring three different protein options and a vegan entree
How to contact: 520-545-0577
Moby’s
Price and servings: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $22 per person
How to contact: 520-838-6549
NOSH Tucson
Price and servings: Ranges from $90 to $150. Choose between meals serving 4-6 or 8-12
Order by: Monday, Nov. 22 | Pick up orders between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24
Full menu: See the full menu here
How to contact: 520-891-4690
Pinnacle Peak
Price and servings: $50 for a mesquite-smoked, slow-cooked turkey. The turkeys are 12-15 pounds precooked
Order by: Thursday, Nov. 18
How to contact: 520-296-0911
Find more information here.
PY Steakhouse
Price: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in from 3-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. $75 per person
Full menu: See their three-course menu here
How to contact: 520-324-9350
Sullivan’s Steakhouse
Price and servings: Dine-in prix fixe menu is $45 per adult, $22 per child | Take-and-warm is $225 for five people or $440 for 10 people
Order by: Monday, Nov. 22 | Pick up from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 to noon on Thursday, Nov. 25
How to contact: 520-299-4275
The Tasteful Kitchen
Price and servings: $56, serves two
Order by: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.
Full menu: See the vegan, gluten-free menu here
How to contact: Call Keanne 520-250-9600 if you need assistance
Terra Alta Bistro
Price and servings: Prix fixe, $50 per person
Pick up takeout orders from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day | Thanksgiving dinner seatings at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
How to contact: Call 520-900-7166 for more information
University of Arizona Student Union
Price and servings: $85, feeds up to 8 guests
Full menu: See range of Thanksgiving offerings here (including single meals for $12 each)
Order by: Order online by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22
Zio Peppe
Price and servings: $225, serves 4-6
Order by: Order online and pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Full menu: See full menu here
How to contact: 520-888-4242