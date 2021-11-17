Thanksgiving turkey

Take a load off and let someone else do the Thanksgiving turkey for you this year. 

 ivandzyuba, Getty Images

For some people, the point of Thanksgiving is to gather in the kitchen around the hearth. It’s the only time of year all your appliances are on and warming the house at once: ovens, toasters, microwaves, and every burner on our stoves. All hands are on deck.

For others, this enormous endeavor can prove overwhelming, detracting from the true point of the holiday: gathering with family or friends. On any given year, many people fall in-between as we are all variously bogged down in holiday ephemera. This is a list for any and everyone who has ever wanted (or, let’s be honest, needed) a helping hand.

Andre’s 5 Star Catering and Events

Price and servings: Individual plates cost $20 | Family meal for four costs $80 | Family meal for 10-15 costs $220 | Whole smoked turkey costs $65 | Pans of sides range from $20-40

Order by: Friday, Nov. 19

Full menu: See their menu here

How to contact: 520-447-1115dseafoodandbbq@gmail.com

Bellissimo Restaurante Italiano

Price and servings: $28 prix fixe per person. Available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day

Full menu: See their menu here

How to contact: 520-838-6626

Blue Willow

Price and servings: Varies

Order by: Monday, Nov. 22 | Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24 by 4 p.m.

Full menu: See their full Thanksgiving brunch menu here

How to contact: 520-327-7577 or order online

Charro Steak and Del Rey

Price and servings: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for kids under 10

Reservations fill up quickly, and are available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Full menu: See menus here

How to contact: 520-485-1922

Charrovida

Price and servings: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $24.95 per person. Takeout is available Nov. 23-28

Full menu: See their entirely plant-based menu here

How to contact: 520-779-1922

Chef Chic

Price and servings: Ranges from $350 for the full feast and cooked turkey or $175 for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with an uncooked turkey. Each package serves 4-6 people generously.

You can also add $25 per additional person for additional guests for the full feast and $20 per person for the traditional Thanksgiving dinner

Full menu: See the full menu here

Contact information: Call 520-214-0562 for pre-orders

Cup Cafe

Price and servings: A three-course prix fixe for $45 per adult or $20 per child 10 or under OR just the entree plates with abundant sides. Available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day

Reservations fill up quickly, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The regular menu and plated specials are available from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Full menu: See the menus here

How to contact: 520-798-1618

Dedicated. A gluten free bakery and coffee shop.

Price and servings: Varies

Order by: Monday, Nov. 22

Full menu: See the full menu of gluten-free baked goods here

How to contact: 520-209-2872

Feast Restaurant

Price and servings: $39/person for “the whole nine yards”

Order by: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17

Full menu: See their menu here

How to contact: 520-326-9363

Festa International Buffet

Price and servings: Prix fixe for $55 per person. Available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day

Full menu: See their menu here

How to contact: 520-324-9360

 

Flora's Market Run

Price and servings: Turkey dinners for 4 or 8 will run you between $75-140. You can also order turkeys and sides a la carte by the pound.

Order by: Nov. 21

Full menu: See their menu here

How to contact: 520-771-9141

The Hidden Grill

Price and servings: $13/side, serves 4-6

Order by: Monday, Nov. 22 | Pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24

Full menu: See their menu of gluten free sides here

How to contact: 520-308-4172

Hilton El Conquistador

Price and servings: Prix fixe, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $41 per person for dinner. $65 per adult and $25 for children 6-12 for brunch buffet

Reservations can be made for dinner, which is from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. Brunch reservations are available on the half-hour from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Full menu: See full menu here

How to contact: 520-544-1124

The Horseshoe Grill

Price and servings: 13-16 pound turkey costs $59.99 | 16-20 pound turkey costs $74.99 | 3 pounds of brisket costs $59.99 | 7 pounds of brisket costs $74.99. Half-pan sides are approximately 10 portions

Order by: Sunday, Nov. 21

Full menu: See the full menu and order online here

How to contact: 520-838-0404

Ken’s Hardwood BBQ

Price: $63.95 for a whole smoked turkey

See this Facebook post for more info

How to contact: Call 520-745-4647 to place your order

Maynards

Price and servings: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $65 per person, $80 with wine pairings | Children 10 and under eat for $25

Reservations fill up quickly and are between noon and 7:30 p.m.

Full menu: See the full four-course menu here, featuring three different protein options and a vegan entree

How to contact: 520-545-0577

Moby’s

Price and servings: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in on Thanksgiving Day. $22 per person

Full menu: See their menu here

How to contact: 520-838-6549

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nosh Tucson (@noshtucson)

NOSH Tucson

Price and servings: Ranges from $90 to $150. Choose between meals serving 4-6 or 8-12

Order by: Monday, Nov. 22 | Pick up orders between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24

Full menu: See the full menu here

How to contact: 520-891-4690

Pinnacle Peak

Price and servings: $50 for a mesquite-smoked, slow-cooked turkey. The turkeys are 12-15 pounds precooked

Order by: Thursday, Nov. 18

How to contact: 520-296-0911

Find more information here.

PY Steakhouse

Price: Prix fixe per person, available for dine in from 3-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. $75 per person

Full menu: See their three-course menu here

How to contact: 520-324-9350

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Price and servings: Dine-in prix fixe menu is $45 per adult, $22 per child | Take-and-warm is $225 for five people or $440 for 10 people 

Order by: Monday, Nov. 22 | Pick up from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 to noon on Thursday, Nov. 25

Full menu: See their full menu here | Pre-order here

How to contact: 520-299-4275

The Tasteful Kitchen

Price and servings: $56, serves two

Order by: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

Full menu: See the vegan, gluten-free menu here

How to contact: Call Keanne 520-250-9600 if you need assistance

Terra Alta Bistro

Price and servings: Prix fixe, $50 per person

Pick up takeout orders from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day | Thanksgiving dinner seatings at 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

How to contact: Call 520-900-7166 for more information

University of Arizona Student Union

Price and servings: $85, feeds up to 8 guests

Full menu: See range of Thanksgiving offerings here (including single meals for $12 each)

Order by: Order online by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22

Zio Peppe

Price and servings: $225, serves 4-6

Order by: Order online and pick up on Wednesday, Nov. 24, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Full menu: See full menu here

How to contact: 520-888-4242

