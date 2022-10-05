October has arrived and we are already loving it.

This month is PACKED with events — so many that we couldn't fit them all into this list. But stay tuned for future Wednesdays when we'll post even more events, plus we'll soon publish a couple roundups DEDICATED to things to do for Halloween 👻

As for this weekend, here are some ideas to get you started: Tucson Meet Yourself, lots of Halloween attractions, Mexican Baseball Fiesta, a glowing event in Oracle, three different plant sales, an LGBTQ+ cocktail party, an insect festival, a community sing-along, and so. much. more.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click below to see events separated by date.

🌵 Oct. 6-9 🌵 Oct. 12-16 🌵 Oct. 19-23 🌵 Oct. 27-31 🌵

Glowing Pumpkins

Walk through a trail of intricate carvings on foam pumpkin replicas at this Halloween event from the folks behind The Slaughterhouse. You'll see carvings of animals, movie and TV characters, and Tucson icons like "A" Mountain. Unlike The Slaughterhouse, this experience isn't scary!

When: Open dusk until 10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Oct. 31 (plus two Mondays).

Where: Parking area north of Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road.

Cost: Depending on the day, $20-$25 for general admission, $75-$91 for a family of four (with $10 gift shop credit). On Wednesdays and Thursdays, a family four pack is $49 (without the gift shop credit). On Wednesdays, you can bring in an Eegee's receipt from that week and get $3 off your ticket (use code eegees3 when buying your ticket online).

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightfall

It's official! Nightfall at Old Tucson is back. Organizers say the scary attraction has a new format, including a "fully immersive experience that combines terrifying mazes with classic stunt shows and a town full of characters that you can interact with throughout the night."

When: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-30

Where: Old Tucson, 201 N. Kinney Road

Cost: $35-$45 for ages 12 and up, $30-$40 for kids 5-11. Advanced, timed-entry tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Volunteer for Days of Caring

Join United Way of Tucson’s 23rd Annual Days of Caring on Friday, October 21st – Saturday, October 22nd. Choose from hundreds of projects during Arizona’s largest volunteer event of the year to help build up our community. Great for families, teams and individuals!

The Slaughterhouse

Ready to be scared? Head to The Slaughterhouse, a giant haunted house held in a former meatpacking plant.

When: Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 30, plus open on Halloween and for "blackout night" on Nov. 4.

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $25-$40

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival

Pick your perfect pumpkin, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.

When: Now through Oct. 30. 3-8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: Online prices are $18 on weekdays, $20 on weekends. It's recommended to buy tickets online, as there are only a limited number of tickets available at the gate. Prices increase by $1 at the gate. Some activities cost extra.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

¡Viva Tucson! Hispanic Heritage Month Events

See why Tucson celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month like nowhere else. Join the fiesta with events happening all month long.

Terror in the Corn

This haunted attraction is back for another year of scares. Your ticket gets you access to three scary attractions connected by a cornfield. The event is presented by Buckelew Farm, known for its now-closed pumpkin patch.

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursdays in October, in addition to Oct. 30-31; 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail

Cost: $28-$36 for general admission, $38-$46 for fast passes.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Film & Music Festival

This film festival says it focuses on music-related films, especially those that have a connection to Arizona or the Southwest.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-9

Where: The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Cost: $8

Visit the event page for more information.

Sponsored

Civic Orchestra of Tucson’s season of FREE concerts begins Oct. 16 & 22

Under the baton of Dr. Keun Oh, music director, Civic Orchestra of Tucson’s 47th season of FREE concerts returns, spanning venues from Oro Valley to Green Valley. The series begins Oct. 16 with Beethoven and Brahms, and includes a classics/holiday concert at El Conquistador Resort in Oro Valley, and an exciting spring performance titled “Buenos Dias and Bonjour,” partnering with Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School. Find performance details, or pledge your support, at cotmusic.org.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission. There will be art and gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. You can also participate in a treasure hunt and adults can get a flash tattoo!

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market, now in a new space!

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 6-8; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Mexican Baseball Fiesta

The Mexican Baseball Fiesta is back for its 11th season this weekend, featuring a partnership with the Liga ARCO Mexicana Del Pacifico (Mexican Winter League) who comes to the United States for their version of spring training.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 6-9

Where: Kino Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: $15-$20

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Thief Collector" free screening

In 1985, painting "Woman-Ochre" by Willem de Kooning was stolen from the University of Arizona Museum of Art. Three decades later, the painting was found. The film "The Thief Collector" discusses the theft of the painting and how a "mild-mannered couple could have pulled one of the greatest art heists of a generation." The screening will be followed by a chat with the filmmakers.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve your ticket online

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Meet Yourself

This folklife festival, founded in 1974, brought 150,000 people to the downtown area in 2019 to celebrate the food, music, dance and arts of Tucson's many cultures. You'll find dozens of food vendors, performances and artists at this three-day event.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 (no performances between 2-5 p.m.). 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Where: Jacomé Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

GLOW!

Head to Triangle L Art Ranch in Oracle for the illuminated art experience “GLOW!” Wander through 10 acres of trails filled with glowing artwork, performances and art installations.

When: 7-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8

Where: Triangle L Ranch, 2805 N. Triangle L Ranch Road in Oracle

Cost: $65 per carload

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: Several dates in October.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94

Visit the event page for more information.

Emo Nite at 191 Toole

Bust out that My Chemical Romance shirt in the back of your closet and your favorite black eyeliner — Emo Nite returns to Tucson on Oct. 7. Don't forget to check out the venue's clear bag policy!

When: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Monster Mash at Steam Pump Ranch

This family-friendly event will get you excited for Halloween! Tickets include pumpkin decorating while supplies last, jumping castles, face painting, Halloween-themed crafts and a scary movie scavenger hunt. Food trucks will be onsite!

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

ZOOscon Gala

This year's gala at Reid Park Zoo will feature food and drinks from more than 20 eateries, live music and an online auction with items like a "hang with the sloth" experience.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $150. Premium tickets also available. Tickets include food at all vendors, plus two drink tickets. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8 and Oct. 14-15. Dates are subject to change due to staffing and weather.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Brewin at the Chul

Tohono Chul is hosting its first-ever fall series at its Garden Bistro! There will be music, spirits, brews and a rotating menu.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Cost: Pricing varies based on menu items ordered. The gardens will be closed during these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ghostbusters in the Haunted Ruins

Go on an interactive adventure through Valley of the Moon, where "there's something strange in our fairy woods."

When: Fridays-Sundays, Oct. 7-30. Shows begin every 20 minutes from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $10 for adults. Kids 7 and under get in for free.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitty Haha Comedy Night

Lady Haha will be center stage at this comedy show surrounded by the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge. You can bring your own food and drinks!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale

Bring home your newest plant baby (or should we say babies?). Pima County Master Gardeners is hosting a fall plant sale this weekend, featuring cacti and succulents, perennials, compost, gardening books and decor, and more.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Village Farm Winter Vegetable Start Sale

Tucson Village Farm is hosting its annual sale of winter vegetable starts, including kale, broccoli, chard, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: 2201 E. Roger Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Audubon Society Plant Sale

Pick up native plants at this sale hosted by Tucson Audubon Society. When you buy three or more plants, you'll receive a free desert wildflowers poster! A garden walk kicks off the three-day plant sale at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8; 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 9; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10

Where: 3835 W. Hardy Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Fall is HERE and Willcox's Apple Annie's is celebrating. Take a hayride to pick a pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field, make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze, and munch on barbecue food and kettle corn.

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily — but the hayrides to the patch, barbecue food and kettle corn are only open weekends.

Where: 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour

Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday through October, depending on weather.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays through October

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Button Brew House

More than a dozen breweries will be at Button Brew House's upcoming Oktoberfest celebration, which also features German food from Haus of Brats, live music all day, a costume contest and a stein-holding contest. A portion of sales will go to nonprofit Youth on their Own.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $39 for a 0.5 liter glass stein and three beer fills. $6 for each additional outdoor pour or $1 off indoor pours.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest on Mount Lemmon

Head to Mount Lemmon Ski Valley's last Oktoberfest celebration of the season. There will be German beer, food, music and a dance floor, plus kid-friendly games. Note: Dogs are not allowed.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9

Where: 10300 Ski Run Road in Mount Lemmon Ski Valley

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

420 Friendly Fall Festival

Arte Bella on Fourth Avenue, Tucson's puff and paint space, is hosting a 420-friendly fall festival. There will be local vendors, painting, giveaways, live music, drinks and food. While there, you'll be able to vape and dab inside and light flower on the patio.

When: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Arte Bella, 340 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Big Sing

Tucson Big Sing is a community-wide sing-along for all ages held at Reid Park. The program includes lots of familiar songs like "Amazing Grace," "Hey Jude" and "Sweet Caroline."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Children's Museum Tucson is partnering with the University of Arizona College of Humanities Africana Studies Department for the debut of Cuentacuentos, which will showcase live storytellers where children can "learn about diverse cultures using rich storytelling traditions, visual arts and hands-on activities."

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Movie nights with cats

Picture this. You're watching a "Harry Potter" movie, munching on some popcorn and candy ... and cuddling with CATS. That's a reality at El Jefe Cat Lounge's movie nights happening this month! You and a guest will have a couch to yourselves, plus popcorn and two drinks. Candy, ice cream and additional drinks will be available for purchase.

When: Several nights during October.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $40. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Animal Faire

Animals, both family pets and the stuffed variety, can get a special blessing at St. Philip’s in the Hills’ Animal Faire. In addition to the blessing, there will be free microchips from the Pima Animal Care Center, a demonstration from the Pima County Sheriff’s K-9 team, therapy pets, animals for adoptions and a hawk on display. There will also be kid-friendly activities such as face painting, a clay class, a drawing class and a roving magician.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: St. Philip’s in the Hills, 4440 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include tours of Mission Garden, Armory Park and Barrio Viejo; the Turquoise Trail tour, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Public Art and Murals tour; and a Presidio District Gastronomy Tour.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members for walking tours. Gastronomy tour is $120 for nonmembers, $100 for members. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around trucks, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from hundreds of local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Insect Festival

Back for its 10th year, the Arizona Insect Festival, which is hosted by the University of Arizona's Department of Entomology, hopes to "encourage understanding of our local insects." There will be interactive exhibits and chances to learn about insect research that takes place at the UA. Food trucks will be onsite.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: ENR2 building on UA campus, 1064 E. Lowell St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Sugar Skull!"

This family-friendly performance of "Sugar Skull!" features music and dance from Mexico, intertwined with the story of a 12-year-old girl who "thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones" and eventually learns the meaning of Día de los Muertos.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Centennial Hall, 1010 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $23

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

Back again this fall is the Mercado Flea, complete with more than 45 vendors selling antique and vintage items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through May

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: The Century Room, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $6. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Check out art-making activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish, reserve tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Ward 1 City Council Office, 940 W. Alameda St. on Oct. 9; El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road on Oct. 28.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Oct. 9 event page or the Oct. 28 event page for more information.

Tie Dye at Borderlands

Enjoy a beer at this tie-dye workshop hosted by Borderlands Brewing Company. You'll get a "Beer Me" Borderlands shirt, a pint a beer, and access to tie-dye supplies.

When: 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Film Fest

Loft Film Fest is back for its 12th year. The event screens independent, foreign and classic films while "celebrating the work of established and emerging directors, writers, producers and actors."

When: Oct. 12-20

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: General admission to individual movies is $12. Film badges, which grant you entry to every film, are $200.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Casa Video and Film Bar

One of the last Oktoberfest celebrations in Tucson is being held at Casa Video! Watch "Nosferatu The Vampyre" and "Run Lola Run," plus eat authentic German food from food truck Haus of Brats.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 12. The food truck arrives at 6 p.m., the movie starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Film Fest Tucson

Film Fest Tucson calls itself a "destination film festival," explaining that it's a space for filmmakers and audiences to meet and experience the stories told through film. Screenings include narrative and documentary films, both short and feature length.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 13-15

Where: Several locations, indoor and outdoor, at AC Hotel, Children's Museum Tucson, Scottish Rite and Main Gate Square

Cost: $10 per screening. $35 for a festival pass, which includes all screenings.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Chinese Chorizo Festival

This festival is the first of its kind in Tucson, celebrating Chinese chorizo, "an obscured historic food symbol of Chinese and Mexican immigrant solidarity in Tucson during the 1880-1960s." Over three weekends, more than a dozen local restaurants will prepare dishes with Chinese chorizo (plus a vegan version).

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, Oct. 21-23, Oct. 28-30

Where: Participating restaurants across Tucson.

Cost: Prices vary.

Visit the event page for more information.

Salt and Lime Fiesta

This two-day event boasts tacos, tequila, margaritas and music. On the lineup: Tyler Rich and Shwayze. Also expect a car show, lucha libre and a mechanical taco (think mechanical bull, but shaped like a taco).

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 15-16

Where: Rillito Race Track, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: General admission is $25 on Saturday, $15 on Sunday. Other prices and ticket options are available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Organic Gardeners Fall Plant Fair

This one's for you, plant lovers. Head to this plant fair to find locally-grown plants and seeds from vegetables and herbs to flowers and native plants. There will be garden supplies and fertilizers for sale, too, plus you can get advice on gardening and composting while you're there.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: 3809 E. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Membrillo Fest

Make a visit to Tucson's Mission Garden for Membrillo Fest, which also celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be a demonstration on how to make cajeta de membrillo, a chat with local muralist Ignacio Garcia about his art, talks about mesquite, a book signing with Gary Paul Nabhan and a story time with children's author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford. You'll also be able to purchase quince empanadas, mesquite flour and quince jam. Plus, this fest is running at the same time as Mission Garden's monthly Traditional O'odham Agriculture event!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Fall Festival

Celebrate the fall season in Marana! This festival will feature carnival rides, games, live music, a beer garden, food trucks, an artisan market, and mutton busting with kid-friendly rodeo activities and competitions.

When: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Marana Heritage Farm, 12375 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: Carnival is $1 per ticket. Each ride requires one ticket.

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Art Fest

Hotel McCoy is celebrating its fourth birthday with an art festival, complete with poolside music, live art and a maker market.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Tree Fest 2022

This upcoming festival is a celebration of all things trees, in addition to the city's Tucson Million Trees initiative, hosted by Mayor Regina Romero, the City of Tucson and Tucson Clean and Beautiful. There will be exhibitors, demonstrators, vendors and entertainment.

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Barnum Hill area at Reid Park, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and vendors

Visit the event page for more information.

Aqua Pumpkin Patch

It's a pumpkin patch — poolside! Kids 17 and under can plunge into what's being described as an aqua pumpkin patch, then paint and decorate the pumpkin they pick. Kiddos in diapers must wear tight-fitting waterproof pants over a swim diaper.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, 3455 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Free to attend, limited spots available. Call 520-791-5643 to register.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ganbatte Tucson

Head to this anime-themed outdoor Halloween event that's set to feature a trunk-or-treat, a scavenger hunt, raffles, and anime and K-pop vendors. The first 200 attendees in cosplay will get a free sticker!

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Author talk with Benjamin Alire Sáenz

Pima County Public Library's LGBTQ+ Services Committee is closing its 2022 author talk series with a discussion with poet, children's book author and novelist Benjamin Alire Sáenz. There will be an interview, Q&A session and a book signing.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Tucson High Magnet School's Tech Mall, 400 N. Second Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays where you'll learn how to harvest, prepare and eat native beans, seeds and berries. You'll see a live cooking demo and get to taste free samples. There will also be story time and activities for kids and teens.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Bring your own blanket, mat or towel!

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Plant Sale

The Desert Museum's upcoming sale will have around 300 types of plants. The museum will be highlighting five categories of plants — butterfly gardening, hummingbird gardening, tortoise forage, desert aromatics and heritage foods — to help make your garden even more beautiful.

When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Member-only day is Oct. 15!

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: Free to attend. This plant sale is held in the museum's parking lot. Museum admission is not included.

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicano Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes, a group of four women looking to uplift small businesses, are putting together Chicano Mercado on Oct. 16. The group is collaborating with Groupe Car Club for a lowrider show, plus there will be more than 45 local vendors to shop from.

When: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Flowers & Bullets Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Wars

Watch as drag entertainers from Arizona compete for cash and prizes, similar to "RuPaul's Drag Race." This is the finale of Drag Wars!

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Bumsteds, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $12, tickets available online

Visit the event page for more information.

Chicano Vibez

Head to this event for a day of music, food, a car show and shopping. There will be a mini skateboard ramp, arcade games and live art by graffiti artists.

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dogtoberfest

Oktoberfest is fun, but what about Dogtoberfest? This event, hosted by The Tucson Dog Magazine and Big Dog Charitable Foundation, features vaccination and micro-chipping, adoptable dogs, live music, vendor booths, raffles, costume contests, a kids' zone with glitter tattoos and crafts, plus activities for pups like paw prints and bobbing for hot dogs.

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Three Canyon Beer and Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for vendors, food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

TKMA Song Circle Social Gathering

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association, aka the folks who put on the annual Tucson Folk Festival, are putting together a bimonthly Song Circle Social. Bring your instrument, share some songs and mingle with fellow musicians.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Women, Wine and Winning Wednesday

Women-owned small businesses will be at this networking event, presented by Elle Boutique, that features wine and cocktails, appetizers, giveaways and a DJ.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19

Where: The L Offices North, 1860 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Terrorfest Horror-Con and Film Festival

The annual Terrorfest Film Festival and Horror-Con is mostly what it sounds like: a horror-themed film festival and convention. You'll see new and old horror films, plus spooky short movies. The convention portion has been described as your typical convention experience, like Tucson Comic-Con — but horror.

When: Terrorfest is Oct. 20-23; Horror-Con is Oct. 22-23.

Where: Terrorfest is at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. Horror-Con is at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $8 per screening for Terrorfest. $5 admission for Horror-Con.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Third Thursdays at MOCA

Third Thursday at Tucson’s Museum of Contemporary Art is a party. The art museum is open late with free admission — and free beer from Barrio Brewing Co. KXCI will be DJing!

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson, 265 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event site for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series. This month, enjoy music from Good Trouble, a '60s, '70s and '80s class rock cover band. There will also be a Halloween Treat Trail for kids, so come in costume! Plus, food trucks will be onsite. Bring your own chair or blanket!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Startup Drinks

Startup Drinks, hosted by Startup Tucson, is a casual way for entrepreneurs to meet and network with other entrepreneurs. Costumes are encouraged at this Halloween edition of the event.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20

Where: Maynards, 400 N. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo at the Zoo

Meet with princesses, pirates and superheroes at Reid Park Zoo's kid-friendly Halloween event. There will be an illusionist show, games, trick-or-treat stations and more.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23; Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $13. Timed tickets are required.

Visit the event page for more information.

United Way Days of Caring

Join this giant two-day community volunteer event hosted by United Way. Projects include clean-ups, painting, buffelgrass pulls, outreach and more.

When: Oct. 21-22

Where: Various locations.

Cost: Free to volunteer, sign up online

Visit the event page for more information.

City of Gastronomy Cocktail Challenge

The Tucson City of Gastronomy organization is putting together a cocktail challenge where six local mixologists will compete for your vote. You'll get to try six sample cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and have the chance to vote for your favorite drink of the night.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21

Where: The Monica, 40 E. Congress St.

Cost: $70

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Plant Sale at Tohono Chul

It's almost time for Tohono Chul's annual fall plant sale! Find landscape-ready plants, plus some plants that are said to be harder to find.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 22-23. Tohono Chul members get a preview on Oct. 19!

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sixth Avenue Block Painting Party

Living Streets Alliance, the organization behind the popular Cyclovia event, is hosting a block painting party! Artist Yu Yu Shiratori will be painting a mural, plus there will be DJs, food trucks and kid-friendly activities. Dress to get messy if you plan to help paint!

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: South Sixth Avenue between 12th and 13th streets

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

La Encantada Fine Art Festival

Find fine art, ranging from metalwork to fashion, at this festival taking over La Encantada Shopping Center. There will be live art demonstrations and music presented by the Southern Arizona Artists Guild.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Old Pueblo Market

Shop from local artists at the Old Pueblo Market this month. You'll find wall decor, dried flower bouquets, jewelry, ceramics and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: The Annabelle Studio, 630 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy featuring some of Tucson’s most talented drag queens and LGBTQ+ personalities, returns this month. The upcoming game show is "The $9.95 Pyramid."

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Boo Bash

Tucson Parks and Recreation is throwing the upcoming Boo Bash, a family-friendly Halloween party where you'll find carnival games, trunk-or-treating, a costume parade and more.

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Lincoln Park soccer fields, 4325 S. Pantano Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at International Wildlife Museum

Go trick-or-treating at the International Wildlife Museum! While you're there, you can also enjoy crafts, games and a haunted house. Those 9 years old and up can try out pumpkin archery.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-12. Pumpkin archery is $3 per person.

Visit the event page for more information.

"Cheers to Tucson" pool party

Local nonprofit Tucson Food Project is raising money with a pool party! Tickets include four hours at the pool, plus music, a Sonoran hot dog and a drink from Hotel McCoy's bar. There will also be giveaways and prizes. Pool capacity is limited and passes are first-come, first-served!

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Pueblo High Mariachi Brunch

This upcoming brunch at HighWire helps raise money for Pueblo High School's mariachi. Tickets include a brunch buffet, two margaritas (tickets for kids don't include the margaritas) and a performance by Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: HighWire, 14 S. Arizona Ave.

Cost: $35 for kids, $45 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

Good Things Tucson at Hotel McCoy

Good Things Tucson closed their brick-and-mortar shop and maker space earlier this year, but they're back for a pop-up workshop at Hotel McCoy where you'll learn to make an adorable macrame ghost hanging. Tickets also include a mimosa and a tamale!

When: Noon on Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Road

Cost: $35 through Venmo, reserve your spot in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Creative Conversations at Creative Kind

Creative Conversations at Creative Kind include guided conversations and crafts for adults. The next topic features The Ninth House with a Zodiac chat about Libras and Scorpios, all while embroidering a mini zip bag. P.S.: There's also a separate craft workshop at Creative Kind this month centered around bundle-dyeing!

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Creative Kind, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. in La Encantada

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Stacks Book Club

Stacks Book Club, an online shop that also does in-person pop-ups, is hosting a book discussion at Dillinger Brewing Company. The book of discussion is TJ Klune's "The House in the Cerulean Sea."

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Dillinger Brewing Company, 402 E. Ninth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for brews

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Hike on Mount Lemmon

Local artist Stephanie Daniels, of Brushes and Boots, is leading a Mount Lemmon art hike with company Kula Cloth. Bring your art supplies of choice and hike the Bear Wallow Trail, stopping to draw surrounding scenery. Daniels will provide some artistic guidance.

When: 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: Sunset Trailhead parking lot, see driving directions on the event page

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular Halloween Party

Kiddos can put on their Halloween costumes and head to We Rock The Spectrum for a party. There will be treats, themed crafts, a costume contest, games and open play.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $25 per child in advance. To reserve in advance but pay the day of, there will be a $5 nonrefundable deposit. It's $35 for walk-ins.

Visit the event page for more information.

BoardConnect Event

Looking to learn more about local nonprofits? At this event, community members will be able to meet with more than 30 local nonprofits and learn about the organizations' various volunteer opportunities.

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25

Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, but RSVP in advance. Space is limited.

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Witch Talk Wednesdays

The Ninth House metaphysical shop hosts a monthly Witch Talk Wednesday. They compare the event to their other salons, where you can discuss tarot and astrology with like-minded individuals. There’s no instructor, but instead a community gathering to discuss chosen topics around witchcraft.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: The Ninth House, 2563 E. Fort Lowell Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Coffee: From Crop to Cup Masterclass

The University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is hosting this masterclass all about coffee. You'll learn about the coffee supply chain from farming to retail, the history of coffee, the different taste profiles of coffee from around the world, and more.

When: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: University of Arizona campus, instructions will be provided 1-2 weeks before the class

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Ikebana Festival

Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson describes Ikebana as a "meditative art of Japanese floral arranging." At this festival, you'll find colorful floral arrangements showcased throughout the grounds of the gardens. "Unlike the flowers you may have seen here in America, Ikebana uniquely emphasizes shape, line and form while giving equal attention and importance to the branches, stems and leaves of a plant rather than merely arranging its blooms."

When: Oct. 27-Nov. 6. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18, $5 for kids under 15

Visit the event page for more information.

Howl at the Museum

Tucson Museum of Art's Halloween-themed event returns! There will be a costume contest, live music, burlesque performances, art-making activities and a cocktail competition (that the audience will get to judge!).

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $40. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Nightmare on Congress Street

Head to Hotel Congress for a huge Halloween party featuring two costume contests, live music, vendors, and food and drink specials.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $17.51, this event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spirits at the Zoo

Head to this adult-only party at Reid Park Zoo, featuring cocktails, a DJ dance party, karaoke, costume and dance contests, and animal encounters.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $45, which includes two drink tickets. $35 for designated drivers. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Sky Bar Halloween Party

Celebrate Halloween at Sky Bar with two different parties. The first, on Oct. 28, will include "Harry Potter" trivia, live music, a costume contest, drink specials and a show that features glass walking, stunts, magic and burlesque. Come Oct. 29, enjoy drink specials, giveaways and a costume contest where the grand prize is two tickets to the upcoming Dusk Music Festival.

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28; The Saturday, Oct. 29 party starts at 9 p.m. and the costume contest begins at midnight.

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Both parties are free to attend, bring money for drinks. The Oct. 28 event allows ages 18 and up until 9:30 p.m. After that, the event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the Oct. 28 event page or the Oct. 29 event page for more information.

Night of Fright

Throw on your Halloween costume and go trick-or-treating at the Pima Air & Space Museum. There will be kid-friendly games, crafts and bounce houses, plus performances fit for the family.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Pima Air & Space Museum, 6000 E. Valencia Road

Cost: $25 per car

Visit the event page for more information.

Cyclovia

Enjoy a day of car-free streets, where you can walk, bike or skate your way through Tucson neighborhoods. It's essentially a big block party where you'll find activity hubs and food vendors along the route.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Around Speedway near Sixth and First avenues. See the route here.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin' Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

An outdoor roller disco and dance party is taking over the MSA Annex the night before Halloween. Costumes are encouraged and there will be a contest for both adults and kids! Remember to bring your own skates.

When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s vs. '00s Halloween Party

Head to this dance party on Halloween, where a DJ will be spinning music from the '90s and '00s. There will also be a '90s- and '00s-themed costume contest, plus throwback video games, drink specials, Halloween candy and photo ops.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.