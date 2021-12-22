This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Marana Christmas Tree Display
Visit a 25-foot Christmas tree musical light display this weekend. This Christmas tree has musical synchronized dancing lights and walkways you can experience with family and friends. Perfect for family photos and night entertainment.
When: Daily through Dec. 31 every hour from 5-9 p.m.
Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Winterhaven Festival of Lights
Celebrate the season by walking through the multiple streets of lights in the Winterhaven neighborhood. Bring a donation (canned food or cash) for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
When: Daily through Dec. 26, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 26 is drive-thru night
Where: 3235 N. Country Club Road
Cost: Free, wagon rides and food available for purchase
Experience The Nutcracker with Ballet Tucson (Sponsored)
Ballet Tucson's full-length holiday classic The Nutcracker is back! A magical journey complete with swirling snowflakes and dancing sweets at Tucson Music Hall Dec. 23-26. For tickets, call 520-791-4101 or visit ballettucson.org.
Marana Christmas Express
Grab the kids and enjoy a train ride through Christmas light displays in Marana. Tickets are sold online only.
When: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 22-23, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Marana Christmas Express, 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15 per person online, ages 2 and under are free
Desert Nights Downtown Lights
Stroll through 60 illuminated buildings, over 139 trees wrapped with lights and decorated storefronts in downtown Tucson. Also check out the ice skating rink through Jan. 9.
When: Nightly through Friday, Dec. 31
Where: Downtown Tucson
Cost: Free
Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.
ZooLights 2021: Holiday Magic
Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with falling snow, visits with Santa (through Dec. 23), scheduled entertainment and sweet treats.
When: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 22-23 and Sunday-Thursday, Dec. 26-30, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.
Cost: $7-$11, members get $3 off admission.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Photos with Santa at the Tucson Mall
Get your holiday shopping done and then take photos with Santa all in one spot at the Tucson Mall.
When: Now through Friday, Dec. 24. Reserve your visit with Santa
Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.
Photos with Santa at Park Place Mall
More Santa fun is happening at the Park Place Mall, now until Dec. 24. Beat the long lines and reserve a time to meet the big guy. You can also save some money if you buy your photos in advance.
When: Now through Friday, Dec. 24. Reserve your visit with Santa here
Where: Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway
Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies
Visit the event website for more information.
Xmas Week Festive Shopping
Visit the The Lost Barrio Shops for some last-minute holiday shopping.
When: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 22-23, 5 p.m.
Where: 200 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Trivia Night at Caps & Corks
Visit the brewery for a fun trivia night with Team Trivia of Tucson. This trivia edition will have prizes and a ham awarded for highest scoring teams.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road
Cost: Free to attend
"Die Hard" at The Loft Cinema
The Loft Cinema will be screening "Die Hard" outdoors on Wednesday and indoors on Friday. This show will need proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required at his event. The Loft is also showing other movies through the weekend, including on Christmas Day.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $6-$10
Open Air Cinema: The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Loft Cinema will be screening a popular Tim Burton movie outdoors on Thursday and indoors on Friday. This show will need proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required at his event. The Loft is also showing other movies through the weekend, including on Christmas Day.
When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 24, 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $6-$10
Amber Norgaard and Friends Holiday Show
Listen to live music from local musicians at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: $10
Visit the Monterey Court event page for more information and times.
Live Music at Monsoons Tap & Grill
Enjoy a dinner and a show while listening to the enchanting voice of Brook Sample.
When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Monsoons Tap & Grill, 6781 N. Thornydale Road
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Country-Fried Christmas
Take a trip downtown to Hotel Congress' outdoor stage for some country classics and western-themed holiday tunes from Mamma Coal, Steff Koeppen, Hans Hutchison, Alvin Blaine, Thøger Lund and Les Merrihew.
When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15 in advance or $18 day of the event
The Rosano Brothers Christmas Extravaganza
The Rosano Brothers will be performing a special Christmas show at Tap & Bottle. This event is for guests ages 21 and up.
When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
Laser holiday magic
Watch a laser show synced to holiday music at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium.
When: Friday, Dec. 24, 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 26, 3:30 p.m. An additional showing will happen 2 p.m. Dec. 28.
Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17
A Christmas Eve Experience
Take your friends and family to a free holiday event at the Tucson Convention Center for live music with Pantano Christian Church. This event is available in-person or online.
When: Friday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.
Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, face masks required
Walkabouts at Valley of the Moon Tucson
Grab the kids and strollers and head over to Valley of the Moon. Walk the enchanted holiday paths, weird grottos, man-made caves, an enchanted garden, a wizard tower, an elevator to an underground maternal bunny ward and twinkling lights. A limited number of people will be admitted every 20 minutes from 6-8 p.m.
When: Friday, Dec. 24, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road
Cost: $3-$5
Christmas Eve Party with DJ Aud
Take your holiday date to a late-night downtown event with DJ Aud at Hotel Congress.
When: Friday, Dec. 24, 10 p.m.
Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations required
Christmas Eve Trivia at Catalina Brewing Company
Join Catalina Brewing Company for some brain teasers and cold brews on Friday.
When: Friday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
A Very Blues Honey Christmas
Spend Christmas Day at MotoSonora Brewing Company with performances, snacks and brews. Well behaved dogs are welcome to attend.
When: Saturday, Dec. 25, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, snacks and brews available for purchase
Caiden Brewer at The Maverick
Listen to some country rock from Caiden Brewer and the band and get ready to dance the night away at The Maverick.
When: Saturday, Dec. 25, 8 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Xmas at Union
After you celebrate Christmas at home, stop by St. Philip's Plaza and listen to beats from DJ Herm and King Otto from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Drinks are available for purchase during this event.
When: Saturday, Dec. 25, open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. DJs start at 9 p.m.
Where: The Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, reservations required
Live Music at St. Philip's Plaza
Andrew Daniel Cates will be performing live outdoors on stage at St. Philip's Plaza this weekend. Get there early to ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for seating in the plaza area.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 6-9 p.m.
Cost: Free, bring money for food and drinks
Keila and Mike at AZ Hops and Vines
Recover from the busy holiday season with live music from Keila and Mike at AZ Hops and Vines.
When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 1-4 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita
Cost: Free, bring money for drinks
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines page for more information.
Mimosas, Music and Market
Enjoy your shopping around heaters, drinks, tasty bites and peaceful flowing fountains with friends and holiday guests this weekend. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.