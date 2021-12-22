The double themed home on Fox Avenue featuring a Whoville/Nightmare Before Christmas mash-up during a busy opening night for the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, Tucson, Ariz., December 11, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music and more.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Hundreds of people showed up in early December at the Marana Civic Center to see its newly lighted Christmas tree during the Marana Holiday Festival.

Marana Christmas Tree Display

Visit a 25-foot Christmas tree musical light display this weekend. This Christmas tree has musical synchronized dancing lights and walkways you can experience with family and friends. Perfect for family photos and night entertainment. 

When: Daily through Dec. 31 every hour from 5-9 p.m. 

Where: Town of Marana, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Winterhaven Festival of Lights

Celebrate the season by walking through the multiple streets of lights in the Winterhaven neighborhood. Bring a donation (canned food or cash) for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. 

When: Daily through Dec. 26, 6-10 p.m. Dec. 26 is drive-thru night

Where: 3235 N. Country Club Road

Cost: Free, wagon rides and food available for purchase

Visit the website for more information. 

Experience The Nutcracker with Ballet Tucson (Sponsored)

Ballet Tucson's full-length holiday classic The Nutcracker is back! A magical journey complete with swirling snowflakes and dancing sweets at Tucson Music Hall Dec. 23-26. For tickets, call 520-791-4101 or visit ballettucson.org.

Marana Christmas Express 

Grab the kids and enjoy a train ride through Christmas light displays in Marana. Tickets are sold online only.

When: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 22-23, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Marana Christmas Express, 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $15 per person online, ages 2 and under are free

Visit the website for more information. 

Desert Nights Downtown Lights

Stroll through 60 illuminated buildings, over 139 trees wrapped with lights and decorated storefronts in downtown Tucson. Also check out the ice skating rink through Jan. 9.

When: Nightly through Friday, Dec. 31

Where: Downtown Tucson

Cost: Free 

Visit the Downtown Tucson Partnership website for more information.

ZooLights 2021: Holiday Magic

Enjoy a night at the zoo with beautiful twinkle-light decorations and animal sculptures. Sip hot cocoa as you stroll through a lit wonderland filled with falling snow, visits with Santa (through Dec. 23), scheduled entertainment and sweet treats.

When: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 22-23 and Sunday-Thursday, Dec. 26-30, 6-8 p.m. 

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct.

Cost: $7-$11, members get $3 off admission.

Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.

Photos with Santa at the Tucson Mall

Get your holiday shopping done and then take photos with Santa all in one spot at the Tucson Mall.

When: Now through Friday, Dec. 24. Reserve your visit with Santa

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies.

Visit the website for more information. 

Photos with Santa at Park Place Mall

More Santa fun is happening at the Park Place Mall, now until Dec. 24. Beat the long lines and reserve a time to meet the big guy. You can also save some money if you buy your photos in advance.

When: Now through Friday, Dec. 24. Reserve your visit with Santa here

Where: Park Place, 5870 E. Broadway

Cost: Visiting Santa is free, but the price of photos varies

Visit the event website for more information.

Xmas Week Festive Shopping

Visit the The Lost Barrio Shops for some last-minute holiday shopping.

When: Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 22-23, 5 p.m.

Where: 200 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Trivia Night at Caps & Corks

Visit the brewery for a fun trivia night with Team Trivia of Tucson. This trivia edition will have prizes and a ham awarded for highest scoring teams.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road 

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

"Die Hard" at The Loft Cinema

The Loft Cinema will be screening "Die Hard" outdoors on Wednesday and indoors on Friday. This show will need proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required at his event. The Loft is also showing other movies through the weekend, including on Christmas Day.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $6-$10

Visit the website for more information. 

The Loft’s Open Air Cinema was the only Arizona venue selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

Open Air Cinema: The Nightmare Before Christmas 

The Loft Cinema will be screening a popular Tim Burton movie outdoors on Thursday and indoors on Friday. This show will need proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required at his event. The Loft is also showing other movies through the weekend, including on Christmas Day.

When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 6:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 24, 12:30 p.m.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $6-$10

Visit the website for more information.

Amber Norgaard and Friends Holiday Show

Listen to live music from local musicians at Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe. 

When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $10

Visit the Monterey Court event page for more information and times.

Live Music at Monsoons Tap & Grill

Enjoy a dinner and a show while listening to the enchanting voice of Brook Sample.

When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Monsoons Tap & Grill, 6781 N. Thornydale Road

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Country-Fried Christmas

Take a trip downtown to Hotel Congress' outdoor stage for some country classics and western-themed holiday tunes from Mamma Coal, Steff Koeppen, Hans Hutchison, Alvin Blaine, Thøger Lund and Les Merrihew.

When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. 

Cost: $15 in advance or $18 day of the event

Visit the event page for more information.

The Rosano Brothers Christmas Extravaganza

The Rosano Brothers will be performing a special Christmas show at Tap & Bottle. This event is for guests ages 21 and up.

When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Tap & Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Students from Tanque Verde Elementary School get ready for a projection show about the solar system at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium on the University of Arizona campus in 2015.

Laser holiday magic

Watch a laser show synced to holiday music at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium.

When: Friday, Dec. 24, 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 26, 3:30 p.m. An additional showing will happen 2 p.m. Dec. 28.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17

Visit the event page for more information.

A Christmas Eve Experience

Take your friends and family to a free holiday event at the Tucson Convention Center for live music with Pantano Christian Church. This event is available in-person or online.

When: Friday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.

Where: Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, face masks required

Visit the event page for more information.

Walkabouts at Valley of the Moon Tucson

Grab the kids and strollers and head over to Valley of the Moon. Walk the  enchanted holiday paths, weird grottos, man-made caves, an enchanted garden, a wizard tower, an elevator to an underground maternal bunny ward and twinkling lights. A limited number of people will be admitted every 20 minutes from 6-8 p.m.

When: Friday, Dec. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Valley of the Moon Tucson, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $3-$5

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Eve Party with DJ Aud

Take your holiday date to a late-night downtown event with DJ Aud at Hotel Congress.

When: Friday, Dec. 24, 10 p.m.

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free to attend, reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.

Christmas Eve Trivia at Catalina Brewing Company

Join Catalina Brewing Company for some brain teasers and cold brews on Friday.

When: Friday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

A Very Blues Honey Christmas

Spend Christmas Day at MotoSonora Brewing Company with performances, snacks and brews. Well behaved dogs are welcome to attend.

When: Saturday, Dec. 25, 6-8 p.m.

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, snacks and brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Caiden Brewer at The Maverick

Listen to some country rock from Caiden Brewer and the band and get ready to dance the night away at The Maverick.

When: Saturday, Dec. 25, 8 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.

Visit the event page for more information.

An outside patio at Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave, in St. Philip's Plaza.

Xmas at Union

After you celebrate Christmas at home, stop by St. Philip's Plaza and listen to beats from DJ Herm and King Otto from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Drinks are available for purchase during this event.

When: Saturday, Dec. 25, open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. DJs start at 9 p.m.

Where: The Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reservations required

Visit the event page for more information.

Live Music at St. Philip's Plaza

Andrew Daniel Cates will be performing live outdoors on stage at St. Philip's Plaza this weekend. Get there early to ask the host at Union, Reforma or Proof for seating in the plaza area.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Keila and Mike at AZ Hops and Vines

Recover from the busy holiday season with live music from Keila and Mike at AZ Hops and Vines. 

When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 1-4 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82, Sonoita

Cost: Free, bring money for drinks

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines page for more information.

Mimosas, Music and Market 

Enjoy your shopping around heaters, drinks, tasty bites and peaceful flowing fountains with friends and holiday guests this weekend. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, homegrown and home-baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza event page for more information.

#ThisIsTucson is member-supported. Your contribution helps our team bring you stories that keep you connected to the community. Become a member today.