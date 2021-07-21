This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, drive-ins, music, virtual events and more.
With the updated guidance and the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Pima County remaining low, we've added indoor events back to our weekly list of things to do!
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Open-air and indoor events 😷
Meet the Artist: Muralist Joe Pagac
"Meet the artist" nights are back at the MSA Annex. The first event will feature Joe Pagac, known for his iconic murals around Tucson. At this event you can visit with Pagac and check out products like fun stickers and prints of his murals.
When: Friday, July 23, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Why I Love Where I Live, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Why I Love Where I Live event page for more information.
Tucson Community Vigil at MSA Annex
Homicide Survivors are hosting a vigil in response to the shooting and house fire that occurred in Tucson on Sunday. Candles and ribbons will be provided.
When: Wednesday, July 21, 7-9 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend
It's Ladies Night Food Truck Rally at Blue Willow
It's Ladies Night at Blue Willow on Campbell! The Blue Willow gift shop and bar will be open during the event, which will feature a selection of women-owned food trucks.
When: Wednesday, July 21, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Blue Willow, 2616 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites
Visit the Women Food Truck Owners of Southern Arizona Facebook event page for more information.
Little House of Funk at St. Philip's Plaza
Get ready to dance at the plaza! Little House of Funk is performing live on the outdoor stage at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Wednesday, July 21, 7-10 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks from local restaurants around the plaza
The Other Troublemakers at Monterey Court
Listen to live music and get ready to dance at the Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe.
When: Wednesday, July 21, 6:30-9 p.m.
Where: Monterey Court Studio Galleries and Cafe, 505 W. Miracle Mile
Cost: Free to attend
Reggae Thursdays at Chicago Bar
Stop by Chicago Bar for reggae beats, vocals, dancing and tasty food flavors.
When: Thursday, July 22, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Chicago Bar, 5954 E. Speedway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Chicago Bar Facebook event page for more information.
Sunset Lantern Goat Yoga at Udall Park
Stretch out with quirky goat yoga in the soft glow of the lanterns at the park. Remember to bring water and a mat!
When: Friday, July 23, 7 p.m.
Where: Morris K. Udall Regional Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $25, registration required
Visit the GOT Yoga Goats of Tucson Facebook event page for more information.
Caiden Brewer Live at The Station
Grab a brew with friends and family and listen to Caiden Brewer rock out some country at The Station.
When: Friday, July 23, 8 p.m.
Where: The Station Pub and Grill, 8235 N. Silverbell Road
Cost: Free to attend
Visit The Station Pub and Grill's event page for more information.
Dollar Days at Uptown Cheapskate
Shop a fun, cheap shopping event and fill your bags with items to restock your closet. There will be clearance items as low as a dollar.
When: Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Uptown Cheapskate, 7475 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit Uptown Cheapskate event page for more information.
Subspace Summer Rummage Sale
Find some buried treasure and fun finds at a rummage sale this weekend. Dig through some clothes, shoes, household items, art supplies, books and more. Donations benefit Cherished Tails.
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 24-25, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: 101 W. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend
Badges and Backpacks
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is giving out 3,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies. You will get free books from Bookmans and free bicycle helmets from TMC Healthcare. Don't miss special guests like Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, princesses with Tucson Ever After, The Arizona Ghostbusters, Dusty from the Tucson Roadrunners, Miss Tucson, first responders vehicles, costumed characters and more.
When: Saturday, July 24, 8-11 a.m.
Where: Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road
Cost: Free
Houseplant Arrangement Workshop
Learn how to how to craft your own house plant arrangement with this outdoor workshop at Green Things. Social distancing and face masks are required during this event.
When: Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m.
Where: Green Things, 3384 E. River Road
Cost: $5 and up. Advance registration required.
Visit the Green Things Facebook event page for more information.
Ladies Night and Open Mic Night
Bring your singing voice and instruments and have some kamikaze shots at Catalina Brewing Co. this weekend.
When: Saturday, July 24, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Catalina Brewing Company event page for more information.
Ride for the Brave
Meet and connect with fellow veterans over a few beers and tasty food. Daniela’s Cooking food truck will be onsite with barbecue, tacos and burgers.
When: Saturday, July 24, 4-10 p.m.
Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Visit 1912 Brewing Co. event page for more information.
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philips Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturday, July 24, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: St. Philips Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
Summer Safari Saturday Nights
Take a trip to the zoo during the cooler evenings for some wildlife fun! Enjoy live music, games, wildlife activities, carousel rides, food, craft beer, prickly pear margaritas, wine and White Claws. Saturday's theme is "dog days and astronomy summer."
When: Saturday, July 124, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $6.50-$10.50, free for zoo members. Some activities might cost more.
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Classic Car Shows at Little Anthony's Diner
Join Little Anthony's Diner for a free classic car show hosted by DJ John.
When: Saturday, July 24, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Elvis and Marilyn at Little Anthony's Diner
Meet and take photos with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators who will be singing and mingling with guests at Little Anthony's Diner.
When: Saturday, July 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Little Anthony's Diner, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit the Little Anthony's Diner Facebook event page for more information.
Pelican Museum at AZ Hops and Vines
Sit back and relax with wine, bites and live music performed on the wide open patio at the vineyard.
When: Saturday, July 24, 2-5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 AZ-82 in Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and wine
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Oro Valley Movies on the Lawn
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a free screening of a family favorite, "Sonic the Hedgehog."
When: Saturday, July 24, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive.
Sophia Rankin at MotoSonora
Listen to a live performance at MotoSonora's wide open outdoor patio. Sophia Rankin will be performing!
When: Saturday, July 24, 6-8 p.m.
Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for brews and the food truck
Visit the MotoSonora Brewing Company website for more information.
Puppy Yoga for Kids
Join Pathways for Paws for a pawtastic event this weekend! Kids ages 5 years old and up can enjoy yoga with adoptable puppies, crafting and painting paws.
When: Sunday, July 25, 2-3 p.m.
Where: 2035 E. 17th St.
Cost: $20 per child
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and near peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home-grown and home-baked products.
When: Saturday-Sunday, July 24-25, 8 a.m. to noon.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Drive-thru and drive-up events 🚗
20th Annual Ward 4 Back to School Bash Drive-thru
School is starting soon and the Ward 4 City Council Office will give away 750 backpacks filled with school supplies. Attendees will remain in their cars and supplies will be brought directly to each vehicle. Backpacks will be available on a first-come-first-served basis and the student must be present to receive their backpack.
When: Saturday, July 24, 8-10 a.m.
Where: 8123 E. Poinciana Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Carpool Movie: "Deadpool"
Grab some blankets and pop the trunk. Cactus Drive-In Theatre will be showing "Deadpool."
When: Sunday, July 25, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Cactus Drive-In Theatre, 6201 S. Wilmot Road
Cost: $8 per adult
Visit the Cactus Drive-In Facebook event page for more information.
Santa Cruz River Farmers' Drive-thru Market
Beat the heat and get first dibs on fresh produce and tasty treats at the Santa Cruz Farmer's Drive-thru Market at its new location.
When: Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.
Where: Mercado San Agustin, 221 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for drive-thru shopping
Visit the Santa Cruz River Farmers' Market Facebook page for more information.