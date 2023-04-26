Chocolate tours, stargazing, a celebration of agave and a free festival for Tucson kids — it's another weekend filled with dozens of events across our favorite desert city.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Agave Heritage Festival

Celebrate agave at this festival that's "rooted in the historical and cultural significance of the agave plant," according to the event's website. The festival features workshops, tastings, lectures, a dinner and more.

When: April 27-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

West Side Stories by Borderlands Theater

This performance and community event will spotlight stories from Tucson’s west side. The event will include an interactive game show, a heritage talk circle, an augmented reality exhibition and a local story told through shadow boxes. Families are encouraged to bring seating, drinks with ice and food from classic west-side vendors (though there will also be food trucks).

When: Pre-show picnic and festivities start at 6 p.m. Main stage opens at 7:45 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, April-27-30

Where: Bonita Park, 20 N. Bonita Ave.

Cost: Choose what you pay

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona Theatre Co. presents Private Lives!

This hilarious classic is Noël Coward’s most popular and enduring comedy with a tempestuous battle of equals. The show began April 15 at the Temple of Music and Arts. Find more information and tickets on Arizona Theatre Company's website.

Chocolate Factory Tour

If you love "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as much as our food writer Ellice Lueders does, this might be your dream come true. Take a tour of Monsoon Chocolate's factory to see how the chocolate is made.

When: Various times and dates through May

Where: Monsoon Chocolate, 234 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Arizona International Film Festival

The 31st Arizona International Film Festival will feature independent and innovative films from around the world. See the full schedule here.

When: Now through April 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $10 per film, some events are free.

Visit the event page for more information.

This Saturday and Sunday, Barrio Brewing Company presents the GCPRA Rodeo at the Pima County Fair! This event will begin at 3 p.m. in Manny’s Arena. The Pima County Fair will also hold their annual livestock auction under The Big Ramada — Saturday at 11:45 a.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Don’t miss the Final Fair Days this weekend!

Screening and lecture with Dr. Sarah K. Khan at CCP

Dr. Sarah K. Khan will be presenting her films alongside a lecture at the University of Arizona's Center for Creative Photography. The screening will be her project, “Migrant Kitchens,” a series of short films she took of migrants in Queens, New York. The lecture is called “Contemporary Migrant Kitchens: Empty-Handed Not Empty-Headed.”

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27

Where: Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dance Springs Eternal

The spring performance series from the University of Arizona School of Dance will feature choreography from program faculty and guest artists. The schools’ ensemble will be performing.

When: Now through April 30

Where: Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $35 for adults, $15 for students

Visit the event page for more information.

For nearly 40 years, Tucson’s independent radio station 91.3 KXCI has been groovin’ to the beat of their own drum. By broadcasting informative, engaging, community-based programming (on air and online) the local nonprofit reaches over 35,000 weekly listeners. Recently, KXCI decided to tune into their community investment and moved the organization's banking over to Vantage West Credit Union, creating an indie collaboration that’s an instant hit by keeping 4X more dollars circulating in local communities with a credit union instead of a big bank. Through their shared commitment to Arizonans and fiercely independent spirit, Vantage West business banking is helping KXCI connect with what matters most.

A Western Experience at Old Tucson

Old Tucson hosted two attractions last year, Nightfall for Halloween and Yuletide over the holidays. But now Old Tucson has returned to its roots with "A Western Experience." There will be cowboy gunfights, musicals in the Grand Palace, historical tours, a petting zoo, rides and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays through May 7

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for adults, $17 for kids ages 5-11. Admission includes all shows, rides and attractions. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at The Tuxon

Head to The Tuxon for an evening of stargazing with Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association. There will be complimentary wine and s'mores kits!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: The Tuxon, 960 S. Freeway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Queer Goth Nite

The Royal Room will be the site of this Friday's Queer Goth Nite featuring a DJ spinning "goth club and dark dance jams," a drink special and a vendor selling eclectic jewelry.

When: 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, April 28

Where: The Royal Room, 450 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Family Bingo Night

Tucson Parks and Rec is hosting a free bingo night for families. In addition to bingo, there will be a raffle and snacks!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend. Call 520-791-3247 to reserve your spot.

Visit the event page for more information.

Fire Show at Sky Bar

The Cirque Roots Fire Troupe puts on a 20-minute fire show every fourth Friday, right outside of Sky Bar.

When: 8:15-8:45 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cafecito: Mujeres building wealth

This casual bilingual conversation, hosted by the Sunnyside Foundation, will discuss resources and tools to "better understand how money works, how to manage it and build financial confidence." Coffee and pan dulce will be provided!

When: 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 28

Where: YWCA Southern Arizona, 525 N. Bonita Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Wines Tasting

Sonoran Wines will be hosting a tasting at the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, where a portion of the proceeds from the winery's latest release will go toward the DeGrazia Foundation.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28 Where: DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, 6300 N. Swan Road Cost: $15 for three tastings Visit the event page for more information. Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia and cat yoga. When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, April 28 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, April 30 for yoga Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave. Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga. Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a free concert with Steele Saguaros.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket!

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience is a live recreation of a Victorian Era-theatrical séance "exactly as performed in 1800s" in the hotel's only third-floor room to survive its 1934 fire (be prepared to go up a few flights of stairs).

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $14.94 for general admission, $28.33 to participate. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Awakening: Student Spotlight at UA Dance

These performances feature dance and choreography from student performers.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $25 for adults, $12 for students

Visit the event page for more information.

Children's Day Festival

This festival presented by Arizona Bilingual Newspaper includes free admission to Children’s Museum Tucson, live entertainment, food trucks, community resources and a vaccine clinic.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

12th Anniversary Beer Festival

Borderlands Brewing Company is hosting a festival in celebration of its 12th anniversary. The event will include a selection of beers from 10 breweries, plus food trucks, games and live music.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $45-$55

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Astronomy Festival

It’s almost time for Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association’s annual Tucson Astronomy Festival! Head to Brandi Fenton Memorial Park in the afternoon for solar observing, followed by stargazing after dark. There will be astronomy-themed family-friendly activities and prizes!

When: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Astronomy Day

It's Astronomy Day at Flandrau! Join the science center for an event featuring astronomy presentations, a screening in the planetarium, telescopes along the University of Arizona Mall, and family-friendly activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Tickets range in price depending on activity, or you can get a $20 ticket that includes admission to the science center, a seat at all shows and a lecture. The telescopes are free to use.

Visit the event page or for more information.

Harry’s House of Styles Dance Party

Come April 29, 191 Toole will be transformed into Harry’s House. This dance party will be spinning Harry Styles and One Direction hits all night long.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tile painting in Barrio Kroeger Lane

Community organization Favor Celestial is teaming up with the UA Poetry Center to host tile painting that will become a mural in Barrio Kroeger Lane. Documents like newspaper clippings, photographs, oral history and other stories will be used as inspiration at the Ochoa House. Food will be provided!

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Ochoa House, 935 W. Ochoa Lane

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Skate Country Late Night Skate

Skate Country after hours! The local roller rink is hosting Late Night Skate, for adults only.

When: 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $15, skate rental included. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

51 st Art of Bonsai Exhibition

Tucson Bonsai Society is hosting a two-day festival featuring over 100 bonsai. Demos and vendors will accompany the bonsai.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids

Visit the event page for more information.

Bioblitz Biodiversity Party at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

This biodiversity party will feature a sing-along and live music with special musical guests like Mr. Nature. Biodiversity will also be celebrated by searching, scouting and documenting on the museum’s ample grounds.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: Included with museum admission, $24.95 for Arizona residents, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. Community access discounts are also available.

Visit the event page or for more information.

Paws For Laughter comedy show

Spend your Saturday night laughing along as 10 comedians share stories about the humor in our furry friends.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Bumsted's, 1003 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page or for more information.

Crawfish Boil

Head to FireTruck Brewing Company for crawfish from New Orleans. A ticket to the event includes a pound of crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice.

When: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: FireTruck Brewing Company, 4746 E. Grant Road

Cost: $19.95, tickets must be purchased in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Independent Bookstore Day

The National Parks Store is hosting a slew of activities and deals in celebration of Independent Bookstore Day. You'll find discounts, like 20% off all books, a story time for kids, and a presentation by author Susan Lamb.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: The National Parks Store, 12880 N. Vistoso Village Dr.

Cost: Free to attend. Registration is required for Lamb's presentation.

Visit the event page for more information.

Hat Making with Arizona Hatters

Arizona Hatters will be at The Westin La Paloma as part of Be Well Weekend, where you'll get to create your own hat to take home.

When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: The Westin La Paloma, 3800 E. Sunrise Dr.

Cost: Free to attend. Hats range in price. It's recommended to sign up in advance.

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: Dante's Fire, 2526 E. Grant Road

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Jazz under the Stars at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Garden Bistro on Saturday nights through May 13 for cocktails, brews and bites, all while listening to local jazz.

When: 5-8 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Israel at 75 Festival

Weintraub Israel Center, a partnership between Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona and the Tucson Jewish Community Center, is celebrating 75 years of Israeli statehood with a festival! The event will feature live music, food trucks, Israeli dishes made by Chef Asher Amar, drink tastings, art, lectures, games and activities like a Humans of Israel photo gallery, bounce houses, and more.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Where: Tucson J, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend. Registration is requested. Tickets for wine or whiskey tastings are $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

"In Memory Of" Community Art Project

Local artists Alex! Jimenez and Paloma Jaqueline are putting together a community art mural in remembrance of those who died from COVID-19 on Tucson's south side. You can simply submit a name to be added to the project or visit in person to decorate a piece of your own.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 30

Where: Wakefield Middle School, 101 W. 44th St.

Cost: Free to attend, sign up online

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.