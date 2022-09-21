Although Tucson is still seeing temperatures in the 90s, this list marks our first one of the fall season! 🍂

This weekend, check out the return of a fall favorite — the pumpkin patch and corn maze at Apple Annie's — plus a new Halloween attraction called Glowing Pumpkins.

There are also tons of Oktoberfest events happening this weekend, plus the South Tucson Family Festival, the Tucson J's Rosh Hashanah Fall Festival, a plant sale at Mission Garden, an autumn market with Las Mujeres Verdes, community bike rides, a couple fundraising events, an afternoon of bacon-inspired small plates ... and MORE.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest information before heading out!

Celebración de Bad Bunny

Are you a fan of superstar Bad Bunny? Noche de Verano Sin Ti is a party celebrating his music. Ruido Suave is DJing.

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22

Where: Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20.60 in advance, $23.18 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sublime Rock & Back Porch Blues Coming Up at The Fox

Get the LED Out returns to The Fox this Sunday for another incredible evening celebrating The Mighty Zep! Recreating the most accurate studio renditions of Zeppelin’s biggest hits, they even boast a triple guitar ensemble to mimic the layered tracks you hear on Zeplin’s albums! Next up, two living Blues icons, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Elvin Bishop and Blues Hall of Famer Charlie Musselwhite, team up for a set blues fans love the best: unadorned, raw, and real, with nothing to get in the way of what these two do best — back-porch, down-home blues.

Art classes with Tipsy Picassos

This weekend with Tipsy Picassos, you can paint a mermaid, a photo of you and your furry friend, a hat, or a water bottle. See the September events here!

When: Various dates, depending on which project you're most interested in.

Where: Various locations.

Cost: $30-$50

Visit the event page for more information.

Urban Hike with Bawker Bawker

Arizona Trail Association and Bawker Bawker Cider House are hosting an urban hike around downtown Tucson. Afterwards, hikers will receive a discount on their first round of cider!

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for cider

Visit the event page for more information.

Rappel to propel Girl Scouts in your community.

Raise $1,000 to rappel down 17 stories, all for incredible Girl Scout programming in Southern Arizona! Provide hands-on learning in STEM, the outdoors, life skills, service learning, self-esteem building, financial literacy, and career exploration.

Glowing Pumpkins

Walk through a trail of more than 5,000 glowing hand-carved pumpkins at this new Halloween event from the masterminds behind The Slaughterhouse. Unlike The Slaughterhouse, this experience isn't scary and is dubbed a "jack-o'-lantern adventure."

When: Open dusk until 10 p.m. every night Sept. 23 through Oct. 31.

Where: Parking area northwest of Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Just east of the Comcast building.

Cost: Depending on the day, $20-$25 for general admission, $75-$91 for a family of four. VIP options also available.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ice Cream and Beer Flight

Borderlands Brewing Company and Hub Ice Cream are collaborating with an ice cream and beer flight! You'll get four different 4-ounce beers paired with four different flavors of 2-ounce ice cream servings.

When: Served all day 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Where: Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $20, tickets must be purchased online

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Meet Yourself 2022: Greening the festival. Caring for cultures and the land.

Three days of music, dance, folk arts and food from Tucson’s many cultures. October 7, 8, 9. Jácome Plaza. Learn more and register to volunteer at TucsonMeetYourself.org.

Kid's Night Out

Drop off the kids for a night at We Rock The Spectrum. There will be pizza, crafts, games and open play such as a zipline and a trampoline. Kids must be potty trained and five years old or older.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23

Where: We Rock The Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $35 per child in advance, $45 day of

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Where: BICAS, 2001 N. Seventh Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

¡Viva Tucson! Hispanic Heritage Month Events

See why Tucson celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month like nowhere else. Join the fiesta with events happening all month long.

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including cat trivia, cat yoga and cat bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 for trivia; 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 for yoga; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $18 for yoga; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Visit the event page for more information.

South Tucson Family Festival

This family festival will take place in South Tucson, featuring concerts (including Baby Bash and Tito Puente Jr.), a car show, petting zoo, taco eating contest and more. It's a weekend where "diverse cultures come to connect, celebrate, collaborate, and create," organizers say.

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25

Where: Greyhound Park, 2601 S. Third Ave.

Cost: Festival admission is currently free, but due to a last-minute sponsorship change, tickets may cost $8 per adult and $4 per child each day at the door.

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Autumn Mercado

More than 40 vendors will be part of the upcoming autumn mercado hosted by Las Mujeres Verdes at the Flowers and Bullets midtown farm. Among the things you'll be able to find: candles, coffee, salsa, jewelry, barbecue, soaps, plants and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Midtown Farm, 3538 E. Ellington Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Mission Garden Plant Sale

Mission Garden is hosting a plant sale! There will be fruit trees like fig, Seville orange and Cucurpe peach, plus vegetable and herb starts like chiltepin, mint and spinach. Also check out native plants and Hohokam agave.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Rosh Hashanah Fall Festival for Families

Tucson’s Jewish Community Center is throwing a family fall festival to celebrate the New Year. The celebration will have activities geared toward kids ages 4-10, including bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, and crafts. The event will close out with Havdalah. Bring your own dairy picnic dinner and enjoy a build-your-own apple dessert bar!

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free and open to all, registration required

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at MotoSonora Brewing Company

Celebrate Oktoberfest at MotoSonora with live music and German beer. Tickets include a half-liter glass boot filled with beer, a bratwurst and access to games.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: MotoSonora Brewing Company, 1015 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $35

Visit the event page for more information.

1912 OktoBEERfest

Come Sept. 24, 1912 Brewing Co. will be releasing an Oktoberfest brew, the Metiche Märzen. Pair it with a pretzel and beer cheese! Plus, food truck Daniela’s Cooking will be serving up German specials and there will be a stein-holding contest.

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: 1912 Brewing Co., 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and beer

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Union Public House

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Union Public House for specials on Samuel Adams Oktoberfest beers, $6 brats and contests like a brat-eating competition.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Brother John's

Oktoberfest is at Brother John's this Saturday, featuring Bavarian-style pretzels and beer cheese, bratwurst, a beer tent, kid-friendly activities and giveaways all day.

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Call 520-867-6787 for reservations.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Arizona Beer House

Celebrate Oktoberfest with German food from Haus of Brats. Plus, West Coast Trolley and Cookie Addicts will also be at this Oktoberfest celebration, and Arizona Beer House will be selling a limited number of ceramic Oktoberfest mugs.

When: Noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest on Mount Lemmon

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Mount Lemmon's Ski Valley every weekend leading up to Oct. 9. There will be German beer, food, music and a dance floor, plus kid-friendly games. Note: Dogs are not allowed.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. weekends through Oct. 9

Where: 10300 Ski Run Road in Mount Lemmon Ski Valley

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Fall is HERE and Willcox's Apple Annie's is celebrating. Take a hayride to pick your perfect pumpkin, walk through a sunflower field and make your way through the 12½-acre corn maze.

When: Fall Pumpkin Celebration is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. The corn maze is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. If weekdays are more your thing, you can pick pumpkins daily — but the hayrides are only open weekends.

Where: Apple Annie's, 6405 W. Williams Road

Cost: Corn maze is $9 for ages 12 and up, $7 for ages 3-11. Hayrides are $5 for ages 3 and up. Pumpkins range in price.

Visit the event page for more information.

Plantney & Gracie Mural Unveiling

Pop culture-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a mural unveiling with artist Gracie Rhyne. The murals are dedicated to Britney Spears and Lady Gaga, but "most importantly, these ladies are dedicated to you!" Rhyne says. "As inspiration for inclusion, equality and community, my mural concept is all about bringing us together to celebrate what makes life worth living." Check out the new murals and pick up a plant while you're there.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Plantney, 439 N. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for plants

Visit the event page for more information.

Mission Garden Archaeology Day

Every fourth Saturday of the month through spring, Mission Garden will host Archaeology Days, featuring interactive activities for kids, such as painting with natural pigments or etching shell. There will be programs from Old Pueblo Archaeology Center, in addition to local rock art expert John Palacio who will showcase rock art reproductions.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane

Cost: Free to attend with a $5 suggested donation

Visit the event page for more information.

Wizards & Wildlife

Head to the International Wildlife Museum for a day of wizardry. Dress as your favorite wizard, make a wand, take a potion class and play wizard games.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

Cost: $9.75 for ages 8 and up, $5 for kids ages 4-7. Purchasing tickets in advance is required. Tickets will be on sale through Sept. 22.

Visit the event page for more information.

Hypertufa Planter Workshop

Make your own hypertufa — a mixture of perlite, peat moss and cement — planter with the help of artist Audrey Waner.

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Rozet Nursery, 7707 E. 22nd St.

Cost: $30

Visit the event page for more information.

Reception for Graciela Iturbide at Etherton Gallery

Photgrapher Graciela Iturbide’s new exhibit, "Sueños, Símbolos y Narración (Dreams, Symbols, and Storytelling)," is opening at the Etherton Gallery. Graciela Iturbide will attend the opening night reception and give a talk at the Center for Creative Photography the night before.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

4th Saturday Cycle

Every fourth Saturday of the month, dust off your bicycle for these bike rides with the head brewer of Pueblo Vida Brewing Co. and the owners of Transit Cycles and Presta Coffee Roasters. The ride will take you from Transit Cycles to Pueblo Vida, where riders will receive $1 off their first pint of beer. The ride ends at Tucson Hop Shop. This isn't a loop ride, so make sure to plan for a safe bike/car ride home.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Meet at Transit Cycles, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks and food. Remember lights, water and a helmet!

Visit the event page for more information.

Sabino Canyon Crawler night tour

Take the shuttle through Sabino Canyon — at night! The night tours run every Saturday through October, depending on weather.

When: 7 p.m. Saturdays through October

Where: Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: $15 per adult, $8 per child ages 3 to 12

Visit the event page for more information.

El Tour Loop De Loop

Kick off the upcoming El Tour de Tucson season with a community bike ride! Afterwards, head to a party at Rillito Park where there will be live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The party begins at 10 a.m.

Where: Rillito Park Racetrack, 4502 N. First Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Play bingo as Roxi Starr shouts out the winning numbers. There will be prizes! Space is limited.

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Dancing with the Stars of Tucson

This event has been dancing its way through Tucson for 11 years and is returning this weekend. The star-studded lineup of dancers includes Tucson's ATL Wings co-owner Velveia Evans, author Adiba Nelson, YWCA Southern Arizona CEO Magdalena Verdugo, KVOA anchor Destiny Quinn and more. The event is hosted by and supports The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona!

When: 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Dr.

Cost: $175

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Tome Gnome Fundraising Event

Tucson Tome Gnome is a group of three best friends who share their love of reading with the community by hiding free books around Tucson each month. You can meet with them from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, plus a portion of Mostly Books' sales all day Saturday will go toward Tucson Tome Gnome's efforts to continue hiding books in 2023.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for books

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided look at the night sky

Volunteer astronomers at Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium will guide guests through points in the night sky with a 16-inch telescope at the observatory.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Dates are subject to change due to staffing and weather.

Where: Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Northeast of the Udall Pool building at Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

The Game Show Show

Tucson Improv Movement is hosting an improvised game show! Drinks and snacks will be available.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Tucson Improv Movement, 414 E. Ninth St.

Cost: $7

Visit the event page for more information.

Remove Arundo and Restore the Flow

Watershed Management Group's River Run Network is hosting volunteer days to help remove the invasive Arundo plant, which "drinks up to 3-4 times as much water as native plants and crowds out native species," from Tanque Verde Creek.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Tanque Verde Creek and Wentworth Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. This weekend, there are two separate tours including Public Art and Murals, and the Mansions of Main Avenue.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Public Art and Murals meets at Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Mansions of Main Avenue meets in front of Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members. Pre-registration is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Social Dance Night

Put on your dancing shoes for a night of music and mingling. This social dance night takes over Floor Polish, with a bachata or zouk class followed by social dancing. No experience is required!

When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Where: Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 930 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $10, cash or Venmo

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Bacon, Blues & Brews

Tucson Originals' annual Bacon, Blues & Brews event is happening this weekend, complete with live blues music and small plates of bacon-inspired dishes paired with beer tastings. At least a dozen local restaurants and breweries will be participating.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ, 1801 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $45 in advance, $55 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitten yoga

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session surrounded by kittens at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary. Bring your own yoga mat and water! Must be at least 16 years old to participate.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Music for Kids Fundraiser

Kiwanis Club of the Desert is working to raise money to purchase musical instruments for students at Estes Elementary School. There will be a silent auction and a raffle, and you can donate gently used instruments. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile

Cost: $10 in advance, $11 at the door. If reserving tickets online, indicate that you're attending for "Kiwanis."

Visit the event page for more information.

Group bike ride with Hello Bicycle

Hello Bicycle is putting together a group bike ride! Expect to ride about 10-15 miles, meeting at Hello Bicycle's cafe where you can grab some coffee and a pastry beforehand. "This is a no drop ride, meaning that if you start with us, we will make sure you finish with us," the cafe says. Don't forget water and your flat repair kit!

When: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Hello Bicycle & Cafe, 3702 E. Hardy Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for coffee and pastries if you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Music under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is performing its last Music under the Stars event for the summer season! Guests include Katherine Byrnes, Jeff Haskell and Gabriel Ayala.

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Fine Wines for Felines

Enjoy three tastings of Arizona wines, plus hors’ d’oeuvres. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the cats at Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter. Plus, if you bring friends who haven't ever attended one of these wine-tasting benefits, they'll receive a free raffle ticket!

When: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Arizona Wine Collective, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

Homicide Survivors Inc. is hosting a community vigil to honor those who have lost their lives to homicide. Attendees can bring photos and small items to place on a community altar.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Reid Park ramada 3, 900 S. Randolph Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tanna's Botannas Pop-up Market

Tanna's Botannas is hosting its third pop-up market, featuring more than two dozen vendors with items like baked goods, jewelry and bath bombs. Don't forget to pick up the spicy candies that Tanna's Botannas is known for!

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Tanna's Botannas, 4426 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Sitcom Sunday at Casa Video and Film Bar

Head to Casa Video and Film Bar's Sitcom Sunday events, which is showing "The Simpsons" this week. Food truck Reservation Sensation will be there!

When: 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.