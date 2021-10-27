Halloween on the cheap

A few balloons, some mesh curtain material, white bed sheets, paint and a few lights conjure up ghosts to decorate the yard for Halloween, Tuesday October 15, 2013, Tucson, Ariz. Photo by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

 Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star

This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music, food and Halloween fun.

Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.

Giada, a soft-coated Wheaten terrier, sits pretty in her Halloween costume beside Rudy Moreno at Bookman's on Grant Rd. and Campbell Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star

Costume contest and cornhole tournament

Casa Marana is hosting a night of spooky events. Get your costumes ready for cornhole games and brews with your friends before Halloween creeps up.

Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way

When: Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Get your spook on downtown with a live theatrical Victorian-style séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934. This live recreation of a séance will be performed exactly how it was in the 1800s. 

When: Four shows per night Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-31, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Where: 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

Spend Halloween weekend at Fox Tucson Theatre (Sponsored)

Halloween weekend at The Fox offers thrills, chills, laughs, family-friendly activities and the grand unveiling of Fox's newly restored Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre organ!

Check out more info here.

Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival

Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin. 

When: Through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 14950 N. Trico Road

Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate, so buy them in advance. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.

For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.

Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's

Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze! 

When: Corn maze is open daily through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox

Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website

Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.

Visit the Rollin' Haunt at Tucson Rodeo Grounds (Sponsored)

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a drive-thru Halloween event this Saturday, filled with treats and lots of fun characters. Decorate your car to really feel the Halloween spirit! 

Find out more info about the festive event here.

Halloween movie binge at The Loft Cinema 

Take your bestie, family, a date or just your spooky self to The Loft Cinema for some creepy, scary and Halloween-themed movies.

When: See the movie schedule

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $6-$12, get your ticket before you go.

Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.

One of the monsters skips back to her post after chasing a group of frightened customers through the corn rows in the Shady Acres Asylum haunt at Terror In the Corn in Marana on Oct. 14.

Terror in the Corn

Need a scare this Halloween? Grab your "terror tickets" to access three haunted attractions including Field of Screams, Shady Acres Asylum and Circus of Horror. And don't miss monster-themed midway games like Zombie Paintball, plus DJ beats, pumpkin purchases, food, drinks and more haunted fun!

When: See their fright night schedule and hours here

Where: 9312 W. Rillito Village Trail

Cost: $25-$35 per person

Visit the Terror in the Corn website for more information.

The Slaughterhouse

Get terrified with five haunted attractions at The Slaughterhouse. Attractions include "Voodoo Bayou," "Cirque Du Slay" and "The Boiler Room." But the most scariest haunt of them all goes to "City Meats." They also have an interactive haunt called "Apocalypse" where guests can defend themselves against zombies.

When: See their creepy event schedule here

Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: Tickets starting at $25

Visit the The Slaughterhouse's website here.

Howl at the museum 

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art for an indoor/outdoor event with drag queens, drinks, tastings, a costume contest, DJ beats and a cocktail competition. Face masks are required in the museum.

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 200 W. Alameda St.

Cost: $35-$40

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block's event page for more information.

Halloween Spooktacular

Spooktacular is back! This event features games, crafts and a trick-or-treat lane hosted by local businesses with free candy, a live DJ and costumed characters. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Where: 10555 N. La Canada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween at Wild Katz

This Halloween event includes a craft, a game station, witches' brew and 90 minutes of play time (plus grip socks!) in the Wild Katz playground.

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 9-11 a.m.

Where: Wild Katz, 4629 E. Speedway

Cost: $25 per child, up to two adults can enter for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance

Visit the Wild Katz website for more information.

Hallow-versary Party

Celebrate Union's 10th Anniversary! This three-day event will feature Ashley Wineland, Late Night Big Brother Beats, Ritmo de Sanchez, DJ Tony T, and Neon Prophet. Plus don't miss the costume contest, photo booth and drink specials.

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Drive-thru trick-or-treat giveaway

Hey, little monsters and ghouls! Visit a trick-or-treat event with door prizes, a virtual costume contest and spooky fun with The Salvation Army.

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: 218 E. Prince Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Venzia Lopez, 4, parades through Bookman's dressed as a cowgirl during the Halloween costume party at Grant Rd. and Campbell Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Photo by: Rebecca Noble / for Arizona Daily Star

Crafts and costumes with Bookmans

Visit the northwest Bookmans location for an hour of crafts and costumes. The event includes painting, Mad Libs and a costume contest. 

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 4-5 p.m. 

Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free. Space is limited, so reserve a seat by emailing northwestevents@bookmans.com

Visit the Bookmans website for more information.

Trick-or-treat at the swap meet

Head over to the Tanque Verde Swap Meet for two days of Halloween fun. On Oct. 29, there will be a pumpkin giveaway, live music and discounts on rides. On Oct. 30, there will be a "candy treat trail" with sellers, live music and discounts on rides.

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 3-11 p.m; Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: Free with $1 admission to the swap meet

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Frights and Flips

Visit Radiant Gymnastics for a kid-friendly Halloween event featuring trick-or-treating, jumping castles and games.

When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Radiant Gymnastics, 8825 E. Golf Links Road

Cost: $20 per child. Kids under 2 enter for free. Parents also enter for free. Face painting, food and raffle tickets are not included in the admission cost

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Art and crafts festival on Oracle

Grab your totes and shop around for bright-colored artwork or handmade trinkets at this art festival.

When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Avenida Día de los Muertos

Hosted by Galeria Mitotera and presented by Avenidas Inc., this Día de los Muertos event and community altar celebration was created with an emphasis on personal well-being, self reflection and collective healing. The event will include music, food trucks, and a community altar, in addition to the Pima County Health Department present to offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 1802 S. 4th Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the Facebook event page for more information. 

Spirits at the zoo

Put on your costume and drop by Reid Park Zoo for this spirited adult party with cocktails, food, animal encounters, raffles and a costume contest. Tickets include zoo admission and two drink tickets. Designated driver tickets include admission and $5 in "Boo Bucks" to use for food or beverages.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $45-$55 or $30-$35 (in advance) for designated drivers. Price goes up $10 at the gate. This is a 21+ event

Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information and to reserve tickets. 

Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration

Do you have a furry kid at home that wants to go trick-or-treating? Well, strap on their costume and cruise over to the Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration. This fur-tastic doggo event will have a wag-o-ween costume contest, treats, prizes and a fun pooch parade.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza Market, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook event page for more information. 

Adriana Fontes, far left, holds onto her friends and keeps her head down as they walk through a haunt at the Slaughterhouse, 1102 W Grant Road, on October 8, 2020.

The 4th annual Halloween bar crawl

Get your Ubers ready! Hit some local bars with your besties for drinks at Funky Monk, Cobra Arcade Bar, The Hut, John Henry's, Mr. Head's and O'Malley's. Don't miss the after party at Cobra Arcade from 10 p.m. to midnight. There will also be a costume contest!

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to midnight

Where: Funky Monk, 350 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20-$25

Visit the website and event page for more information.

Rollin' Haunt

Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for a drive-thru haunted event filled with Halloween treats, fun costumes, characters and photo opportunities. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the Halloween spirit. All children present in the vehicles will received a candy bag with contactless pick-up as they exit the event.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's event page for more information.

Haunted house at Playformance

To celebrate Halloween, Playformance is hosting a haunted house, recommended for kids ages 8 and up.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8:15 p.m.

Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave.

Cost: $30

Visit the Playformance website for more information and to get tickets.

Spooktacular science

Science fans can visit Flandrau Science Center on the University of Arizona campus for slippery slime, squid dissections, spooky crafts and a Halloween laser show.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31, noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Flandrau Science Center, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: Science center admission is $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17. Laser shows are sold separately at $9 for adults and $7 for kids ages 4-17.

Visit Flandrau's website for more information.

Día de los Muertos festival

This event will feature vendors, two folklorico performances and mariachi music. The event is hosted by Guadalajara Grill.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-7 p.m.

Where: 750 N. Kolb Road

Visit the Facebook event page for more information. 

Trick-or-treat on Congress

Trick-or-treat at the businesses along Congress Street, plus shop local pop-up shops at Fit Studio.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.

Where: 245 E. Congress St.

Cost: Free

Visit Fit Studio's Instagram for more information.

Spooktacular Halloween Event

Join a costume contest, with the first-place winner receiving a Harley Davidson gift card.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Harley Davidson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

PCSD Trunk-or-Treat

Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. There will be giveaways from community partners, costumed characters, food trucks, live performances from Viva Performing Arts and department vehicles on display.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gloria Valencia, 7, dressed as Wonder Woman celebrates after a good stop while trick-or-treating before a Halloween party in the Sam Hughes neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. 

5th Annual Freddy’s Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Car Show

Join Obsessions Car Club and Freddy's for a roaring car show for the adults and a costumed trick-or-treat event for the kids.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gasolina Reggaeton Dance Party

Visit the Rialto Theatre for the rescheduled reggaeton event with new beats and feel-good vibes downtown.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m.

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12-$15

Visit the event page for more information.

Spooktacular

Spooktacular will have trunk-or-treating, games, crafts, pumpkins, food trucks, a DJ and more! 

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m.

Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita

Cost: Free

Visit the event page for more information. 

Nosferatu and The Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ

Watch the ultimate vampire film in its original black-and-white form on the big screen downtown. Watch it brought to life with organist Dave Wickerham on the Fox Tucson Theatre Wurlitzer as the silent thriller is shown with spooky music.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $10-$12.50

Visit the event page for more information.

Tomb Town Tucson

Tomb Town is a haunted trail (also dubbed Terror Trail) that changes every year — so you never know where actors will appear from.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct 30-31, 5-10 p.m.

Where: 8343 N. Wanda Road

Cost: $1 donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Visit the event page for more information. 

Gloria Valencia, 7, checks out one of Bates Butler's many creepy yard decorations while Federico Valencia, 5, watches in the Sam Hughes neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.

Trunk-or-treat with the Girl Scouts

Join the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona for a trunk-or-treat event.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Angel Charity Place for Girls, 4336 E. Broadway

Cost: $10 per person

Visit the event page for more information. 

Trunk-or-treat with New Life Bible Fellowship

Go trunk-or-treating, plus enjoy food, games, inflatables and face painting.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.

Where: New Life Bible Fellowship, 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Road

Cost: Free

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Halloween festival and haunted house

Visit Andrada Polytechnic High School in Vail for a haunted house, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, face painting, games and student performances.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-10 p.m. 

Where: Andrada Polytechnic High School, 12960 S. Houghton Road

Cost: $7 per person or $25 for a family of four

Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.

Halloween with the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum

Visit the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum for candy, games and a costume contest.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.

Cost: Free

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Learn about heritage grains

Visit Mission Garden for a tortilla-making demonstration and talks about ancient and heritage grains from guest speakers. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 946 W. Mission Ln.

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Members of the crowd get up and dance to the live music outdoors on the patio at St. Philip’s Plaza in April 2021.

Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights

Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.

When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping

Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.

Halloween party at Hotel Congress

Celebrate Halloween at your favorite local haunted hotel with a live DJ, costume contests, prizes, food specials and more creepy fun!

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15 in advance and $20 at the door

Visit the event page for more information.

Halloween Night with The Bennu

The band The Bennu and Tucson Hop Shop are hosting their 5th annual Halloween night party! Enjoy spooktacular beats, vegan food by WAFT Tucson and a selection of brews.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tales of the dead walking tour

Hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, take this tour with an archaeologist through the Court Street Cemetery, where about 8,000 people were buried between 1875 and 1909. Pre-registration for this event is required.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 3 p.m.

Where: 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members

Visit Presidio's website for more information.

Tucson Dragway's drive-thru trick-or-treat

Dress-up with your family and friends and enjoy a new way to trick or treat. Tucson Dragway will route a parade of cars down the drag strip while local businesses, community leaders, racers and families hand out candy to you and your carpool buddies.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 4:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road

Cost: $10 per car

Visit the Tucson Dragway website for more information.

Spooktacular Halloween party

Visit the We Rock the Spectrum kids' gym for a Halloween party that includes open play, food, music, a costume contest and crafts.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.

Where: We Rock the Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road

Cost: $19 for kids, $5 for adults. Space is limited

Visit We Rock the Spectrum's Facebook page for more information.

Halloween at the winery

Celebrate Halloween with wine and candy pairings, food, live music and a costume contest.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and wine pairings

Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.

Holler and Swaller Halloween Bash at The Maverick

Take a Halloween date to the Holler and Swaller Halloween Bash with a live performance from the Robert Moreno Band. Get your costume ready for a spooky good time with brews, prizes and giveaways all night!

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.

Visit the event page for more information.

Kick off the University of Arizona's homecoming week

The iconic "A" on "A" Mountain is lit each year to kick off the UA's homecoming week. Watch the glowing "A" and celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating at student organization tables.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

