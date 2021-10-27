This list of things to do around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita includes events by local businesses and organizations including markets, music, food and Halloween fun.
Things change quickly these days, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Costume contest and cornhole tournament
Casa Marana is hosting a night of spooky events. Get your costumes ready for cornhole games and brews with your friends before Halloween creeps up.
Where: Casa Marana, 8225 N. Courtney Page Way
When: Thursday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, brews available for purchase
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Get your spook on downtown with a live theatrical Victorian-style séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's fire of 1934. This live recreation of a séance will be performed exactly how it was in the 1800s.
When: Four shows per night Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-31, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12.50-$25
Spend Halloween weekend at Fox Tucson Theatre (Sponsored)
Halloween weekend at The Fox offers thrills, chills, laughs, family-friendly activities and the grand unveiling of Fox's newly restored Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre organ!
Check out more info here.
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival has a new location this year. Kids can experience train rides, a jumping pillow, a super swing, a petting zoo, mini tractors, a super slide, a pumpkin and apple cannon, a zip line and pony rides. Don't miss the corn maze as you stomp through the 50-acre pumpkin patch for that perfect pumpkin.
When: Through Oct. 31. Hours are Thursday-Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 14950 N. Trico Road
Cost: $15-$17 per person, ages 2 and under get in for free. Tickets cannot be purchased at the gate, so buy them in advance. Pumpkins are priced at 50 cents per pound.
For more information about Marana Pumpkin Patch and Farm Festival, visit their website.
Corn Maze and Fall Pumpkin Celebration at Apple Annie's
Visit Apple Annie's and grab some pumpkins and sunflowers, hop on hayrides or visit the corn maze!
When: Corn maze is open daily through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Apple Annie's You-Pick Orchard, 2081 W. Hardy Road, Willcox
Cost: Corn maze is $8 for ages 12 and up. See other pricing on the website
Visit Apple Annie's website for more information.
Visit the Rollin' Haunt at Tucson Rodeo Grounds (Sponsored)
The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a drive-thru Halloween event this Saturday, filled with treats and lots of fun characters. Decorate your car to really feel the Halloween spirit!
Halloween movie binge at The Loft Cinema
Take your bestie, family, a date or just your spooky self to The Loft Cinema for some creepy, scary and Halloween-themed movies.
When: See the movie schedule
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: $6-$12, get your ticket before you go.
Visit The Loft Cinema website for more information.
Terror in the Corn
Need a scare this Halloween? Grab your "terror tickets" to access three haunted attractions including Field of Screams, Shady Acres Asylum and Circus of Horror. And don't miss monster-themed midway games like Zombie Paintball, plus DJ beats, pumpkin purchases, food, drinks and more haunted fun!
Cost: $25-$35 per person
Visit the Terror in the Corn website for more information.
The Slaughterhouse
Get terrified with five haunted attractions at The Slaughterhouse. Attractions include "Voodoo Bayou," "Cirque Du Slay" and "The Boiler Room." But the most scariest haunt of them all goes to "City Meats." They also have an interactive haunt called "Apocalypse" where guests can defend themselves against zombies.
Where: The Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: Tickets starting at $25
Visit the The Slaughterhouse's website here.
Howl at the museum
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art for an indoor/outdoor event with drag queens, drinks, tastings, a costume contest, DJ beats and a cocktail competition. Face masks are required in the museum.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 200 W. Alameda St.
Cost: $35-$40
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block's event page for more information.
Halloween Spooktacular
Spooktacular is back! This event features games, crafts and a trick-or-treat lane hosted by local businesses with free candy, a live DJ and costumed characters. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Where: 10555 N. La Canada Dr.
Cost: Free to attend
Halloween at Wild Katz
This Halloween event includes a craft, a game station, witches' brew and 90 minutes of play time (plus grip socks!) in the Wild Katz playground.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Wild Katz, 4629 E. Speedway
Cost: $25 per child, up to two adults can enter for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance
Visit the Wild Katz website for more information.
Hallow-versary Party
Celebrate Union's 10th Anniversary! This three-day event will feature Ashley Wineland, Late Night Big Brother Beats, Ritmo de Sanchez, DJ Tony T, and Neon Prophet. Plus don't miss the costume contest, photo booth and drink specials.
When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Drive-thru trick-or-treat giveaway
Hey, little monsters and ghouls! Visit a trick-or-treat event with door prizes, a virtual costume contest and spooky fun with The Salvation Army.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: 218 E. Prince Road
Cost: Free to attend
Crafts and costumes with Bookmans
Visit the northwest Bookmans location for an hour of crafts and costumes. The event includes painting, Mad Libs and a costume contest.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 4-5 p.m.
Where: Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Road
Cost: Free. Space is limited, so reserve a seat by emailing northwestevents@bookmans.com
Visit the Bookmans website for more information.
Trick-or-treat at the swap meet
Head over to the Tanque Verde Swap Meet for two days of Halloween fun. On Oct. 29, there will be a pumpkin giveaway, live music and discounts on rides. On Oct. 30, there will be a "candy treat trail" with sellers, live music and discounts on rides.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 3-11 p.m; Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Tanque Verde Swap Meet, 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
Cost: Free with $1 admission to the swap meet
Frights and Flips
Visit Radiant Gymnastics for a kid-friendly Halloween event featuring trick-or-treating, jumping castles and games.
When: Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Radiant Gymnastics, 8825 E. Golf Links Road
Cost: $20 per child. Kids under 2 enter for free. Parents also enter for free. Face painting, food and raffle tickets are not included in the admission cost
Art and crafts festival on Oracle
Grab your totes and shop around for bright-colored artwork or handmade trinkets at this art festival.
When: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 6346 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Avenida Día de los Muertos
Hosted by Galeria Mitotera and presented by Avenidas Inc., this Día de los Muertos event and community altar celebration was created with an emphasis on personal well-being, self reflection and collective healing. The event will include music, food trucks, and a community altar, in addition to the Pima County Health Department present to offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m.
Where: 1802 S. 4th Ave.
Cost: Free
Spirits at the zoo
Put on your costume and drop by Reid Park Zoo for this spirited adult party with cocktails, food, animal encounters, raffles and a costume contest. Tickets include zoo admission and two drink tickets. Designated driver tickets include admission and $5 in "Boo Bucks" to use for food or beverages.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court
Cost: $45-$55 or $30-$35 (in advance) for designated drivers. Price goes up $10 at the gate. This is a 21+ event
Visit Reid Park Zoo's website for more information and to reserve tickets.
Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration
Do you have a furry kid at home that wants to go trick-or-treating? Well, strap on their costume and cruise over to the Howl-oween Spooky Mongrel and Hound Celebration. This fur-tastic doggo event will have a wag-o-ween costume contest, treats, prizes and a fun pooch parade.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: St. Philip's Plaza Market, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.
Cost: Free
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook event page for more information.
The 4th annual Halloween bar crawl
Get your Ubers ready! Hit some local bars with your besties for drinks at Funky Monk, Cobra Arcade Bar, The Hut, John Henry's, Mr. Head's and O'Malley's. Don't miss the after party at Cobra Arcade from 10 p.m. to midnight. There will also be a costume contest!
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to midnight
Where: Funky Monk, 350 E. Congress St.
Cost: $20-$25
Visit the website and event page for more information.
Rollin' Haunt
Join Tucson Parks and Recreation for a drive-thru haunted event filled with Halloween treats, fun costumes, characters and photo opportunities. Families are encouraged to decorate their cars to add to the Halloween spirit. All children present in the vehicles will received a candy bag with contactless pick-up as they exit the event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Ave.
Cost: Free to attend
Visit Tucson Parks and Recreation's event page for more information.
Haunted house at Playformance
To celebrate Halloween, Playformance is hosting a haunted house, recommended for kids ages 8 and up.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8:15 p.m.
Where: Playformance, 119 E. Toole Ave.
Cost: $30
Visit the Playformance website for more information and to get tickets.
Spooktacular science
Science fans can visit Flandrau Science Center on the University of Arizona campus for slippery slime, squid dissections, spooky crafts and a Halloween laser show.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31, noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Flandrau Science Center, 1601 E. University Blvd.
Cost: Science center admission is $9 for adults, $7 for kids ages 4-17. Laser shows are sold separately at $9 for adults and $7 for kids ages 4-17.
Visit Flandrau's website for more information.
Día de los Muertos festival
This event will feature vendors, two folklorico performances and mariachi music. The event is hosted by Guadalajara Grill.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1-7 p.m.
Where: 750 N. Kolb Road
Trick-or-treat on Congress
Trick-or-treat at the businesses along Congress Street, plus shop local pop-up shops at Fit Studio.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.
Where: 245 E. Congress St.
Cost: Free
Visit Fit Studio's Instagram for more information.
Spooktacular Halloween Event
Join a costume contest, with the first-place winner receiving a Harley Davidson gift card.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Harley Davidson, 7355 N. I-10 Frontage Road
Cost: Free to attend
PCSD Trunk-or-Treat
Visit Kino Sports Complex for a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. There will be giveaways from community partners, costumed characters, food trucks, live performances from Viva Performing Arts and department vehicles on display.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
Cost: Free to attend
5th Annual Freddy’s Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Car Show
Join Obsessions Car Club and Freddy's for a roaring car show for the adults and a costumed trick-or-treat event for the kids.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11143 N. Oracle Road
Cost: Free to attend
Gasolina Reggaeton Dance Party
Visit the Rialto Theatre for the rescheduled reggaeton event with new beats and feel-good vibes downtown.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.
Cost: $12-$15
Spooktacular
Spooktacular will have trunk-or-treating, games, crafts, pumpkins, food trucks, a DJ and more!
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m.
Where: 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way, Sahuarita
Cost: Free
Nosferatu and The Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ
Watch the ultimate vampire film in its original black-and-white form on the big screen downtown. Watch it brought to life with organist Dave Wickerham on the Fox Tucson Theatre Wurlitzer as the silent thriller is shown with spooky music.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.
Cost: $10-$12.50
Tomb Town Tucson
Tomb Town is a haunted trail (also dubbed Terror Trail) that changes every year — so you never know where actors will appear from.
When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct 30-31, 5-10 p.m.
Where: 8343 N. Wanda Road
Cost: $1 donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
Trunk-or-treat with the Girl Scouts
Join the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona for a trunk-or-treat event.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Angel Charity Place for Girls, 4336 E. Broadway
Cost: $10 per person
Trunk-or-treat with New Life Bible Fellowship
Go trunk-or-treating, plus enjoy food, games, inflatables and face painting.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m.
Where: New Life Bible Fellowship, 4900 W. Cortaro Farms Road
Cost: Free
Halloween festival and haunted house
Visit Andrada Polytechnic High School in Vail for a haunted house, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, face painting, games and student performances.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Andrada Polytechnic High School, 12960 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $7 per person or $25 for a family of four
Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
Halloween with the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum
Visit the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum for candy, games and a costume contest.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave.
Cost: Free
Learn about heritage grains
Visit Mission Garden for a tortilla-making demonstration and talks about ancient and heritage grains from guest speakers.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 946 W. Mission Ln.
Cost: $5 suggested donation
Reforma Salsa Saturday Nights
Visit St. Philip's Plaza for midnight salsa, merengue, reggaeton and bachata. Then take a break and grab a drink at the new outdoor bar under the stars.
When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for bites and drinks
St. Philip's Plaza Market
Enjoy your shopping in the open, cool shade and surrounded by peaceful flowing fountains. Shop for uniquely handmade, handcrafted, home grown and home baked products at St. Philip's Plaza.
When: Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for shopping
Visit the St. Philip's Plaza Market Facebook page for more information.
Halloween party at Hotel Congress
Celebrate Halloween at your favorite local haunted hotel with a live DJ, costume contests, prizes, food specials and more creepy fun!
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 311 E. Congress St.
Cost: $15 in advance and $20 at the door
Halloween Night with The Bennu
The band The Bennu and Tucson Hop Shop are hosting their 5th annual Halloween night party! Enjoy spooktacular beats, vegan food by WAFT Tucson and a selection of brews.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.
Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Cost: Free to attend
Tales of the dead walking tour
Hosted by Presidio San Agustín del Tucsón, take this tour with an archaeologist through the Court Street Cemetery, where about 8,000 people were buried between 1875 and 1909. Pre-registration for this event is required.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 3 p.m.
Where: 196 N. Court Ave.
Cost: $15 for members, $20 for non-members
Visit Presidio's website for more information.
Tucson Dragway's drive-thru trick-or-treat
Dress-up with your family and friends and enjoy a new way to trick or treat. Tucson Dragway will route a parade of cars down the drag strip while local businesses, community leaders, racers and families hand out candy to you and your carpool buddies.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 4:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road
Cost: $10 per car
Visit the Tucson Dragway website for more information.
Spooktacular Halloween party
Visit the We Rock the Spectrum kids' gym for a Halloween party that includes open play, food, music, a costume contest and crafts.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.
Where: We Rock the Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road
Cost: $19 for kids, $5 for adults. Space is limited
Visit We Rock the Spectrum's Facebook page for more information.
Halloween at the winery
Celebrate Halloween with wine and candy pairings, food, live music and a costume contest.
When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita
Cost: Free to attend, but bring money for food and wine pairings
Visit the AZ Hops and Vines Facebook event page for more information.
Holler and Swaller Halloween Bash at The Maverick
Take a Halloween date to the Holler and Swaller Halloween Bash with a live performance from the Robert Moreno Band. Get your costume ready for a spooky good time with brews, prizes and giveaways all night!
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Where: The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
Cost: $5 cover after 8 p.m.
Kick off the University of Arizona's homecoming week
The iconic "A" on "A" Mountain is lit each year to kick off the UA's homecoming week. Watch the glowing "A" and celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating at student organization tables.
When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.
Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento
Cost: Free to attend