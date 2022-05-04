It's a brand-new month and that calls for a brand-new list of events happening in the Tucson area.

Scheduled for May: a maíz festival, brews at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, wine at Reid Park Zoo, car shows, local art markets, tons of live music, stargazing opportunities, and lots more fun for both adults and kids.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Tucson International Mariachi Conference

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference is celebrating its 40th anniversary! Activities include: a student showcase, Mother's Day mariachi mass and concerts!

When: Now through Sunday, May 8

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Pueblos del Maíz

This festival celebrates the cultural and agricultural significance of maíz. Events include a free block party with live music and food vendors; a photography exhibit; lectures and discussions; and more.

When: Thursday-Sunday, May 5-8

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various prices

Visit the event page for more information.

Learn how to craft jewelry, take a dance class and more with Parks and Rec (Sponsored)

Take a class with Tucson Parks and Recreation this summer! There is something for everyone. Click here for more information!

The Chef Jeff Project

This culinary competition features four teams of local chefs, students at Pima Community College and students enrolled in JTED's high school programs. The winning team will face award-winning Chef Jeff Henderson and his team in a cook-off. Proceeds go toward providing scholarships for PCC students.

When: 2-9 p.m. Thursday, May 5; the cooking competition starts at 5 p.m.

Where: Casino del Sol AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Cost: Free to attend, get tickets online

Visit the event page for more information.

Stars Over Sabino

For three days, Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter will be bringing its Stars Over Sabino event to Sabino Canyon. The days begin with a docent-led hike and naturalist-led activities, then solar observing by mid-day. By night, enjoy space talks and telescopes to look at the stars.

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7

Where: Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

Cost: Free to attend, though Sabino Canyon requires an entrance fee of $8 per vehicle

Visit the event page for more information.

Buena Vida Lotería Night

Play some lotería with family and friends while snacking on some tacos at Buena Vida this Thursday night.

When: 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: Buena Vida Restaurant, 919 N. Stone Ave.

Cost: $5 lotería cards and $2 tacos

Visit the event page for more information.

Fiestas de Mayo

American Eat Co. is celebrating three things: Cinco de Mayo, their fourth anniversary and Mother's Day! This four-day event includes live music, DJs, games, drink specials, jumping castles and more.

When: Thursday-Sunday, May 5-8

Where: American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Free First Thursday

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for free admission. You'll get to see the exhibit "Francisco Toledo: Paper Fables," plus enjoy a poetry reading, DJ music, art-making activities and a cash bar.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, reserve tickets in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Congress

Enjoy music from Santa Pachita and DJ Buttafly at this Hotel Congress event. Plus, food and drink specials!

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $5, this event is for ages 21 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

National Public Gardens Day at Tohono Chul Park

Get free admission to Tohono Chul Park gardens in honor of National Public Gardens Day on Friday, May 6. Tohono Chul is also offering free admission part of the day on May 7 in a separate Community Day event, along with free activities such as building a native bee habitat.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6 for free admission day; 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7 for Community Day

Where: Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dino farewell with Reid Park Zoo

Say farewell to Reid Park Zoo's dinosaur exhibit during this event that includes an inflatable dino slide, games and interpretive stations. You can also hear a presentation about the extinction of dinosaurs, in addition to a separate presentation about the future of the zoo.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 6

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $10.50 for adults, $6.50 for kids ages 2-14

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at Westward Look

Enjoy evenings of live music through this concert series with Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Upcoming musicians include Mr. Boogie Woogie, Whose Blues, Gabriel Ayala Trio, Barnaby and the Butcher, and Soul Essential. See the full schedule here.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 6-7; 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12; 6-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 20-21. See who's playing when here

Where: Westward Look, 245 E. Ina Road

Cost: $10 cover per table, reservations are recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

I Dream In Widescreen

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television is screening senior thesis films during this showcase at Fox Tucson Theatre. The showcase will feature a dozen student films covering comedy, drama, horror and documentary, each running around 10 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

Cost: $5

Visit the event page for more information.

Asian Heritage Month Celebration

Tucson Chinese Cultural Center is hosting a day of classical Asian cultural performances and music, with food and drinks.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Slider Smackdown

Button Brew House is hosting a slider smackdown with six competitors serving up their best sliders. There will be a judge's choice winner, in addition to a people's choice winner. Tickets include one beer, six sliders and one vote for your favorite bite.

When: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $35, tickets are limited, purchase tickets online

Visit the event page for more information.

Parking lot party and car show

Head to Catalina Brewing Company for beer, music from No Sand Beach Band, food from El Tata Taqueria and a car and bike show.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Live music at the lake

Visit Sahuarita Lake Park for an evening of live music from Silk and Soul. Remember to bring your own chairs and blankets!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cars and Coffee

Head to Topgolf early Saturday morning for a casual car meet. There will be free coffee and free golf for attendees 8-10 a.m.

When: 7-9 a.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Topgolf, 4050 W. Costco Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

East Side Marketplace Rally

Check out this local food truck rally and vendor sale featuring crafts, handmade items and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: 7777 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the website for more information.

'80s Dance Party

Put on your best '80s attire and head to this dance party, where you'll be able to listen to '80s music, accompanied by '80s music videos.

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $5, this event is for ages 21 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

Mother's Day 5K

Celebrate Mother's Day a day early with this 5K in Marana.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Gladden Farms Community Park, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road

Cost: $30, price increases the day of

Visit the event page for more information.

The Hotel Congress Séance Experience

Attend this live theatrical séance at Hotel Congress in the only third-floor room that survived the hotel's 1934 fire. This event is for ages 21 and up.

When: 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturdays in May

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $12.50-$25

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Check out this market filled with local artists and makers featuring jewelry, pottery, soap, yard art, plants and more. Plus, enjoy live music!

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Where: St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with these classes at Udall Park!

When: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 7

Where: Udall Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

El Mercadito de Mamá

Chef Maria Mazon, of BOCA Tacos y Tequila, is hosting a market of local vendors to celebrate Mother's Day on BOCA's patio. 4th Avenue Flower Shop and Melrose Macramé are among the featured vendors. Mimosas will be available all day.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Where: BOCA Tacos y Tequila's patio, 533 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Children's Day Festival at Yume

It's Children's Day at Yume Japanese Gardens! The holiday, Kodomo no Hi, falls on May 5 each year, when "Japanese families celebrate the healthy growth and happiness of their children," Yume says. The event will feature Taiko drumming from Odaiko Sonora, storytelling, origami, crafts and more.

When: 10 a.m. to noon or noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Where: Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $18 for adults, $6 for kids, free for kids under 5 years old; advance tickets required. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Donuts and Wine

Take a trip to Sonoita to attend this wine and donut pairing event at AZ Hops & Vines. You'll get six wines paired with six donut holes from Amy's Donuts, plus a souvenir glass. There will also be live music.

When: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Where: AZ Hops & Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: $25

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops: Music Under the Stars

Tucson Pops Orchestra is celebrating music with this series of free "music under the stars" concerts at Reid Park's DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center. There will be food trucks!

When: 7 p.m. Sundays in May

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, food available for purchase

Visit the event page for more information.

Mercado Flea

This open-air market features more than 40 vendors with vintage, used and collectible items.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Where: Mercado District, 100 S. Avenida S. Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, May 8; 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: May 8's ride is at Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St.; May 27's event is at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Second Sunday Vintage Market

Shop for antiques and vintage finds at this local market. This is their last market of the season!

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Where: 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Cuddle with cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Visit El Jefe Cat Lounge for events all month long, including Mother's Day yoga with cats, cat bingo and cat trivia.

When: See the event calendar here

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: Varies

Visit the event page for more information.

Arte, Cultura y Frontera

Join Confluencenter for Creative Inquiry and Galeria Mitotera for an event all about art, including conversations on upcoming local artwork and the "artistry that goes on behind the scenes." There will be food, drinks and music.

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10

Where: MSA Annex, 267 South Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic Hour

Watch a free screening of short fiction films made by students at the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film and Television. Afterwards, stay for a Q&A with the filmmakers.

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Chocolates for Compassion

This virtual tasting event, with the goal of raising funds for children's developmental programming, comes with a box of chocolates from Monsoon Chocolate! Purchase your tickets to get instructions on how to pick up your chocolate or get it shipped to your doorstep. In the package, you'll also get a digital code for the event where you'll get to taste the chocolate and learn more about Child & Family Resources.

When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11

Where: Virtual

Cost: $50-$65

Visit the event page for more information.

Party for the Planet

Sip on Southwest brews at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's craft beer festival. You can also test your desert knowledge with trivia, touch a stingray, enjoy snacks and see some animals.

When: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road

Cost: General admission is $49 or $20 for designated drivers; VIP options are also available. This is an ages 21 and up event

Visit the event page for more information.

Wine Gone Wild

Enjoy regional, national and international wines while supporting animals at Reid Park Zoo. Admission to the event includes 10 tasting tickets, activities such as lawn games and a wine pull, photo booths, animal encounters, live music and more.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $65; $25 for designated drivers

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Xerocraft Makerspace, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

2nd Saturdays

Downtown's 2nd Saturdays are back! Check out food trucks, live music and local makers during this monthly outdoor street festival.

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Downtown Tucson along East Congress Street

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with a number of walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Tours include the Turquoise Trail, where you'll see historic buildings and learn a slice of Tucson history; the Mansions of Main Avenue Tour; and the Public Art and Murals Walking Tour.

When: 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14 and 8-10 a.m. Sunday, May 22 for the Turquoise Trail; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 for the Mansions of Main Avenue Tour; and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 28 for the Public Art and Murals Walking Tour.

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196. N Court Ave.

Cost: $25 for nonmembers

Visit the event page for more information.

Art after Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts local arts groups and offers half-price admission. This month, Jam 2 Grow will be there!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Children's Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave.

Cost: $4.50

Visit the event page for more information.

"Star Wars" trivia with Bookmans

Test your "Star Wars" knowledge at this trivia night with Bookmans — reserve your seat by emailing eastevents@bookmans.com.

When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws. This class is for people ages 14 and up.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Barefoot Studio, 7053 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Cars and Coffee

Head to this car show centered around Fords, hosted by Obsessions Car Club.

When: 7-10 a.m. Saturday, May 14

Where: Lowe's, 4075 W. Ina Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

View the total lunar eclipse at the University of Arizona

There will be free telescope viewing on the UA Mall, along with a free lecture on lunar topics at the Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium. There will also be discounted planetarium and Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon laser light show tickets, too! (Also check out this separate International Day of Light event happening earlier in the day at Flandrau!)

When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Where: UA Mall

Cost: Free to attend, but bring money to check out the planetarium and laser light shows

Visit the event page for more information.

Crawfish Boil

Hungry? This crawfish boil includes one pound of boiled crawfish, a potato, corn, Andouille sausage and Cajun dirty rice. Get it for dine-in or to-go!

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Where: Firetruck Brewing Company, 9630 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $19.99, or higher prices for the table. Advance ticket purchase is required

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this concert series. This month, enjoy music from Little House of Funk. Bring your own chair!

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19

Where: Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

DreamFest Arizona Car Show & Racing

There will be a car show, drag racing, DJ music and food at this event at the Tucson Dragway.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday May, 21

Where: Tucson Dragway, 12000 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Tickets start at $20 (advance) or $25 at the door. Kids under 12 years old get in free!

Visit the event page for more information.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays! Learn about and taste edible plants from the Sonoran Desert and enjoy bilingual story time.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, advanced registration encouraged

Visit the event page for more information.

Stargazing at Agua Caliente Regional Park

Check out this free stargazing opportunity at Agua Caliente Regional Park by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association in partnership with Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation. This is an all-ages event.

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: Agua Caliente Regional Park, 12325 E. Roger Road

Cost: Free, registration is required

Visit the event page for more information.

Poolside Lounge Parties

This summer, head to the rooftop pool at AC Hotel for burgers, ice cream and drinks.

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: AC Hotel, 151 E. Broadway

Cost: $25, food and drinks also available for purchase. This event is for ages 21 and up

Visit the event page for more information.

The Heritage Market

This market was created to support and grow Black-owned businesses and highlight the community's diversity. Shop from local businesses and enjoy a bite to eat. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will also be onsite.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Where: The Dunbar Pavilion, 325 W. Second St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Trans Day of Visibility Festival

Southern Arizona Gender Alliance is throwing a Trans Day of Visibility Festival to highlight transgender and gender nonconforming people's accomplishments, beauty and wisdom. The event features music, food, three free workshops, community resource information and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Where: Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Also accepting donations

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday at the MSA Annex to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, May 25

Where: MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Purple Heart Park Splash Bash

Celebrate the grand opening of the Purple Heart Park splash pad at this event hosted by Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee and Tucson Parks and Recreation. There will be free pizza, Eegee's and bounce houses to hop around in. Don't forget about the free backpack giveaway for the first 250 students, too!

When: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: Purple Heart Park, 9800 E. Rita Road.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Marana Pool Jubilee

To celebrate the 50th birthday of the pool at Oro Mae Harn District Park, Marana Parks and Recreation is hosting a jubilee with free activities, carnival games and food trucks.

When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: Ora Mae Harn District Park, 13250 N. Lon Adams Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Love it or hate it, summer is around the corner. The Mercado District is hosting monthly markets from May through September.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 27

Where: Mercado District, 267 S. Avenida del Convento

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.