Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2023.
If you've been itching to explore more of Southern Arizona but don't know where to start, we're here to help.
There's the history engraved in Tombstone, the charm of Bisbee, the color of Nogales — pick a spot and we'll give you some ideas on where to eat and things to do.
Bonus: All these cities are less than 100 miles from downtown Tucson.
Mount Lemmon
Let's start with the closest option for many Tucsonans, and the spot that many of us consider our personal getaway.
Mount Lemmon, with the charming town of Summerhaven at the top of the mountain, is typically 20 degrees cooler during summer and offers snowy vibes in winter that we can't normally find in Tucson.
Things to do:
- Hiking — There are more than 1,000 miles of hiking trails in Coronado National Forest, where Mount Lemmon lives.
- Shopping — There are a handful of small shops at the top of the mountain, including the Living Rainbow Gift Shop, The Motherlode Gift Shop and Sky Island Trading Company.
- Sky Ride — Enjoy a bird's-eye view from a ski lift.
- Stargazing — During certain times of the year, Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter offers a five-hour astronomy program.
- Mushroom foraging — Mushroom foraging season typically runs from July to September. Check out mushroom tours through the Desert Alchemist and Mount Lemmon cleanups through Spencer's Shroomery.
Things to eat:
- Mt. Lemmon General Store — Homemade fudge in assorted flavors.
- Iron Door Restaurant — Chili, soups, sandwiches and "mountain specials" like Southwest quiche.
- Sawmill Run Restaurant — Burgers, sandwiches and even poutine.
- Mt. Lemmon Cookie Cabin — Plate-sized cookies with ice cream stacked on top.
Nogales, Arizona
On a recent trip to Nogales, Arizona — smaller than Nogales, Sonora —#ThisIsTucson food reporter Ellice Lueders fell in love with the city. She even considered, "Could I do my job remotely from here?"
Things to do:
- Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum — Rotating historical exhibits and standby attractions like a fire truck and a tour of the old jail.
- Hilltop Gallery — Art gallery and event venue that's been around since 1968.
- Guided border hike — Check out Borderlandia and Border Community Alliance.
- Paul Bond Boot Company — Authentic cowboy boot company with over seven decades of history.
Things to eat:
- El Zarape — Ellice said if she could marry a restaurant, it would be this one. Mexican food including birria, tacos and menudo.
- Finitos — Locals will say it's "like Eegee's, but better."
- Cocina La Ley — Mariscos, birria and cabeza.
- Rancho Grande — Mexican food from pozole and menudo to enchiladas, burros and breakfast items.
Bisbee
Bisbee has a charm that's easy to fall in love with. You might walk through the historic Erie Street, or maybe Main Street, with the white "B" on the mountain behind you, as you explore antique shops and the Copper Queen Library, all while making the hard decision — how the heck are you going to decide where to eat?
One thing's for sure though: Like every other city on this list, simply spending time walking through Bisbee and enjoying the sights is a must-do activity in itself.
Things to do:
- Pop-up art gallery wall — Find this art gallery tucked in an alley along the Broadway Stairs in Bisbee's Brewery Gulch. It was started by Kenny Stewart, a magician and owner of The Seance Room (which the gallery is near).
- Classic Rock Couture — Find '70s-inspired clothing with desert vibes, including jackets that have been spotted on celebrities.
- Ghost tours — Explore the haunted side of Bisbee with an Old Bisbee Ghost Tour.
- Queen Mine Historic Tour — Go 1,500 feet into the mine and learn about the mining days. (Also check out the Lavender Pit.)
- Bisbee Mining & Historical Museum — Take a trip back in time at this museum.
Things to eat:
- Patisserie Jacqui — While it's closed until Sept. 1, you can't miss this patisserie with its hot pink building and neon sign shaped like a croissant.
- Screaming Banshee Pizza — Wood-fired pizza, plus you can build your own calzone!
- Thuy's Noodle Shop — Vietnamese restaurant serving phở, curries and pork bún.
- Pussycat Gelato — Throwback interior alongside assorted gelato flavors.
- Cafe Roka — For a more fine-dining option, Cafe Roka has a changing menu based on available ingredients.
- Old Bisbee Brewing Company — Bisbee is home to an area called Brewery Gulch so naturally we have to include a brewery on this list. (Brewery Gulch is also home to dive bar St. Elmo, which was established in 1902!)
Tombstone and Benson area
For a Western adventure, Tombstone is your place, where notorious folks like Wyatt Earp once walked. It's the town too tough to die. On the way there is Benson, a small town founded when the Southern Pacific Railroad came through Southern Arizona. The two towns are less than 30 minutes apart, with St. David in between.
Things to do:
- Kartchner Caverns State Park — Trails and camping, but the big attraction is the cave with formations that have been growing for thousands of years.
- Allen Street in Tombstone — Find re-enactors in Old West attire, plus saloons and museum attractions. And, of course, reenactments of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral.
- Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park — Learn about Tombstone history at this museum.
- Rose Tree Museum — The museum dubs their rose tree in Tombstone as the world's largest. Bloom season is in March and April.
- The Bird Cage Theatre — Historic theater that offers both self-guided tours and ghost tours!
Things to eat:
- Horseshoe Cafe & Bakery — An iconic neon sign on the ceiling, with a menu of breakfast, sandwiches and burgers (and the best ham steak our food reporter has ever had).
- The Longhorn Restaurant — Said to be the oldest continually operated restaurant in Tombstone. Breakfast, sandwiches, burgers, steak and Mexican dishes.
- Crystal Palace Saloon and Restaurant — Burgers, sandwiches, ribs and steak at this historic spot originally known as Golden Eagle Brewery.
- Big Nose Kate's Saloon — Go back in time at this saloon, all while enjoying American favorites like burgers and sandwiches, plus pizza and calzones.
- Tombstone Brewing Company — Take a break from Allen Street with a beer.
- Puny John's BBQ — Barbecue favorites including pulled pork, brisket, chicken and St. Louis ribs.
Elgin, Sonoita and Patagonia area
You're in wine country now. If you were to Google "what to do in Sonoita," much of what you'd find is winery after winery after winery. But we aren't complaining. Sonoita and Elgin are less than 10 miles from each other, and Patagonia is also nearby, to the south.
Things to do:
- Wine tours — It should come as no shock that wine tours are at the top of this list. Check out Arizona Winery Tours for details.
- Empire Ranch Foundation — The ranch house dates back to 1870. Tours are available of the headquarters, or check out the foundation's event calendar.
- Tucson Audubon Society's Paton Center for Hummingbirds — Celebrate the area's hummingbirds in this spot that has reported 213 bird species.
- Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve — If birding's your thing, this is your place.
- Patagonia Lake State Park — Swim, boat, fish and camp at this park with a lake.
- Parker Canyon Lake — Dubbed Arizona's year-round mountain playground about an hour south of Sonoita, this lake offers kayaking and fishing.
Things to eat:
- AZ Hops and Vines — Owned by two sisters who call their business a "cheeky little winery."
- Dos Cabezas WineWorks and Pronghorn Pizza — This winery has onsite pizza!
- Gathering Grounds — An espresso bar and deli, with ice cream.
- Wild Horse Restaurant & Saloon — Breakfast, burgers, salads, sandwiches and entrees like steak and fried chicken.
- The Steak Out — Come for the steaks, stay for the western vibes.
- The Cafe — Salads, sandwiches and burgers for lunch. Pasta, steak, catfish, shrimp and chicken for dinner.
Tubac, Tumacacori, Rio Rico and Green Valley area
Tubac, and the nearby Tumacacori, is historical and funky, packed with a lot of character. It's where you'll find cute stores carrying artsy imports from Mexico and handmade jewelry from Indigenous artisans. Close to Tubac and Tumacacori are Rio Rico and Green Valley for more activities and eateries south of Tucson.
Things to do:
- Tumacacori National Historical Park — The National Park Service describes this park as a cultural crossroads, with a historic mission onsite. Our food reporter says the Anza Trail along the Santa Cruz River is riparian in a way that's rare to find in Tucson.
- Santa Cruz Chili & Spice Factory — Established in 1943, this is the spot to find chile pastes, powders and sauces. Fun fact: James Beard-nominated eatery Tito & Pep, in Tucson, uses products from this spot.
- Madera Canyon — This oasis in the desert boasts hiking trails, picnic areas, and it's great for birdwatching.
- Tubac Center of the Arts — Reopening on Aug. 11, the center is home to art galleries and fine art workshops.
- Titan Missile Museum — A historic missile site and the only Titan II site open to the public, according to the museum's website.
Things to eat:
- Moqah Coffee & Beyond — A cafe that got its start in Rio Rico, and has sweet and savory crepes, bistro classics and showstoppers like a matcha drink in the colors of the Mexican flag.
- Wisdom's Cafe — The first item on the menu is the fruit burro, made with flour tortillas and your choice of fruit, deep-fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar with vanilla ice cream on the side. One of our readers says Wisdom's has the best margaritas!
- Elvira's — If you miss when Elvira's was in downtown Tucson, its flagship is in Tubac. Contemporary Mexican dishes and five different moles.
- Longhorn Grill & Saloon — There's a giant steer skull outside that has long been an attraction for passersby. Burgers, sandwiches, steak.
- Los Agaves — This homestyle, sit-down Mexican restaurant has some of the best soups in Southern Arizona.
Oracle and Catalina area
Heading north of Tucson, and north of Marana and Oro Valley, are Oracle and Catalina. Depending on traffic, Oracle and Catalina are about 20 minutes from each other. This time of year, Oracle is about 10 degrees cooler than Tucson — and in winter, the town may even get snow.
Things to do:
- Biosphere 2 — Stepping inside Biosphere 2 means you're stepping into scientific research. It's the "world's largest controlled environment dedicated to understanding the impacts of climate change."
- Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm — When lavender is blooming around June, this farm invites visitors for festivals, workshops and more. Stay tuned for more events from the farm this fall!
- Arizona Zipline Adventures — Zipline across Sonoran Desert scenery.
- Oracle State Park — Take a tour of the Historic Kannally Ranch House, enjoy a picnic, go stargazing or hike through the 15 miles of trails.
Things to eat:
- Licks Catalina — This new ice cream shop has bubble waffle cones and cereal blends.
- Casa Rivera — Mexican-American spot with breakfast plates, burritos, tacos, enchiladas and combo plates.
- Oracle Patio Cafe — Cafe menu with breakfast, soups and sandwiches, plus wine and beer.
- Catalina Craft Pizza — Pizza options alongside live music.
Honorable mentions
Sierra Vista's cooler temperatures and scenic Huachuca Mountains could make a great extension to your day trip when it's a little too hot to go hiking in Tucson. Check out Brown Canyon Trail, indoor aquatic park The Cove and Ramsey Canyon Preserve in nearby Hereford.
If you're into history, Willcox may be worth the trip. While you're there, you can pick your own produce at Apple Annie's, take a wine tour, and pay a visit to the incredible rock formations at the Chiricahua National Monument.
In nearby Dragoon, there's Native American art, history and culture museum Amerind, plus the mysterious roadside attraction The Thing.
North of Tucson is Eloy, which is known for skydiving. If you're feeling a little adventurous, check out Skydive Arizona.